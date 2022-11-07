Read full article on original website
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Houston Revels In Its Vindication Against Astros HatersMae A.Houston, TX
Why has Beto relied on out of state celebrities?Ash JurbergTexas State
cw39.com
TODAY Meet Houston Astros World Series champions pitcher Christian Javier and winning homerun hitter Yordan Alvarez
HOUSTON (KIAH) — To celebrate the Astros World Series win, Dick’s Sporting Goods will host Meet & Greets with Astros Cristian Javier and Yordan Alvarez on Wednesday. For each event, wristbands are required to meet the players and receive an autograph and 225 wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, beginning at 9 a.m. local time at each store.
Astros' José Altuve, Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker meeting fans at Academy Sports + Outdoors this week
If you want to congratulate the 'Stros in person for their World Series win, here's your chance! Fans can meet three of the most popular players at three Academy events this week.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Welcome to the world little sluggers! Newborns make grand entrance for Astros World Series win
HOUSTON – These newborns made it just in time to witness the historic Astros World Series win on Saturday. Staff and caregivers at Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital wanted to show off the little ones’ Astros’ spirit while their parents were still celebrating their arrival. Check out these adorable photos of the future sluggers.
cw39.com
Meet Astros’ Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker Wednesday, Thursday at Houston-area Academy stores
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Academy Sports + Outdoors, José Altuve (second baseman), Alex Bregman (third baseman), Kyle Tucker (outfielder and Gold Glove Award Winner), and are hosting a meet and greet for excited Houston Astros fans who will get a chance to talk with the players TODAY. Academy Sports...
Houstonians celebrate Astros' win with downtown Championship Parade
We leveled ALL the way up, and now it's time to celebrate! You can enjoy the excitement from home with ABC13's parade coverage here.
Inside City of Houston's level one safety plan in preparation for Astros' championship parade
As hundreds of thousands flooded into downtown, the celebration turned into a very serious security operation.
Houston Chick-fil-As are giving out free chicken sandwiches to celebrate Astros' WS win
Astros' fans have even more ways to celebrate their team winning the World Series.
Beer Can Chucked Straight At Ted Cruz’s Face During Astro Parade
Astros winning the World Series set the entire town of Houston OFF!. Schools were canceled and streets were blocked off as the entire city packed into Downtown Houston for a massive parade celebrating the exciting win. MANY CELEBRITY APPEARANCES. Plenty of people showed up, including plenty of celebrities and politicians....
cw39.com
FREE Chick-Fil-A Sandwich from the Houston Astros
HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Astros are gifting the city of Houston with a FREE Chick-Fil-A sandwich to celebrate their World Series victory. Chick-fil-A Houston is celebrating a great season with FREE CHICKEN SANDWICHES for the whole city!. Download or open the Chick-fil-A App TODAY, Tuesday, November 8 to claim your...
Click2Houston.com
‘Pretty special,’ Texans’ Lovie Smith salutes Dusty Baker, Astros on championship
HOUSTON – In a nod of respect toward his friend, Dusty Baker, and the world champion Astros, Texans coach Lovie Smith saluted the veteran manager on earning his first World Series title. The Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies and celebrated Monday with a raucous parade. “It is great,” Smith...
These 7 Houston steakhouses are worth the splurge
Each of these spots offer wildly different menus and experiences.
Catalytic converter thieves target cars in downtown Houston during Astros' championship parade
The Astros' championship parade was a true celebration for most people and easy pickings for others.
earnthenecklace.com
Christine Noël Leaving KPRC2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?
Christine Noël is a true gem, and the residents of Houston think very highly of her. Four years back, people welcomed her into their homes. And since then, they have followed her. They watched her get married and helped her get through the loss of her grandparents. However, her viewers are disappointed after learning that Christine Noël is leaving KPRC 2 in November. They especially want to know where she is going next and if she is leaving Houston. Here’s what Christine Noël said about her departure from KPRC-TV.
HPD arrests 33-year-old accused of throwing hard seltzer can at Sen. Ted Cruz during Astros parade
By several accounts, the U.S. senator, who resides in Houston, was an unpopular parade participant, with many fans booing his appearance on Monday.
fox26houston.com
Suspect accused of throwing White Claw at Sen. Ted Cruz during Astros championship parade identified
HOUSTON - Authorities arrested a man accused of throwing a hard seltzer can at Texas Senator Ted Cruz during the Houston Astros celebration parade on Monday. According to court documents, 33-year-old Joseph Arcidiacono is charged with aggravated assault. Records show he has been released on bond, which was set at...
cw39.com
FREE: All Veterans being honored by Houston Zoo with free ticket
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Zoo is honoring the men and women who have served and sacrificed for our country, with Free admission for Veterans Day. On Friday, Nov. 11, veterans will get a free ticket to the Zoo, with proof of service. Online reservations are required, and an...
Click2Houston.com
Slain Migos rapper Takeoff, who was killed in Houston, to be remembered at Atlanta celebration
ATLANTA – Fans of the slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos who was shot and killed a week ago, will gather Friday to celebrate the 28-year-old’s life and musical contributions. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was killed Nov. 1 in a shooting outside a...
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development Deal
While there are different fast food brands that offer delicious meals, Daddy’s Chicken Shack, a trusted brand renowned for consistently delivering scrumptious meals enriched with quality ingredients has emerged as a top brand in the market. The burgeoning restaurant chain has just inked a new deal that will push it further into the vast Texas market.
houstononthecheap.com
Verified Veterans Day deals In Houston – Free meals, discounts on restaurant food, retail & more for 2022!
Looking for Veterans Day Deals in Houston? You are at the right place!. Veterans Day 2022 will be celebrated on Friday, the 11th of November. Houston-area veterans and active military personnel can enjoy free meals and other discounts on Veterans Day, as a special thank-you for their service. You’ll need to present a military ID or other proof of service to take advantage of these Veterans Day freebies.
Lucky Texan Takes Home Some Cash Amid Historic $2.04B Powerball Drawing
One Texas resident matched all five numbers in the November 7 Powerball drawing.
