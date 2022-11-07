Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the media giant slid more than 11% after the company's quarterly results missed Wall Street expectations on revenue and profit, as both its parks and media divisions underperformed estimates. Disney warned that strong streaming growth for its Disney+ platform may taper going forward. Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy tempered investor expectations for the new fiscal year, forecasting revenue growth of less than 10%.

21 HOURS AGO