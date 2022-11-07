Diane Burko, an artist featured in the latest David Owsley Museum of Art exhibit, uses art to educate on climate change

The "Girl with a Pearl Earring" painting is the latest art piece from across the globe to be defaced by climate activists "The Girl with a Pearl Earring" is the latest piece of art to be attacked by climate activists. Three protestors were arrested on Thursday after an attack occurred on the artwork at the Mauritshuis Museum in the Netherlands. According to the museum, one person glued their head to the glazing that protects the 17th-century painting created by Johannes Vermeer, while another glued their hand to...

13 DAYS AGO