Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Nearing Divorce Finalization As Rapper Hands Over Final List Of Finances

After nearly two years, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian 's divorce is close to being finalized . According to court documents obtained by Radar , the disgraced rapper forked over his final declaration pertaining to his finances, which included an income and expense sheet.

Following The Kardashians star officially filing for divorce from the "Heartless" artist in February of 2021, West only just recently hired a new team of attorneys to represent him and handed over his preliminary declaration in the split .

Although their breakup was amicable at first, the fashion designer's mental stability has deteriorated, resulting in West not cooperating with Kardashian.

“I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with [Kanye] since I filed for divorce in February 2021. I have requested several times that [Kanye] agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. [He] has not responded to my request," the reality star explained in her request to a judge to become legally declared single, which was granted in December 2021.

West has been struggling to keep lawyers after continuing his very public and horrific antisemitic rampage. Attorney Robert Stephan Cohen dropped the musician as a client last week, while Nicholas A. Salick has been the only lawyer to stick by his side.

As OK! previously reported , amidst all of West's terrifying behavior, parents on his son Saint 's soccer team have put the pressure on Kardashian to ban West from attending any games or practices after he got into a screaming match with a fellow parent on the field.

“Many of the families and kids are Jewish and they feel personally attacked by Kanye, which is most likely what caused the altercation at Saint’s soccer game. Kim feels helpless because she does not have any control over Kanye,” the insider said of the tricky situation. “Kim really cannot tell Kanye to do anything because that will make him do the opposite.”