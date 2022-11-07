Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill Unsolved
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Homeless not Toothless Real Housewives of Beverly HillsAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A MemoirSlauson GirlInglewood, CA
4 Pocket-Friendly Places To Eat In Malibu LA That Won't Break The BankLet's Eat LAMalibu, CA
Related
Eater
Maui’s Best Hawaiian Shave Ice Just Landed its First Mainland Store in Los Feliz
Ululani’s, an extremely popular Hawaiian shave ice chain from Maui, has expanded to the mainland with its first location in the most unlikely place — inside a Los Feliz art supply store. The sweets shop, which opened on October 15, takes up a diminutive 175 square-foot corner of Blue Rooster Art Supplies at 4661 1/2 Hollywood Boulevard.
KTLA.com
Style smart: sofwave at N2 Aesthetics in Manhattan Beach
For more information on N2 Aesthetics visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Nov. 4, 2022. This segment is sponsored by Styled by Anya.
I Like Pie Expanding Throughout SoCal
The company has plans to open three more sites and a commissary kitchen
weddingchicks.com
A Chic Newport Barn Wedding That’s Anything But Rustic
Taylor & River went from college sweethearts to saying "I do" in this sprawling rustic barn wedding in Newport Beach. Originally from Washington, they wanted to give their out-of-state family and friends the Newport Beach treatment (without the price tag) with a gorgeous rural SoCal setting as opposed to traditional beach portraits. Giracci Vineyards, nestled in Silverado Canyon, provided the perfect place for them; the romantic outdoor landscaping provided a gorgeous backdrop and a modern white-walled barn created a chic, rather than rustic impression. While Newport Coast weddings are known for their high-ticket price tag, this wedding totaled $75,000 for their budget!
palisadesnews.com
Owner of Popular Moonshadows Restaurant Killed in Fiery Crash
The owner of the legendary Moonshadows restaurant in the city of Malibu has tragically been killed in a car crash last week as reported by The Los Angeles Times. Andrea Bullo and his son Marco were driving in a vintage 1965 Mustang on West Mullholland Drive when a 2014 Toyota Camry crashed into the Mustang and both cars burst into flames according to Officer Warren Moore of the Los Angeles Police Department as quoted by The Los Angeles Times.
Longtime Santa Clarita Fashion Icon, Philanthropist Margo Hudson Dies
Margo Hudson, the owner of the iconic Santa Clarita fashion boutique Margo Fashions, died on Monday. Born in Quebec and immigrating to the United States in 1960, Hudson is a longstanding leader in the Santa Clarita Valley. In 1978, she bought her upscale clothing boutique, Margo Fashions, and proceeded to establish herself as a local ...
foxla.com
Police chase ends up horrific crash in LA County
LOS ANGELES - Authorities were in pursuit of a vehicle in Los Angeles County Wednesday morning. Stu Mundel reports from up in SkyFOX. The pursuit started in Lakewood as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. The white pickup truck was traveling at a high rate...
Sfvbj.com
Burbank’s WeWork to Shutter
Coworking giant WeWork Inc. is closing its San Fernando Valley flagship location at Worthe Real Estate Group’s The Tower in Burbank. The Real Deal reported news of the closure, citing anonymous sources. Since 2017, WeWork has occupied 75,000 square feet at 3900 W. Alameda Ave. It remains unclear when...
7 L.A. Restaurants Offering Mouthwatering To-Go Thanksgiving Dinners
Enjoy Turkey Day with friends and family from home in L.A.—with all of the fixings and none of the fuss The post 7 L.A. Restaurants Offering Mouthwatering To-Go Thanksgiving Dinners appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
KTLA.com
The Fileist is a new online marketplace that spotlights female inventors
Los Angeles-based stylist Lindsay Albanese joined us live to tell us about her revolutionary new online marketplace, The Fileist. This one-of-a-kind marketplace spotlights and sells female-invented products. For more information visit thefileist.com or follow on Instagram. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 7, 2022.
Missing Los Angeles teen Andrew Wright back safe with family
A Los Angeles teen who went missing from his home on Halloween night has now returned safely and been reunited with his family, police said Sunday.
New airline coming to Orange County airport
A new airline will soon be offering service out of John Wayne Airport in Orange County. Breeze Airways, a budget airline that provides nonstop flights to and from major metro areas across the country, will now be offering two flights out of Orange County. Flyers can soon fly nonstop from Orange County to Orlando, Florida […]
WATCH: El Segundo oil refinery engulfed in flames
Crews are working to extinguish a fire that ignited at a Chevron oil refinery in El Segundo on Tuesday. A massive blaze can be seen burning inside one particular section of the refinery just west of Sepulveda. It’s unclear what ignited the fire or what that portion of the building houses. Emergency crews with Los […]
wesb.com
MÖTLEY CRÜE’s NIKKI SIXX Buys New California Home For $6.9 Million
According to Dirt, MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx has bought a new home in Southern California. The 63-year-old musician and his wife Courtney $6.9 million for a property in Lake Sherwood, an unincorporated community in the Santa Monica Mountains, in Ventura County, overlooking Lake Sherwood reservo…
Video: Car smashes into 7-Eleven in Santa Clarita
Security cameras capture the moment a vehicle violently slams into a 7-Eleven store in Santa Clarita on Wednesday. The car is seen smashing through the glass-windowed entrance and destroying a display aisle filled with snacks and drinks. An exterior camera shows the moments right before the destructive collision. A black sedan is seen pulling up […]
Vagrant Feces Clears Out Metro Train in Santa Monica
Vagrant Feces Clears Out Metro Train in Santa Monica
KTLA.com
Remembrance held for 4th anniversary of shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks
On Monday, family members, survivors, and supporters gathered to remember those who lost their lives when a gunman opened fire inside Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks. For many, the November 7, 2018 mass shooting is still very fresh in their minds, and the impact it had forever changed...
Evacuations ordered in LA, Orange counties due to storm
A significant storm system rumbled over Southern California Tuesday, soaking much of the region overnight and prompting evacuation orders in Los Angeles and Orange counties due to the threat of even heavier downpours that could prompt flooding and debris flows. National Weather Service forecasters noted that the first wave of...
KTLA.com
Legal analyst Alison Triessl discusses tight local election races
KTLA legal analyst Alison Triessl joined us live to discuss the tight local races for Los Angeles mayor and L.A. County sheriff. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 9, 2022.
KTLA.com
LAPD investigating string of apartment mailbox burglaries in Valley Glen, Sherman Oaks
Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Van Nuys Division were investigating a string of mailbox burglaries inside apartment complex lobbies in Sherman Oaks and Valley Glen. The burglaries, according to an LAPD news release, occurred in the early morning hours. Officials said there have been “approximately ten community...
Comments / 0