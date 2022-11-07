ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

WKRC

Republican Sen. Young wins 2nd term in holding Indiana seat

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young won his Indiana seat for a second term on Tuesday after employing a front-runner strategy throughout his campaign of largely ignoring Democratic challenger Thomas McDermott. Young maintained huge fundraising and organization advantages over McDermott, mayor of the Lake Michigan city of Hammond,...
INDIANA STATE
WKRC

Kemp wins gubernatorial rematch against Abrams in Georgia

(TND) — Incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has won reelection in Georgia over Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams in a rematch of the 2018 gubernatorial race. Kemp overcame a primary challenge egged on by former President Donald Trump to win the Republican nomination over former Republican Sen. David Perdue. The governor incurred Trump's wrath over his narrow loss in the state during the 2020 election to now-President Joe Biden.
GEORGIA STATE
WKRC

AP: Massie keeps U.S. House seat in Kentucky's 4th Congressional District

KENTUCKY (AP) — Republican Thomas Massie has won re-election to the U.S. House in Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District, The Associated Press projected. Massie defeated Democratic challenger Matthew Lehman and Independent Ethan Osborne. With the win, Massie remains in a seat he was first elected to in 2012. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRC

Justice publishes first Supreme Court opinion concerning Ohio inmate on death row

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRC) - An Associate Justice of the Supreme Court dissented from the court’s refusal to hear a case concerning a man from Ohio on death row. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote her first opinion since joining the Supreme Court, saying that she would have tossed out a lower court decision that would deny relief to a man convicted and sentenced to death.
OHIO STATE

