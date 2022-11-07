Read full article on original website
Android Authority
Microsoft admits Xbox vs PlayStation war is over and it lost
The European Commission has opened up an in-depth investigation into Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The Commission is reportedly concerned that the acquisition could put Microsoft in a position where it could dominate beyond reason. The EU’s European Commission has announced in a press release that it has...
TechRadar
The Xbox Series X could be getting new graphics modes that can save you money
Microsoft is looking into additional Xbox Series X energy-saving modes which could impact performance on the console. Soon, you'll be able to choose to lower your in-game resolutions and framerates to save on your energy bills. Microsoft has been sending Xbox Series X|S owners enrolled in the Xbox Insider program...
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2’s 1.08 update is now live, and it’s a hefty 50 GB download on Xbox for some reason
A new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 went live last night, potentially ushering in some big-time changes to the successful FPS from Activision. MW2 is off to a raucous start as the fastest-selling Call of Duty game in history, but it has its fair share of issues. It’s now one week after launch and players are getting frustrated with bugs, issues with progression, crashing problems, and a slow and confusing UI.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Given 2003 Classic for Free
It's the first of a new month, in this case November, which means Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have a new "free" game to download and play via Games With Gold. As you may know, the subscription service no longer dishes out Xbox 360 games nor original Xbox games, which means subscribers no longer get four games a month, but two. One of these games is made free on the first day of the month, the other halfway through the month.
TechSpot
Switch bundle highlights Nintendo's upcoming Black Friday sale
What just happened? Nintendo has shared a preview of its upcoming Black Friday offers. Unlike others that have jumped the shark with Black Friday events that launched a full month early, Nintendo is taking a more traditional and reserved approach with its offerings. The centerpiece of Nintendo's Black Friday sale...
ComicBook
PS5 and Xbox Series X Owners Get Stealth Release, Free for Some
PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners were surprised with a new stealth release today, and it's free for some users. The Nintendo Switch usually has a monopoly on stealth releases, but more developers and publishers are starting to deploy the same tactic on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, especially when the game is already available on PS4 and Xbox One. The latest example of this is Endling: Extinction s Forever, which was randomly dropped on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S today. And if you own the game on PS4 or Xbox One, it's free.
TechRadar
A Nintendo Switch price increase could be on the horizon
Nintendo has just confirmed that the Nintendo Switch won't be getting a price increase anytime soon but hasn't ruled one out altogether. During its quarterly earnings report, the Kyoto-based company was asked whether or not it saw a Nintendo Switch price increase in the console's future. As Bloomberg's Takashi Mochizuki reports, Nintendo responded that it has no plans to do so at present. Yet it will consider its options moving forward, essentially not ruling out a future price increase.
Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Fix The Not Loading Error
"Disney Dreamlight Valley" won't officially release until 2023 but Xbox users with Xbox Game Pass and fans who bought the Founders Pack version are currently enjoying early access to the life-sim and adventure title. As a work in progress, the game regularly receives new content and features as updates roll out. This also means that problems are bound to arise as developer Gameloft works out the bugs.
EA Patents A Controller That Challenges The Player Holding It
For many gamers, especially those on consoles, a controller remains their go-to gaming peripheral. But not all controllers are alike, as they can come in different shapes and sizes, in addition to offering various features. For example, the PlayStation 5 uses a slimmer DualSense controller, while the Xbox series consoles use the bulkier Xbox Wireless controller. But as many gamers already know, more controller options are available to suit one's needs.
How Super Mario World Became The Best-Selling Game For The SNES
"Super Mario World" easily ranks as one of the best "Super Mario" games of all time. After the "Super Mario Bros." trilogy seemingly perfected 2D platforming on the NES, "Super Mario World" was released as a launch title for the SNES, shattering that ceiling. In terms of gameplay, graphics, and overall quality, suddenly so much more was possible in the Mushroom Kingdom.
