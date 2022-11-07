Read full article on original website
BRIEF-Administrators Of Made.Com Group Says Next PLC Deal Will Lead To 320 Redundancies Across Business
* ADMINISTRATORS OF MADE.COM GROUP PLC SAYS NEXT PLC TRANSACTION DOES NOT INCLUDE STAFF; WILL RESULT IN 320 REDUNDANCIES ACROSS BUSINESS
BRIEF-Droneshield Has Received An Approximately A$1 Million Order
* ORDER FOR SEVERAL OF CO'S DRONESENTRY-X UNITS FOR INTERNATIONAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY
BRIEF-Engage XR Launches Engage Link To Help Businesses Expand Into The Metaverse
* ENGAGE XR LAUNCHES ENGAGE LINK TO HELP BUSINESSES EXPAND INTO THE METAVERSE
BRIEF-Rigetti Computing Announces Update To CEO Leadership Transition
* RIGETTI COMPUTING ANNOUNCES UPDATE TO CEO LEADERSHIP TRANSITION. * RIGETTI COMPUTING INC- DR. CHAD RIGETTI PROVIDED HIS INTENTION TO TENDER RESIGNATION FROM HIS POSITIONS AS CO'S PRESIDENT, CEO EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 15. * RIGETTI COMPUTING INC- COMPANY IS CONDUCTING A SEARCH FOR RIGETTI'S SUCCESSOR. * RIGETTI COMPUTING - IF CO...
BRIEF-Magnet Forensics Q3 Revenue Rises 41%
* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.03, REVENUE VIEW $24.0 MILLION -- REFINITIV IBES DATA. * FY2022 REVENUE VIEW $94.1 MILLION -- REFINITIV IBES DATA
BRIEF-Prairie Provident Resources Says Production During Q3 2022 Averaged 4,096 Boed
* PRAIRIE PROVIDENT RESOURCES ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS. * PRAIRIE PROVIDENT RESOURCES INC - PRODUCTION DURING Q3 2022 AVERAGED 4,096 BOED (64% LIQUIDS), A 4% OR 173 BOED DECREASE FROM Q2 2022. * PRAIRIE PROVIDENT RESOURCES INC - JASON DRANCHUK, VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE & CFO, WILL...
BRIEF-Geechs Inc - Notice Regarding Acquisition Of Shares Of Launch Group Holdings Pty Ltd In Australia
* GEECHS INC - NOTICE REGARDING ACQUISITION OF SHARES OF LAUNCH GROUP HOLDINGS PTY LTD IN AUSTRALIA. * GEECHS INC - TO BUY 70% OF SHARES OF LAUNCH GROUP HOLDINGS TO MAKE IT A CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARY
BRIEF-Cipherpoint Says Current Chairman Ted Pretty Has Retired From Board
* STEVEN BLIIM WILL ASSUME POSITION OF NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN
BRIEF-My Rewards International Signs Agreement With Alibaba
* CO VIA UNIT HAS BEEN ENGAGED BY ALIBABA.COM SINGAPORE E-COMMERCE PRIVATE LIMITED. * DEAL TO ASSIST IN SOURCING AUSTRALIAN BRANDS & PRODUCTS THAT CAN BE OFFERED FOR SALE
BRIEF-Zymeworks Inc - On November 9, Co Entered Into A Sales Agreement, Dated As Of November 9, With Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.
* ZYMEWORKS INC - ON NOVEMBER 9, CO ENTERED INTO A SALES AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 9, WITH CANTOR FITZGERALD & CO. * ZYMEWORKS INC - SALES AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR THE OFFER AND SALE OF THE CO'S COMMON STOCK FROM TIME TO TIME THROUGH CANTOR AS ITS SALES AGENT Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Computershare Expects Fy23 EBITDA About $450M
* CHALLENGING MACRO ENVIRONMENT EXPECTED TO CONTINUE IN FY23. * IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, FOR FY23 EXPECT MANAGEMENT EPS TO BE UP AROUND 90%. * BANKRUPTCY AND CLASS ACTION VOLUMES CONTINUE TO FACE SUBDUED MARKETS 2H PICK-UP ANTICIPATED
BRIEF-Swiss Water Reports Q3 Loss Per Share Of $0.02
* SWISS WATER REPORTS STRONG THIRD QUARTER AND YEAR TO DATE VOLUMES, REVENUE, NET INCOME, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA ALONG WITH AN EXPANSION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITIES. * QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.02
BRIEF-Next Plc To Buy Made.com Design's Brands For 3.4 Mln Stg
* NEXT PLC: AGREED TO ACQUIRE BRAND NAME, DOMAIN NAMES AND INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY OF MADE.COM DESIGN LTD FROM ADMINISTRATORS FOR CONSIDERATION OF £3.4M. * NEXT PLC - AGREED TO ACQUIRE BRAND NAME, DOMAIN NAMES AND INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY OF MADE.COM DESIGN LTD FROM ADMINISTRATORS FOR CONSIDERATION OF £3.4M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Gatos Silver Reports Third Quarter 2022 Sales of $73.9 Mln vs $57 Mln
* GATOS SILVER REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS WITH AN INCREASE OF 30% IN LGJV SALES. * GATOS SILVER INC - QTRLY SALES $73.9 MILLION VERSUS $57 MILLION
Double contract success for engineering company￼
AN INDEPENDENT engineering firm is celebrating winning two major nuclear contracts. Cumbria-based Forth has secured two separate contracts to carry out work on behalf of governmental nuclear decommissioning company Magnox. The team at Forth has successfully tendered to design, manufacture and provide waste retrieval solutions in Magnox wet vaults at...
BRIEF-Northland Power Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
* QTRLY SALES INCREASED TO $556 MILLION FROM $432 MILLION IN 2021. * RE-AFFIRMING ITS FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA, ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW, FREE CASH FLOW ("FCF") PER SHARE. * Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.21, REVENUE VIEW C$504.8 MILLION -- REFINITIV IBES DATA
BRIEF-Wesdome Announces 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results
* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.03, REVENUE VIEW C$64.8 MILLION -- REFINITIV IBES DATA. * CASH POSITION AT END OF QUARTER OF $24.7 MILLION
BRIEF-Xero Says Steve Vamos Retiring From Role Of CEO
* STEVE VAMOS RETIRING FROM ROLE OF CEO
Osisko Development Corp reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
ABST vs CSU: Which tech stock to explore after latest earnings?. * Osisko Development Corp reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 30 cents per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 11 cents per share. * Revenue rose 483.5% to C$22.79 million from a year ago; analysts expected C$30.00 million. * Osisko Development Corp's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of C$1.37. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 96% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Osisko Development Corp shares had risen by 9.9% this quarter. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Osisko Development Corp is C$12.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 10 at 03:25 a.m. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.01 0.17 Beat Jun. 30 2022 0.16 -0.61 Missed Mar. 31 2022 0.10 -0.37 Missed Dec. 31 2021 0.02 -0.57 Missed.
BRIEF-Xero Posts HY Net Loss Attributable Of NZ$16.1 Million
* HY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES NZ$658.5 MILLION UP 30%. * EXPECT XERO'S MOMENTUM IN SUBSCRIBER ADDITIONS IN BOTH UK AND NORTH AMERICA TO IMPROVE OVER REMAINDER OF FY23. * PERFORMANCE IN H2 FY23 EXPECTED TO BE SIMILAR OR BETTER THAN PRIOR COMPARABLE PERIOD. * PRODUCT EXPENSES AS A PROPORTION...
