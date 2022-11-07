Read full article on original website
Related
Lakers News: Is Patrick Beverley Toast?
The Lakers' starting point guard has been abysmal on offense this year.
CBS Sports
Dwight Howard signs deal with Taiwanese team Taoyuan Leopards
Dwight Howard has signed a deal with a Taiwanese professional team, the Taoyuan Leopards, he announced Monday. Howard, who has played 18 NBA seasons and made eight All-Star teams, played last season for the Los Angeles Lakers. However, after a disappointing year in his third stint in purple and gold, he could not find a new home in the NBA for this season. So, as he revealed on social media, he's headed to Taiwan.
Kobe Bryant's MVP Points Per Season: The Black Mamba Deserved At Least 3 MVP Awards
Kobe Bryant deserved more than just one MVP award in his career.
The Worst Draft Mistakes In Detroit Pistons History: Carmelo Anthony Is Still Their Biggest Nightmare
Detroit Pistons made huge draft mistakes. The Pistons didn't want to draft Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh in the 2003 NBA draft.
Utah Jazz at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report
Preview, injury report, odds, and streaming options for the NBA game between the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks.
NBA
Larry Nance Jr. questionable for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls
Larry Nance Jr. (left knee; hyperextension) was listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls while four players were ruled out: Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee; ACL injury recovery), E.J. Liddell (right knee; ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League Two-Way) and Garrett Temple (personal reasons). New Orleans...
VanVleet scores season-high 32, Raptors beat Rockets 116-109
TORONTO (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 12 of his season-high 32 points in the fourth quarter, O.G. Anunoby matched his season best with 27 points and added 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Houston Rockets 116-109 on Wednesday night. Otto Porter Jr. scored 14 points, Scottie Barnes had 13 and Gary Trent Jr. 11 as the Raptors improved to 5-1 at home. VanVleet made a season-high seven 3-pointers, topping the six he hit in Monday’s loss at Chicago. He shot 7 for 16 from long range against the Rockets. “I feel like I’m one of the top shooters in the league,” VanVleet said. “The more attempts I get, the better chance I’ve got to make them.”
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Clippers
There’s only one team in the NBA hotter than the Cavaliers heading into tonight’s full NBA slate – and that’s the undefeated Bucks. Milwaukee travels to Atlanta on Monday night, while the Wine & Gold look to run their win streak to nine and complete a Tinseltown sweep when they take on the Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.
numberfire.com
Jake LaRavia (hip) available Monday night for Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia will play Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. LaRavia was listed questionable due to right hip soreness. Despite the ailment, the team has given him the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. Our models project LaRavia...
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups, Week 10: Adds to help your playoff push
Just in case you hadn't noticed, it's getting pretty late in your fantasy season. If you happen to have a 4-5 or 3-6 fantasy squad (or worse) at this stage, we would advise you to completely dismiss the FAB recommendations below and simply shove your chips to the middle of the table. You don't have the luxury of saving for December. For you, the playoffs have effectively begun. Another four teams are on bye this week (Jets, Patriots, Bengals, Ravens), so, unfortunately, things aren't getting any easier.
NBA
The Election Day eve report: How we're getting in the game
Get out and vote. That four-word statement that could make a difference for individuals, their communities, and yes, even your favorite NBA players. Here’s the game plan:. “Ultimately this is about everyone being able to participate in democracy,” James Cadogan, the Executive Director of the NBA’s Social Justice Coalition, told ABC News in August. “Getting out to register, getting out to vote, learning about the issues they care about, and then making their voice heard.”
NBA
Joel Meyers on Pelicans vs. Pacers, team chemistry | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer discuss the overtime loss against the Atlanta Hawks and reasons fans should stay optimistic. Joel Meyers of Bally Sports (6:05) also joins the show to talk about the Indiana Pacers lineup and what issues they may present...
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls vs. Raptors (11.07.22)
The Chicago Bulls (5-6) return home to close the book on a back-to-back against the Toronto Raptors (6-4) this evening. Last night in Canada, the Raptors went on a 13-5 run over the final 3:58 of the game to come away with a hard-fought, 113-104 victory. The contest was tightly...
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Portland Trail Blazers
A look at who is out for today's game.
NBA
Recap: 50 bench points push Wizards past Hornets 108-100 in Charlotte
With Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols) sidelined, the Wizards got contributions from everyone who stepped on the court tonight. Kyle Kuzma (20 points) and Kristaps Porzingis (19 points) led the Wizards in scoring, but it was a full team effort that led the squad to a 108-100 road win over the Hornets.
Nets undergoing remarkable statistical turnaround since Kyrie Irving suspension
The Nets have quickly turned themselves into the top rated defense in the league since Kyrie Irving was suspended, as the team has turned things around.
NBA
Orlando Magic vs. Dallas Mavericks Game to Tip-Off Earlier Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Tip-off time set for 5:30 p.m.; Amway Center doors open at 4:30 p.m. Orlando, Fla. – The NBA has announced that the Dallas Mavericks at Orlando Magic game on Wednesday, November 9 will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Amway Center doors to open at 4:30 p.m.
NBA
Wizards to introduce new Cherry Blossom-themed court
Court Will Be Used Concurrently With New Cherry Blossom Uniforms, Debuts Tomorrow vs. Dallas. Washington, D.C. – The Washington Wizards will introduce a new cherry blossom-themed basketball court to go along the team’s new City Edition Cherry Blossom uniforms. The new cherry blossom court will be used on nights the team’s City Edition jerseys will be worn and will debut tomorrow when the Wizards host the Dallas Mavericks at Capital One Arena at 7:00 pm. The court was designed to complement the uniform by connecting elements of the uniform’s tidal basin blue along the perimeter of the court with pink cherry blossoms throughout.
NBA
Gus Kattengell on the Bulls, Blazers back-to-back, West standings | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer talk to radio studio host Gus Kattengell (4:50) about the state of the team heading into their back-to-back slate against the Chicago Bulls and Portland Trail Blazers and reasons to feel positive ten games into the NBA season.
CBS Sports
How to watch Hawks vs. Jazz: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Atlanta Hawks haven't won a game against the Utah Jazz since March 21 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. They will face off against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Comments / 0