Why N64's Conker's Bad Fur Day Never Got A Sequel
There are few things more disappointing to a gamer than highly anticipated games that, despite the hype, never come out. It's an all-too-common part of the industry that can happen for a variety of reasons — "P.T." was a playable teaser for "Silent Hills" before Konami and Hideo Kojima parted ways, for example — but it's rarer for a direct sequel to be announced, enter development, then suddenly be canceled. That's exactly what happened with "Conker's Other Bad Day," the planned sequel to the Nintendo 64 classic "Conker's Bad Fur Day."
Marvel Snap: How To Get More Gold Without Spending Money
As "Marvel Snap" continues to take over the world of mobile gaming, a growing number of players are looking to snag as much of the game's in-game currency, gold, as possible. A card battler featuring the many iconic characters of the Marvel Universe, "Marvel Snap" stands out because of its accessibility. Outlets like Forbes and Bloomberg have praised the title for its lack of reliance on microtransactions, but that doesn't mean it avoids the trap completely. After all, in order to compete in the mobile gaming market nowadays, in-game purchases are pretty much a must.
The Interesting Story Behind Sega Genesis' Online Capabilities
Gamers who were around in the early '90s may remember the heated competition that took place between the Sega Genesis and Nintendo SNES. Nintendo was the reigning king of gaming at the time and Sega was seen as the young upstart company challenging Nintendo for the throne. To this end, Sega launched several aggressive ad campaigns aimed at convincing prospective buyers that it had the superior gaming system. These largely focused on technical specifications, such as the much-touted and little understood Blast Processing, but Sega and Nintendo also competed in another arena: attachable accessories.
Sonic Frontiers Is Quickly Getting Spoiled For Everyone
Leaks for highly anticipated games are far from rare in the gaming industry, and it's becoming much more common as time goes on. In just the last three years, almost all of "The Last Of Us Part 2" famously leaked months ahead of its launch in 2020, CD Projekt Red was hacked and ransomed in 2021, and only a month ago "Grand Theft Auto 6" development footage made its way onto the internet — and that's only some of the biggest gaming leaks in the last few years. It's starting to feel like no game is safe from being spoiled, and on November 2, 2022, "Sonic Frontiers" became the latest victim of major leaks coming out just days before release.
Kojima's Overdose Might Have Leaked In The Weirdest Way Possible
Gamers have patiently been waiting for a new game from legendary game director Hideo Kojima. Of course, many know Kojima from his work on the "Metal Gear Solid" series. But, after his less-than-amicable split from Konami that canceled his "Silent Hill" game, he dazzled gamers with his unique genre-bending "Death Stranding." Soon after gamers concluded their "Death Stranding" playthroughs, they began clamoring for any new information about Kojima's next game, especially after Kojima announced that his next game would change video games forever.
Modern Warfare 2 Composer Disowns Soundtrack After Frustrating Development
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" has had quite a controversial time already. While players were furious over the phone requirements and cross-play options for PC, the most recent "Call of Duty" title had a better opening weekend than any other game in the franchise's long history. There was also some discord on the developers' side of the game as well, which caused game composer Sarah Schachner to step down before the release of the "Modern Warfare 2" soundtrack.
Why Super Mario Party Is The Nintendo Switch's Most Disappointing Mario Game
Like any longstanding franchise in gaming, the "Mario" series has had its ups and downs. There are plenty of genre-defining games in the series, but there are also several that disappointed fans and aren't remembered as fondly as a result. In recent years, there haven't been any truly awful "Mario" games — nothing that comes close to being as bad as "Mario Is Missing," to say the least. But there have been some major disappointments — games that "Mario" fans were hyped for that ended up being among the most despised in the franchise.
How Dodge Cancels And Dodge Offsetting Work In Bayonetta 3
With "Bayonetta 3" in the hands of players all over the world, it was only a matter of time before the game's secrets were discovered, and its fantastical combat was mastered. As is tradition for the series, fans can play as Jeanne, Bayonetta's longtime gal pal, for a second playthrough of the game. Playing through another time could prove useful for finding any of the multitudes of collectibles that were missed on the first run, and, of course, it leads to unlocking an entire Secret Chapter.
