New York City, NY

Related
NJ.com

Red Sox decline option on ex-Yankees pitcher

James Paxton has one foot out the door. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reports the Boston Red Sox are declining their two-year, $26 million option on the left-hander. Now Paxton has to decide if he wants to opt in for 2023 on a one-year, $4 million deal. But that seems unlikely. Per Speier:
Empire Sports Media

Yankees GM Brian Cashman opens up about Aaron Judge as free agency begins

All eyes are on ‘former’ Yankees superstar slugger Aaron Judge as he hits free agency following the conclusion of the World Series. Judge is coming off one of the best seasons in the history of the game at 30 years old, seeking a long-term contract that will pay him upward of $36 million per season. The question is, how many years will he garner from a prospective club, and can the Yankees retain his services for the next 7–8 years?
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

James Paxton remains with Red Sox after exercising $4 million player option for 2023 season

James Paxton has exercised his $4 million player option for the 2023 season, the Red Sox announced earlier Wednesday afternoon. This decision comes less than two days after the Red Sox declined Paxton’s two-year, $26 million club option for the 2023-2024 seasons. The veteran left-hander had until Thursday to decide whether he would exercise his player option, which he wound up doing, or decline it and become a free agent.
BOSTON, MA

