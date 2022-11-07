ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPVI Newschannel 6

Omaha gang member convicted in 2013 slaying of best friend

An Omaha man, notorious in gang circles as a shooter, has been convicted of first-degree murder in the 2013 slaying of Julius Vaughn. A Douglas County jury deliberated about eight hours Monday and Tuesday before convicting Bernard “BJ” Turner of first-degree murder in the Oct. 18, 2013, killing of his friend and fellow 16th Street Blood gang member, Julius Vaughn.
OMAHA, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

2 hospitalized after head-on collision near Onawa

ONAWA, Iowa -- Two drivers were hospitalized after an early Wednesday head-on collision near Onawa. The crash occurred on Iowa Highway 175 east of Onawa near the intersection with Mango Avenue at 12:22 a.m., when, according to the Iowa State Patrol, an eastbound Ford F250 pickup truck driven by Larry Davis, 82, of Woodbine, Iowa, crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Ford EC4 transit van driven by Brady Bakker, 52, of Ida Grove, Iowa.
ONAWA, IA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Child welfare caseloads grow in Omaha area after troubled private contract ends

Nebraska ended a contract for managing Omaha-area child welfare cases over the Kansas-based contractor’s continuing failure to meet state caseload limits, among other problems. But 10 months after the state started taking back responsibility for the care of abused and neglected children, the situation has worsened in Douglas and...
OMAHA, NE

