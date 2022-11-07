Diane Burko, an artist featured in the latest David Owsley Museum of Art exhibit, uses art to educate on climate change

Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Native Americans Revitalize Ancient Tattoo Traditions
For thousands of years, tattooing was an important form of cultural expression for Indigenous people across the Americas, but missionaries abolished the practice at different points in time as part of efforts to assimilate tribes and convert them to Christianity. Today, a growing number of Native American, Alaska Native and...
nativenewsonline.net
That Indian Princess Costume is Not Honoring Native Culture
Guest Opinion. Systemic racism comes in many forms, and one way it is popularly seen is in undignified, mass-produced Halloween Indian costumes. This blatant disregard for Indigenous peoples and their (very different) cultures is disrespectful and offensive. Wearing of these costumes is a sign of the overall acceptance of cultural...
Climate Activists Arrested After Protestor Glues Their Head to 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' Painting
The "Girl with a Pearl Earring" painting is the latest art piece from across the globe to be defaced by climate activists "The Girl with a Pearl Earring" is the latest piece of art to be attacked by climate activists. Three protestors were arrested on Thursday after an attack occurred on the artwork at the Mauritshuis Museum in the Netherlands. According to the museum, one person glued their head to the glazing that protects the 17th-century painting created by Johannes Vermeer, while another glued their hand to...
How Latinos have changed the American landscape
An examination of Latinos' lives over a 20-year span found increasing diversity and major educational and economic gains, though some inequalities remain, according to a new report by the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute. The big picture: The report, which compared U.S. Census data from 2000 and 2o20, paints...
qhubonews.com
Everyday African American Vernacular English is a dialect born from conflict and creativity
Linguists believe Black English might have originated from West African or Creole languages. Getty Images. Dr. Walter Edwards is a professor of linguistics at Wayne State University, Michigan, where he teaches courses on African American Vernacular English, sociolinguistics and American dialects. Until Aug. 31, 2022, he was also the director of the Humanities Center at Wayne State. Below are highlights from interviews with The Conversation U.S. and another online interview. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences With Water
For Patricia Marroquin Norby — the associate curator of Native American art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art — water is personal. And it’s also highly politicized, as her experience as a Native-born American and Indigenous researcher whose curatorial approach is inspired by the original keepers of the land and water, would show.More from WWDInside "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" New York ScreeningDiwali in New York PartySaint Sintra RTW Spring 2023 “Water politics in the Southwest is about who has power,” she said. Marroquin Norby was one of two speakers in Prada’s recurring “Possible Conversations” series, which also counted Kate Orff, founding...
Phys.org
'Once students knew their identity, they excelled': How to talk about excellence in Indigenous education in Australia
When we talk about Indigenous education in Australia, it almost always includes three words: "close the gap." The federal government's Indigenous education priorities highlight school attendance, literacy and numeracy and year 12 attainment. This frames students and their families as a "problem" to "fix." In other areas of education, the...
Review: Independent Film “Paul’s Promise” Surprises Critics, Linking Anti-Racism To Faith
The independent film “Paul’s Promise,” though set in 1950s racially divided Arkansas, addresses a very modern question: Can a racist fireman be redeemed and form healthy relationships with the people he once abused? Today a racist can lose his role and reputation in a single Twitter storm, but our society rarely leaves the door open for genuine recantation and redemption. This film explores these issues in a new way.
Center for Ethnic Studies discusses ethnicity, looks to help students understand their identity
Hoping to better understand what an ethnical identity can mean, the Center of Ethnic Studies within the Humanities Institute hosted a panel for students. Credit: Amani Bayo | Lantern Reporter.
Eagle
AU’s South Asian community celebrated food, music and fashion at Jalwa
The American University South Asian Student Association (SASA) hosted its annual cultural event, Jalwa, on Nov. 5 at the Washington College of Law, bringing together students and alumni for a night of talent and fun. The night was themed “Lights, Camera, Action,” complete with movie posters and film decor, setting the stage for a lineup of performers.
gcimagazine.com
Cheekbone Beauty Celebrates Native American Heritage Month
Cheekbone Beauty is celebrating Native American Heritage Month by launching its Indigenous Gift Guide, which supports other Indigenous businesses and teaches more about the importance of storytelling in Indigenous cultures. Previously: Asutra Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month with Non-profits, Target and Walmart. The Indigenous-owned beauty brand was founded by Jenn Harper,...
