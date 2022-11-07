ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appomattox County, VA

Appomattox volleyball plays Glenvar for Region 2C championship tonight

The Appomattox Raiders volleyball team will compete for the Region 2C championship tonight against Glenvar. Game time is changed to 6:30 p.m. at Glenvar High School in Salem. The Raiders defeated Patrick County on Tuesday night in three sets (25-16, 25-22, 25-9) in the Region 2C semifinals. Glenvar defeated Gretna...
APPOMATTOX, VA
Appomattox's Madison Stratton wins big at Pennsylvania livestock shows

Madison Stratton, of Appomattox, won four prizes at the 2022 Keystone International Livestock Exposition (KILE) Roll of Victory and Junior Angus Show, Oct. 7-9 in Harrisburg, Pa. Two for Grand Champion Cow-Calf Pair. Reserve Grand Champion Bred-and-Owned Female. Reserve Grand Champion Bull. There’s more to this in the current issue...
APPOMATTOX, VA
Update: Good projected winner, South Hill remains too close to call

This article will be continuously updated to reflect final election results and numbers. District 5’s Congressional incumbent Bob Good (R) has won out over newcomer Joshua Throneburg (D). The current turnout shows that Good has won around 65% of the vote to Throneburg’s 35%. Unofficial counts show 7,190-3,780.
CHASE CITY, VA
Unofficial local election results are listed

Appomattox County’s incumbents during the election this year were uncontested. The following are unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections with all but one precinct reporting. Richard C. Conner was reelected as mayor of Appomattox with 95.57 percent of the votes with 453 votes. There were 21 write-in...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
Dems sweep Roanoke council races while Rs sweep Lynchburg and more Va. headlines

• Democrats swept the Roanoke City Council races, ending GOP hopes of electing the first Republican to the body since 2004.—Roanoke Times. • Republicans swept Lynchburg City Council elections.—News & Advance. • A Republican-backed slate of six candidates swept elections for the Chesapeake School Board.—Virginian-Pilot. • Two...
ROANOKE, VA
Appomattox County murder jury trials postponed

Jury trials for two defendants in the 2020 Appomattox County death of 45-year-old Carlos L. Rose were put on hold until March 8, 2023. Keyanta Ke’shaun Robinson, 22, of Lynchburg, and Mik’Tavis Elonta Naeshu Green, 21, of Prospect, were scheduled to face trial Nov. 2 on first degree murder and other charges involving Rose, whose remains were found in a burned abandoned vehicle near the intersection of Forbes Road and State Park Road in the Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
William Zack Kelso

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, 1 p.m. at the Canaan Baptist Church, Appomattox, VA and he will lie in state one hour prior to the service. Mr. Kelso can be viewed on Friday, November 11, 2022, 12 noon until 6 p.m. at the Bruce and Stiff Funeral Home, Appomattox, VA.
APPOMATTOX, VA
Virginia Lottery Update

(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst. According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Person airlifted after motorcycle crash in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to a motorcycle crash, where a patient had to be life-flighted to the hospital. Firefighters say the crash took place near Turkey Foot Road on Wednesday Nov. 9, where they found the motorcycle in the woods....
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
Liberty G DJ Moore To Enter Transfer Portal

Liberty guard DJ Moore has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal, as he announced on his social media account over the weekend. “I want to say thank you to Coach McKay and the rest of the coaching staff for the opportunity to play at Liberty,” Moore said in a tweet. “Grateful to have had great teammates that I can call my brothers. This was a tough decision but I thank God for the many life lessons and experiences given to me at Liberty. With that being said, I have decided I will be entering the transfer portal in March with 3 years of eligibility remaining.”
LYNCHBURG, VA
Sabato weighs in on elections in Virginia’s 5th & 7th Districts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8. Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District. “This is one of the closest districts in the country,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said...
VIRGINIA STATE
George Flickinger's 2022-23 Winter Weather Outlook

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Welcome to the 2022-2023 Winter Weather Outlook!. Before I begin researching, I don’t have any pre-perceived conclusions of what I will forecast. This outlook is largely created by matching our previous winter history vs future upper air and predominant surface temperature/precipitation projections. Or, more simply “pattern recognition.”
LYNCHBURG, VA
Raiders football to host regional against Alleghany on Thursday

The Appomattox Raiders football squad will host the Alleghany Mountaineers in its VHSL Region 2C opening playoff game Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Bragg Stadium. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved to avoid expected rainy weather from Tropical Storm Nicole. Appomattox (7-3) finished the regular...
APPOMATTOX, VA
Taylor In a Good Place As Opener Arrives

CHARLOTTESVILLE — She averaged 12.8 points per game in 2021-22, the most of any player on the University of Virginia women’s basketball team. But senior Camryn Taylor remembers few of the highlights, or much of anything else, from her abbreviated first season at UVA. “It’s just a blur,”...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Sheriff’s office asks county for additional school resource officer

Appomattox County Sheriff Donald Simpson requested the addition of one more full-time School Resource Officer (SRO) when he appeared before the Appomattox County Board of Supervisors at their Oct. 16 meeting. The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office (APSO) applied for and received one of the state SRO position grants, an award...
Early voting turnout in Danville & Pittsylvania County

(WSET) — Some voters took advantage of early voting, which ended on Saturday, including voters on the Southside. In Danville, about 13% of registered voters have already voted either by mail or in person. Pittsylvania County saw about 6.5 percent vote early. Director of Elections for Pittsylvania County Kelly...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

