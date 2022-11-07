Liberty guard DJ Moore has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal, as he announced on his social media account over the weekend. “I want to say thank you to Coach McKay and the rest of the coaching staff for the opportunity to play at Liberty,” Moore said in a tweet. “Grateful to have had great teammates that I can call my brothers. This was a tough decision but I thank God for the many life lessons and experiences given to me at Liberty. With that being said, I have decided I will be entering the transfer portal in March with 3 years of eligibility remaining.”

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO