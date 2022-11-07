ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TODAY Meet Houston Astros World Series champions pitcher Christian Javier and winning homerun hitter Yordan Alvarez

HOUSTON (KIAH) — To celebrate the Astros World Series win, Dick’s Sporting Goods will host Meet & Greets with Astros Cristian Javier and Yordan Alvarez on Wednesday. For each event, wristbands are required to meet the players and receive an autograph and 225 wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, beginning at 9 a.m. local time at each store.
Beer Can Chucked Straight At Ted Cruz’s Face During Astro Parade

Astros winning the World Series set the entire town of Houston OFF!. Schools were canceled and streets were blocked off as the entire city packed into Downtown Houston for a massive parade celebrating the exciting win. MANY CELEBRITY APPEARANCES. Plenty of people showed up, including plenty of celebrities and politicians....
FREE Chick-Fil-A Sandwich from the Houston Astros

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Astros are gifting the city of Houston with a FREE Chick-Fil-A sandwich to celebrate their World Series victory. Chick-fil-A Houston is celebrating a great season with FREE CHICKEN SANDWICHES for the whole city!. Download or open the Chick-fil-A App TODAY, Tuesday, November 8 to claim your...
Christine Noël Leaving KPRC2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?

Christine Noël is a true gem, and the residents of Houston think very highly of her. Four years back, people welcomed her into their homes. And since then, they have followed her. They watched her get married and helped her get through the loss of her grandparents. However, her viewers are disappointed after learning that Christine Noël is leaving KPRC 2 in November. They especially want to know where she is going next and if she is leaving Houston. Here’s what Christine Noël said about her departure from KPRC-TV.
FREE: All Veterans being honored by Houston Zoo with free ticket

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Zoo is honoring the men and women who have served and sacrificed for our country, with Free admission for Veterans Day. On Friday, Nov. 11, veterans will get a free ticket to the Zoo, with proof of service. Online reservations are required, and an...
Verified Veterans Day deals In Houston – Free meals, discounts on restaurant food, retail & more for 2022!

Looking for Veterans Day Deals in Houston? You are at the right place!. Veterans Day 2022 will be celebrated on Friday, the 11th of November. Houston-area veterans and active military personnel can enjoy free meals and other discounts on Veterans Day, as a special thank-you for their service. You’ll need to present a military ID or other proof of service to take advantage of these Veterans Day freebies.
