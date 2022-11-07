Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Omaha police officer placed on leave after neighbor watches him put trash on her car
An Omaha police officer has been placed on paid leave after a neighbor saw him dumping trash on her car. Officer William Klees, 31, who has been with the department for about five years, was placed on administrative leave Tuesday, Omaha Police Department officials said. Chief Todd Schmaderer ordered an...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Omaha gang member convicted in 2013 slaying of best friend
An Omaha man, notorious in gang circles as a shooter, has been convicted of first-degree murder in the 2013 slaying of Julius Vaughn. A Douglas County jury deliberated about eight hours Monday and Tuesday before convicting Bernard “BJ” Turner of first-degree murder in the Oct. 18, 2013, killing of his friend and fellow 16th Street Blood gang member, Julius Vaughn.
KPVI Newschannel 6
2 hospitalized after head-on collision near Onawa
ONAWA, Iowa -- Two drivers were hospitalized after an early Wednesday head-on collision near Onawa. The crash occurred on Iowa Highway 175 east of Onawa near the intersection with Mango Avenue at 12:22 a.m., when, according to the Iowa State Patrol, an eastbound Ford F250 pickup truck driven by Larry Davis, 82, of Woodbine, Iowa, crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Ford EC4 transit van driven by Brady Bakker, 52, of Ida Grove, Iowa.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Child welfare caseloads grow in Omaha area after troubled private contract ends
Nebraska ended a contract for managing Omaha-area child welfare cases over the Kansas-based contractor’s continuing failure to meet state caseload limits, among other problems. But 10 months after the state started taking back responsibility for the care of abused and neglected children, the situation has worsened in Douglas and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Republicans' goal of filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature still in some doubt
With thousands of votes left to be counted this week in Lancaster and Douglas counties, it remains unclear if Republicans can reach the supermajority of 33 lawmakers capable of evading any filibusters launched by opponents. Two key races remained in the too-close-to-call category as of Wednesday, and Republicans could emerge...
Comments / 0