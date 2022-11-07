Read full article on original website
WKRC
Democratic US Rep Ryan rallies in Northeast Ohio for Senate ahead of Election Day
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Democratic candidate for Ohio senator Tim Ryan is holding rallies Monday. He's been stumping for votes at last-minute stops across the state and pushing for more jobs and better-paying jobs for the working class here in the United States. We’ve heard Ryan say over the past...
WKRC
Republican Sen. Young wins 2nd term in holding Indiana seat
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young won his Indiana seat for a second term on Tuesday after employing a front-runner strategy throughout his campaign of largely ignoring Democratic challenger Thomas McDermott. Young maintained huge fundraising and organization advantages over McDermott, mayor of the Lake Michigan city of Hammond,...
WKRC
Red 'ripple': Some blame Trump after GOP sees less midterm wins than expected
WASHINGTON (TND) — Election night now looks like it’ll drag out into an election month and while there are no definitive answers yet on who will control of the House and Senate, one thing seems clear: a sweeping Republican takeover — the so-called “red wave” — hasn’t formed just yet.
WKRC
Kemp wins gubernatorial rematch against Abrams in Georgia
(TND) — Incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has won reelection in Georgia over Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams in a rematch of the 2018 gubernatorial race. Kemp overcame a primary challenge egged on by former President Donald Trump to win the Republican nomination over former Republican Sen. David Perdue. The governor incurred Trump's wrath over his narrow loss in the state during the 2020 election to now-President Joe Biden.
WKRC
Newly-elected Congressman Greg Landsman talks about his plans
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Democrat Greg Landsman unseated longtime incumbent Steve Chabot for Ohio's 1st District seat. He spoke about his plans once he gets to Congress.
WKRC
AP: Massie keeps U.S. House seat in Kentucky's 4th Congressional District
KENTUCKY (AP) — Republican Thomas Massie has won re-election to the U.S. House in Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District, The Associated Press projected. Massie defeated Democratic challenger Matthew Lehman and Independent Ethan Osborne. With the win, Massie remains in a seat he was first elected to in 2012. The...
WKRC
Republican Erin Houchin wins three-way race for Indiana's 9th Congressional District
Republican former state Sen. Erin Houchin won in southern Indiana’s 9th Congressional District to replace GOP Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, who unexpectedly announced in January he wouldn’t seek reelection after three terms. Houchin defeated Democrat Matthew Fyfe and Libertarian Tonya Mills. Houchin has served as an Indiana senator in...
WKRC
Justice publishes first Supreme Court opinion concerning Ohio inmate on death row
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRC) - An Associate Justice of the Supreme Court dissented from the court’s refusal to hear a case concerning a man from Ohio on death row. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote her first opinion since joining the Supreme Court, saying that she would have tossed out a lower court decision that would deny relief to a man convicted and sentenced to death.
