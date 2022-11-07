Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Walgreens-backed VillageMD nears $9 bln deal with Summit Health - WSJ
(Adds details and background) Nov 6 (Reuters) - VillageMD, a healthcare provider majorly owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, is nearing a deal to combine with Summit Health in a deal worth roughly $9 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources. Health insurer Cigna Corp is expected...
Carrefour plans investments and savings to tackle inflation
PARIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Carrefour (CARR.PA) will step up its expansion in e-commerce, open more discount stores and cut costs as part of boss Alexandre Bompard's new strategy to accelerate the turnaround at Europe's largest food retailer amid soaring inflation.
Elliott backs Philip Morris's $16 billion Swedish Match takeover -FT
(Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has decided to back Philip Morris International’s (PMI) $15.7 billion offer for Swedish Match AB, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
moneyweek.com
4 investment trusts to buy yielding up to 12%
Listed income funds, in particular investment trusts, have had a tough few months. With UK 10-year Gilts now yielding around 4% we’re seeing a massive repricing of risk. This has fed into the valuation models used by funds and investment trusts (they’re increasing their discount rates) and affected what investors demand.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos warns the US economy may slump into a recession - and says people should brace for a painful downturn
Jeff Bezos said the US economy faces a significant risk of recession. Amazon's billionaire founder advised people to prepare for a difficult downturn. Bezos flagged inflation as a critical problem to solve earlier this year. Jeff Bezos has warned the US economy may be headed for a recession and recommended...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-My Rewards International Signs Agreement With Alibaba
* CO VIA UNIT HAS BEEN ENGAGED BY ALIBABA.COM SINGAPORE E-COMMERCE PRIVATE LIMITED. * DEAL TO ASSIST IN SOURCING AUSTRALIAN BRANDS & PRODUCTS THAT CAN BE OFFERED FOR SALE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The...
kalkinemedia.com
Invictus Energy (ASX:IVZ) shares jump ~159.52% on highly encouraging observations at Mukuyu-1 well
Invictus Energy has received highly encouraging indications while drilling Mukuyu-1 well at its 80% owned SG 4571 licence in Cabora Bassa Basin, Zimbabwe. The elevated gas levels and fluorescence at the well have confirmed a working hydrocarbon system at the project site. IVZ shares reacted positively to the update and...
Oil producer Ithaca shares sink in UK's largest IPO of 2022
LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Ithaca Energy made a lacklustre debut in London on Wednesday as the North Sea oil and gas producer defied volatile markets with Britain's largest initial public offering of 2022.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Xero Posts HY Net Loss Attributable Of NZ$16.1 Million
* HY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES NZ$658.5 MILLION UP 30%. * EXPECT XERO'S MOMENTUM IN SUBSCRIBER ADDITIONS IN BOTH UK AND NORTH AMERICA TO IMPROVE OVER REMAINDER OF FY23. * PERFORMANCE IN H2 FY23 EXPECTED TO BE SIMILAR OR BETTER THAN PRIOR COMPARABLE PERIOD. * PRODUCT EXPENSES AS A PROPORTION...
kalkinemedia.com
Ansell (ASX:ANN) expects lower earnings in FY23 shares fall
Ansell has committed to achieve net zero by 2030. Sales during financial year 2022 declined in comparison to the previous year. In financial year 2023, the company expects lower earnings. Health and safety protection solution provider Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) on Thursday (10 November 2022) shared that its surgical gloves business...
Shipping giant Maersk warns 'dark clouds' on the horizon mean consumer buying will falter, threatening global economy
Shipping giant Maersk warned 'dark clouds' threaten the global economy as container demand slows. The Ukraine war and high inflation are weighing on consumer purchasing power, its CEO said Wednesday. Maersk, a bellwether for global trade, expects a more volatile business environment ahead. Maersk, the world's biggest container shipping company,...
kalkinemedia.com
Origin's (ASX:ORG) share price skyrockets following AU$18.4B takeover offer
Brookfield and MidOcean have made a bid to acquire Origin Energy for the proposed price of AU$9 cash per share. As per the proposal, Brookfield would buy Origin’s energy markets business and MidOcean would handle the integrated gas business. Origin Energy’s share price shot up by over 34% on...
NASDAQ
FOREX-Euro, sterling bounce, dollar drops as investors cash in
WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Euro and sterling rose against the safe-haven dollar on Monday, supported by a risk-on sentiment across markets as investors digested positive euro zone data and looked to cash in on the strength of the U.S. currency. A survey showed on Monday that investor morale in...
kitco.com
IAMGOLD reports net loss in Q3, revises FY2022 production guidance upwards
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company expects that its FY 2022 production will exceed the top end of the previous guidance range...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Disney, Meta Platforms, Lucid Motors, Roblox and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the media giant slid more than 11% after the company's quarterly results missed Wall Street expectations on revenue and profit, as both its parks and media divisions underperformed estimates. Disney warned that strong streaming growth for its Disney+ platform may taper going forward. Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy tempered investor expectations for the new fiscal year, forecasting revenue growth of less than 10%.
kalkinemedia.com
Show us the money: Developing world at COP27 seeks financing details
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Finance took centre stage at the COP27 climate talks on Wednesday, with U.N. experts publishing a list of projects worth $120 billion that investors could back to help poorer countries cut emissions and adapt to the impacts of global warming. A $3 billion water transfer...
kalkinemedia.com
MRG Metals (ASX:MRQ) confirms very high VHM “Azaria target”, delivering on PEA upside promise
MRG Metals (ASX:MRQ) has confirmed the identification of a new very high VHM Azaria target near the Koko Massava deposit. The target yielded exceptional mineralogy, as confirmed by its laboratory and mineralogical results. Laboratory result confirms THM grades from reconnaissance auger holes. QEMSCAN-based mineralogy has returned excellent VHM results. MRG...
itbusinessnet.com
Proptech On The Rise As Residential And Commercial Real Estate Investors Look To Battle Inflationary Pressures And Rising Interest Rates, Reveals Hampleton Partners
London, UK – 9 November 2022. The Proptech M&A Market Report from Hampleton Partners, the international M&A and corporate finance advisory firm for technology companies, reveals that the first half of 2022 saw 55 property technology (Proptech) deals, 57 per cent up on 1H2020 and 12 per cent up on 1H2021 numbers.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Swiss Water Reports Q3 Loss Per Share Of $0.02
* SWISS WATER REPORTS STRONG THIRD QUARTER AND YEAR TO DATE VOLUMES, REVENUE, NET INCOME, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA ALONG WITH AN EXPANSION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITIES. * QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
A recession in the US is not a slam dunk, Goldman Sachs says
New York CNN — While investors, business leaders and some economic models continue to warn a recession is imminent, Wall Street’s most powerful investment bank remains cautiously optimistic. Goldman Sachs told clients on Monday it still sees a 35% chance of a US recession in the next 12...
