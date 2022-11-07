Read full article on original website
Red Sox decline option on ex-Yankees pitcher
James Paxton has one foot out the door. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reports the Boston Red Sox are declining their two-year, $26 million option on the left-hander. Now Paxton has to decide if he wants to opt in for 2023 on a one-year, $4 million deal. But that seems unlikely. Per Speier:
Yankees could sign familiar bullpen arm in free agency
The Yankees are losing a few bullpen pieces this off-season to free agency, notably Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro. With Scott Effross also expected to miss all of 2023, having undergone Tommy John surgery, the team may be looking for a piece to add this off-season. The Yankees...
Yankees could save $21 million from offloading Josh Donaldson, but Brian Cashman has other plans
Third base was an interesting position for the New York Yankees during the 2022 season. Manned by Josh Donaldson, acquired in the blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Twins, the Yankees felt optimistic about his production heading into the season but exited with much more left to be desired. At 36...
Scott Boras spins ex-Yankees, Mets outfielders as free-agent bargains
Spending season has arrived in Major League Baseball. But a pair of former Big Apple bats shouldn’t expect massive windfalls this winter. The New York Post’s Joel Sherman looked at the market for former New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo and ex-New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto. BUY...
Yankees mock trade for Angels star Shohei Ohtani, per MLB Insider
The New York Yankees have their focus on superstar slugger Aaron Judge and a monster contract extension, but there’s still a possibility that he signs elsewhere and leaves a major void on the roster. If the Yankees end up striking out in their pursuit of Judge, who will conceivably...
Yankees GM Brian Cashman opens up about Aaron Judge as free agency begins
All eyes are on ‘former’ Yankees superstar slugger Aaron Judge as he hits free agency following the conclusion of the World Series. Judge is coming off one of the best seasons in the history of the game at 30 years old, seeking a long-term contract that will pay him upward of $36 million per season. The question is, how many years will he garner from a prospective club, and can the Yankees retain his services for the next 7–8 years?
Signing This Former Yankees Pitcher Could Be Game Changer For Red Sox
Boston badly needs to improve their bullpen and could do so by signing a former Yankee fireballer that appears unlikely to return to the Bronx.
James Paxton remains with Red Sox after exercising $4 million player option for 2023 season
James Paxton has exercised his $4 million player option for the 2023 season, the Red Sox announced earlier Wednesday afternoon. This decision comes less than two days after the Red Sox declined Paxton’s two-year, $26 million club option for the 2023-2024 seasons. The veteran left-hander had until Thursday to decide whether he would exercise his player option, which he wound up doing, or decline it and become a free agent.
