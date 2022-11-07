ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake Village, CA

weddingchicks.com

A Chic Newport Barn Wedding That’s Anything But Rustic

Taylor & River went from college sweethearts to saying "I do" in this sprawling rustic barn wedding in Newport Beach. Originally from Washington, they wanted to give their out-of-state family and friends the Newport Beach treatment (without the price tag) with a gorgeous rural SoCal setting as opposed to traditional beach portraits. Giracci Vineyards, nestled in Silverado Canyon, provided the perfect place for them; the romantic outdoor landscaping provided a gorgeous backdrop and a modern white-walled barn created a chic, rather than rustic impression. While Newport Coast weddings are known for their high-ticket price tag, this wedding totaled $75,000 for their budget!
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
palisadesnews.com

Owner of Popular Moonshadows Restaurant Killed in Fiery Crash

The owner of the legendary Moonshadows restaurant in the city of Malibu has tragically been killed in a car crash last week as reported by The Los Angeles Times. Andrea Bullo and his son Marco were driving in a vintage 1965 Mustang on West Mullholland Drive when a 2014 Toyota Camry crashed into the Mustang and both cars burst into flames according to Officer Warren Moore of the Los Angeles Police Department as quoted by The Los Angeles Times.
MALIBU, CA
foxla.com

Police chase ends up horrific crash in LA County

LOS ANGELES - Authorities were in pursuit of a vehicle in Los Angeles County Wednesday morning. Stu Mundel reports from up in SkyFOX. The pursuit started in Lakewood as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. The white pickup truck was traveling at a high rate...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sfvbj.com

Burbank’s WeWork to Shutter

Coworking giant WeWork Inc. is closing its San Fernando Valley flagship location at Worthe Real Estate Group’s The Tower in Burbank. The Real Deal reported news of the closure, citing anonymous sources. Since 2017, WeWork has occupied 75,000 square feet at 3900 W. Alameda Ave. It remains unclear when...
BURBANK, CA
KTLA.com

The Fileist is a new online marketplace that spotlights female inventors

Los Angeles-based stylist Lindsay Albanese joined us live to tell us about her revolutionary new online marketplace, The Fileist. This one-of-a-kind marketplace spotlights and sells female-invented products. For more information visit thefileist.com or follow on Instagram. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 7, 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

New airline coming to Orange County airport

A new airline will soon be offering service out of John Wayne Airport in Orange County. Breeze Airways, a budget airline that provides nonstop flights to and from major metro areas across the country, will now be offering two flights out of Orange County. Flyers can soon fly nonstop from Orange County to Orlando, Florida […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

WATCH: El Segundo oil refinery engulfed in flames

Crews are working to extinguish a fire that ignited at a Chevron oil refinery in El Segundo on Tuesday. A massive blaze can be seen burning inside one particular section of the refinery just west of Sepulveda. It’s unclear what ignited the fire or what that portion of the building houses. Emergency crews with Los […]
EL SEGUNDO, CA
KTLA

Video: Car smashes into 7-Eleven in Santa Clarita

Security cameras capture the moment a vehicle violently slams into a 7-Eleven store in Santa Clarita on Wednesday. The car is seen smashing through the glass-windowed entrance and destroying a display aisle filled with snacks and drinks. An exterior camera shows the moments right before the destructive collision. A black sedan is seen pulling up […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
HeySoCal

Evacuations ordered in LA, Orange counties due to storm

A significant storm system rumbled over Southern California Tuesday, soaking much of the region overnight and prompting evacuation orders in Los Angeles and Orange counties due to the threat of even heavier downpours that could prompt flooding and debris flows. National Weather Service forecasters noted that the first wave of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

