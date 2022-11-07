ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seal Beach, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents the 48th annual Candlelight Concert

Segerstrom Center for the Arts celebrates the 48th Candlelight Concert on December 2, 2022. This annual event is one of Orange County’s most elegant and anticipated fundraisers that is both a highlight of the holiday season and supports the Center’s nonprofit artistic, education, and community engagement programs. Lauded as “The charity gala of the year” and a “glittering gala,” Candlelight Concert rolls out the red carpet for the community’s most generous arts supporters.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
iHeartMedia Los Angeles’ KFI-AM 640 partners with Southern California Wendy’s restaurants for the 12th annual KFI PastaThon to benefit Caterina’s Club

IHeartMedia Los Angeles’ KFI-AM 640 announced today that Wendy’s® restaurants in Southern California have joined as a partner for the 12th annual KFI PastaThon event to benefit Caterina’s Club. The KFI PastaThon is an annual event that encourages listeners to donate money, pasta, and sauce to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
City of Los Alamitos supports Small Business Saturday 2022

Mayor Shelley Hasselbrink and the Los Alamitos City Council encourage residents to reinvest in the Los Alamitos economy by shopping local this holiday season and all year long. On November 26th, shop owners and communities across the US will once again rally together to remind shoppers to support local businesses on Small Business Saturday.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Seal Beach Police Department offers tips for winter storm preparation

As we enter the winter rainy season, the City of Seal Beach wants to remind the community how to best prepare for significant storms. The City of Seal Beach Marine Safety Department, Public Works Department and Police Department will be monitoring conditions throughout the winter season and will respond appropriately as issues arise. Residents are encouraged to monitor the surf and weather conditions and take steps to protect themselves and their property.
SEAL BEACH, CA
Army aviator to speak about Sea Cadets in Garden Grove

Join Grampaw Pettibone Squadron on Thursday, November 10, the day before Veterans Day, at 11:30 a.m., at the Garden Grove Elks Lodge located at 11551 Trask Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92843. The subject of the presentation will be different in many ways, as will be the presenter. The speaker will...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Unofficial results of Cypress City Council election

The results reported by the Orange County Registrar of Voters are unofficial until certified by the California Secretary of State. That said, with 100% of 2,169 precincts reporting, the turnout was 33.6% of 1,817,149 registered voters. Altogether, 611,060 votes were cast. Of that total, the overwhelming number were vote-by-mail ballots: 452,856. That left 158,203 ballots cast at vote centers.
CYPRESS, CA
Unofficial results of Los Alamitos Unified School District Governing Board election

LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Unofficial results of North Orange County Community College District Governing Board election

ORANGE COUNTY, CA
I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, November 7, 2022

For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
COSTA MESA, CA
CHP activates Endangered Missing Advisory for an at-risk/missing person

The California Highway Patrol has activated an Endangered Missing Advisory for an at-risk/missing person on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department for Thomas Schumacher, 56 years old, 5’6″, 150 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes. Thomas Schumacher was last seen on November 5, 2022 at approximately 0700...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OC Bus Service set to resume Monday, delays expected

Bus service in Orange County is anticipated to resume beginning Monday morning and passengers are advised they can expect some service delays following a four-day strike of maintenance employees. Riders should continue checking octa.net for updates. While a deal has yet to be reached, labor negotiations are ongoing between OCTA...
In-custody death of inmate from Intake Release Center on Nov. 6

On Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died of complications related to a medical condition. The decedent is Roderick Dunning, 58. He was booked into jail on Feb. 21, 2022, from the Metropolitan State Hospital to have a competency hearing related to a robbery and assault on a peace officer charge.
SANTA ANA, CA

