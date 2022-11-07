Read full article on original website
travelnoire.com
Business Class Passenger Booted Off Plane After Warning Cabin Crew Not To Look At Her For Nine Hours
Air rage is at an all-time high, and this latest incident is no exception. Daniele De Matos, a software company concierge had plans to fly from Sydney, Australia to Honolulu, Hawaii for work, however, a series of moody moments led to her getting kicked off the Hawaiian Airlines flight. According...
Forget Sharks! There’s Something Scarier in the Water Off Waikiki
Vacationing in paradise can be a great thing. Sun, sand and surf can go a long way to restoring a sense of well being in an increasingly stressful world. It can also go a long way towards restoring an economy. In particular, tourism is the life blood of Hawaii’s economy, which is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.
Terrified passengers 'choke' and 'are told to start praying' as Indian flight fills with smoke, forcing emergency landing
Terrified passengers say they were left choking and were allegedly told to start praying as an Indian plane cabin filled with smoke, forcing an emergency landing. Footage from the flight showed the thick smoke filling the cabin, with passengers saying afterwards they were struggling to breathe for 25 minutes. The...
travelnoire.com
Passenger Injured In Air Turbulence Dies 5 Months Later
A passenger seriously injured during turbulence on a SpiceJet flight back in May has passed away five months later. According to Simple Flying, flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur was operating on a Boeing 737, which encountered a storm during the flight on May 1. What happened:. The inclement weather...
Pilot, passenger statements describe Hawaii helicopter crash
The pilot of a helicopter that crashed on a remote Hawaii lava field during a sunset tour in June told investigators that the engine had been swapped out but three earlier flights that day were normal. The National Transportation Safety Board on Monday released various documents related to the crash that injured all six people on board, but the agency has yet to release a probable cause for why the helicopter suddenly made “violent and uncommanded yaw and pitch changes.” The morning of the crash, the pilot and a mechanic took the helicopter on a operation control flight after its engine had been changed and there were no issues with the flight, according to the pilot’s accident report. The documents did not specify exactly when the engine was changed. The pilot then took the helicopter on two tours, which were also normal and uneventful.
KITV.com
Large brush fire burns 850 acres near Lahaina; 4 schools closed on Wednesday
LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Some Maui residents made the decision to evacuate their homes after a large brush fire flared up along the Lahaina Bypass, Tuesday night. The fire burned along the Bypass from Kai Hele Ku to Hokiokio, according to Maui County officials. Police diverted traffic down to the lower highway while fire crews battled the fire. Lahainaluna Road was also closed from the Bypass up to Lahainaluna High School.
BBC
Two people rescued after plane ditches into sea off Jersey
Two people on-board a light aircraft that ditched into the sea have been rescued, Ports of Jersey has confirmed. The plane took off from Jersey on Thursday afternoon. Emergency services were called just after 14:00 GMT when the pilot contacted air traffic control and said they were ditching into the sea.
Plane in India catches fire during takeoff, 'scary' moment captured on video
A dramatic video posted to social media shows the moment the engine of an IndiGo aircraft attempting to take off at Delhi Airport burst into flames. No one was hurt.
Plane Flies Through Extreme Storm, And Videos From Inside the Aircraft Will Have You Ready to Throw-up
A plane en route to Paraguay encountered a debilitating storm that put the passengers’ safety at risk, and the footage from inside the cabin is worthy of a horror movie. LATAM Airbus A320 departed from Santiago de Chile last Wednesday and encountered a hail storm that rattled the aircraft, tearing off the nose, destroying the motor and terrorizing the passengers inside.
