Read full article on original website
Related
Investigators: Suspect in head-on crash that killed Minnesota musician says she drove drunk for "freedom"
HUDSON, Wis. – New details have been released about a wrong-way crash that killed a Minnesota musician.Investigators say driver Amber Pospisil admitted she was drinking vodka behind the wheel, and said she did it for her "freedom." Metal guitarist Mark Filbrant, of the band Gorrified, died in the crash on Oct. 30 while he was driving home to Robbinsdale from a show in Wisconsin. New traffic camera video shows Pospisil going the wrong way on Interstate 94 near Hudson. Investigators say Pospisil had a blood-alcohol level of 0.218 when she hit Filbrant head-on. Other drivers hit crash debris, which sent sparks flying.Pospisil faces several charges, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. She was convicted of driving while intoxicated in Minnesota in 2021, and is not allowed to drink per the conditions of her probation.
knsiradio.com
One Person Arrested After Shooting Saturday Night in Sartell
(KNSI) — One person is in custody after a shooting Saturday night in Sartell. According to police, they were called just after 11:00 to the 1900 block of Cypress Circle for a victim with a gunshot wound to the stomach. The suspect fled the scene, but police received information about a vehicle connected to the shooting. Waite Park police found the car a short time later and arrested the 33-year-old driver without incident.
Pierz Man Charged With Assault Following Sartell Shooting
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A Pierz man has been charged after allegedly shooting another man in the stomach over the weekend. Thirty-three-year-old Michael Onelove has been charged with one count of 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a gun while under the influence of alcohol and child endangerment.
krwc1360.com
Clearwater Man Dies in Friday Morning Traffic Crash in Stearns County
A local man died in a rollover traffic crash near Clearwater early Friday morning. Stearns County Sheriff’s Department officials report the crash happened around 7:40 AM on Stearns County Road 44, west of 203rd Street East in Lynden Township. The vehicle was believed to have hit a driveway approach...
Minnesota hospital staff increasingly victims of assault
The Strib’s Jeremy Olson reports assaults on Minnesota hospital staff have surged. WCCO-TV staff report Leigh Finke will be the first openly trans member of the Minnesota House. Sahan Journal’s Becky Dernbach wrote about the results of the Minneapolis School board election. Bring Me the News’ Joe Nelson...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person dies in crash in central Minnesota
(Stearns County, MN)--Authorities in central Minnesota say a 34-year-old Albany man has died after a rollover crash in Stearns County. The single-vehicle crash took place Friday morning on County Road 44, just west of 203rd Street East in Lynden Township near Clearwater. Investigators believe the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.
Albany driver dies after being pinned beneath crashed SUV
A 34-year-old driver was killed in a rollover crash in Stearns County Friday morning. The sheriff's office says the crash was reported at 7:41 a.m. on County Road 44 in Lynden Township, with responders arriving to find Christopher Gutknecht, of Albany, pinned beneath his Chevrolet Tahoe. The Tahoe was found...
Hit and Run, Police Chase On Interstate 94
ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- Interstate 94 near Alexandria was shut down for a brief period Monday morning because of a police chase. State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says after a hit-and-run crash involving a stolen vehicle on eastbound Interstate 94 near Ashby, troopers and other law enforcement chased the vehicle and used stop sticks to end the pursuit.
willmarradio.com
Appleton man who was injured in crash last month dies of injuries
(Fairfax MN-) An Appleton man who was seriously injured in an SUV-semi crash in Renville County last month has died of his injuries. 70-year-old Harry McCroy suffered life threatening injuries when his SUV and the semi collided at the intersection of Highways 4 and 19 in Fairfax October 18th. McCroy was southbound on 4 and the semi was westbound on 19. McCroy was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in the Twin Cities, where he passed away on Friday.
myklgr.com
Victim required 26 staples in head after dog attack, say charges against Gibbon woman
A woman delivering church papers was attacked by a dog in Gibbon last month, sending her to the hospital with multiple wounds, say court documents. Karen Enriquez, 21, the dogs’ owner, was charged last week in the attack, which left the victim with severe facial wounds. Enriquez faces misdemeanor counts of “substantial bodily harm caused by a dog” and “attack by animal prohibited” in Sibley County Court.
myklgr.com
Three uninjured in Renville County crash revealed via iPhone
Three people were uninjured in a Renville County crash Saturday that law enforcement learned about by an iPhone alert. According to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, at about 11:46 p.m. on Nov. 5, the office got a 911 call from an Apple iPhone Crash Detection System. The call reported a significant crash at a specific GPS location, plotted near the intersection of 810th Avenue and 490th Street, about two miles northeast of Hector.
thejournalonline.com
Firefighters extricate entrapped wreck victims – Highway 29
Several people were injured Monday evening in a two vehicle wreck on Highway 29. West Pelzer firefighters had to extricate the entrapped victims. The wreck happened between Highway 8 and Ballard Road. Whitefield firefighters also assisted. Medshore and a QRV also responded along with state troopers and deputies. (Photo by David Rogers)
St. Paul woman killed after hitting deer on I-94 in Wisconsin
A St. Paul woman was killed western Wisconsin Saturday after hitting a deer and crashing into another car. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, 43-year-old Jessica Love was driving her Honda Civic in the left lane eastbound in St. Croix County just before 6 a.m. when she struck the deer.
Missing endangered teen: Madison Sellers, 16, last seen in Blaine on Nov. 3
BLAINE, Minn. – Authorities are asking for the public's help to find an "endangered" missing Twin Cities teenager.Madison Sellers, 16, was last seen leaving a Blaine residence on Nov. 3 at 6:35 a.m.Blaine police say her last known location was the Hiawatha neighborhood of Minneapolis, where she was using public transportation. She is also known to regularly visit Brooklyn Park and Roseville.Sellers stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.Call 911 if you have any information on her whereabouts, or the Anoka County Dispatch at 763-427-1212.
She said no…
Her 2012 Aitkin High School graduating class motto by Abe Lincoln was, “And in the end, it’s not the years in your life, it’s the life in your years that count.” Nicole Michelle Hammond was 28 years old when she was murdered at her workplace, Dubow Textiles in St. Cloud. On the morning of Oct. 24, St. Cloud police officers were dispatched to a parking lot of a business where...
Is it Illegal to Blast Music in Your Car in Minnesota?
I know I am guilty of this a lot, especially because I love my music loud. There are many things that we never really know are legal or not, which is why it is awesome that we can ask state troopers what the legal laws and guidelines are when it comes to driving.
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by driver in Litchfield
A 21-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized after he was hit by a driver in Litchfield Friday night. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Ford 500 was being driven westbound on Highway 12 toward South Gorman Avenue when the pedestrian was hit just before 10:30 p.m. The pedestrian, identified as a...
Benefit planned for small town police officer injured in Twin Cities crash
Residents in Aitkin County are raising support for a small town police officer injured in a crash in the Twin Cities last month. According to the Hill City Police Department, Officer Erik Skahl and his girlfriend, Ashley, were injured on Oct. 21 when an alleged drunk driver in a pickup truck made an illegal U-turn in front of them, causing the collision at “highway speeds.”
Man Drowns in Sauk River Sunday
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - Stearns County Officials responded to a drowning Sunday. At about 1:45, a 9-1-1 call reported a man in the Sauk River near the 16000 block of County Road 49 in Wakefield Township. Reports claimed the man was 30-40 feet from the shore. The Cold Spring...
willmarradio.com
Tollefson unseats Holien in Kandiyohi County Sheriff's race, Anderson beats Larson in District 3
(Willmar MN-) Eric Tollefson unseated incumbent Eric Holein for Kandiyohi County Sheriff Tuesday, 12192 to 5525. Dale Anderson defeated Kim Larson for Kandiyohi County District 3 Commissioner, 2227 to 1809.
Comments / 0