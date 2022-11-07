ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills Playoff Hero, Colts Coach Frank Reich Fired After Week 9 Loss vs. Patriots

By Jeremy Brener
 2 days ago

Frank Reich led the Colts to a 3-5-1 record this season, far from the success he had with the 1990s Bills dynasty.

Former Buffalo Bills legend Frank Reich is looking for a new job after he was fired as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

ESPN was the first to report about Reich's dismissal.

Reich, 60, was fired after a 3-5-1 start to the Colts' season and became the scapegoat after several questionable decisions on the management side.

The Colts traded away Carson Wentz in the offseason and acquired Matt Ryan in a separate trade. Despite being top-10 in passing yards through seven games, Ryan was benched in favor of second-year pro Sam Ehlinger, who has yet to throw a touchdown in two games as the starter.

Then, the team fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady last week and traded Nyheim Hines to the Bills in a move that signaled a rebuild for the Colts.

Now, the team is looking for a new head coach after firing Reich.

Reich spent the first 10 seasons of his playing career with the Bills as Jim Kelly's primary backup. His iconic moment from playing with the Bills came during the 1992 Wild Card game against the Houston Oilers, where he overcame a 27-point deficit to grab a playoff win. Buffalo would eventually make the Super Bowl that year, but lost 52-17 to Jimmy Johnson, Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and the talented Dallas Cowboys squad.

