FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
UChicago Medicine Joins NWIIWA as Elite PartnerBuilding Indiana BusinessChicago, IL
Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FMJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lettuce Entertain You Closing Three Restaurants for Something New
Quality Crab and Oyster Bah, The Gin Commission, and the Crab Cellar will all close
Leather bar on defense after racially charged performance
For 45 years, a North Side bar has been a safe space for Chicago’s leather community, until it came under fire recently from some in that community. Now, the bar owner says it’s become a vendetta.
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘eat ghareeb nawaz or else’: Existential Twitter account pays homage to Indian-Pakistani restaurant where nobody goes hungry
CHICAGO — Almost 30 years ago, Mohammed Bashir founded affordable late-night Indian-Pakistani restaurant Ghareeb Nawaz with a simple motto: Nobody goes hungry. Generations of Chicagoans — late-night workers, college students, cab drivers and immigrants searching for a taste of home — have been able to enjoy Ghareeb Nawaz without hurting their wallets.
territorysupply.com
10 Romantic Getaways Near Chicago, Illinois
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Romance undoubtedly fills the Chicago air, but sometimes a romantic getaway from the bustle of city life helps reignite love’s spark. Home to an iconic...
hypebeast.com
Supreme's Chicago Store Is Opening This Month
Rumors of Supreme opening a Chicago store began to swirl earlier this year, and now they’ve been confirmed: Supreme Chicago will be throwing its doors open for the first time this month. Photos of wheatpasted posters in Chicago advertising the store’s opening began to swirl on Twitter earlier this weekend, and Supreme confirmed the news earlier today with a post to their Instagram Stories that provided a sign-up link for shopping the store on opening day.
fox32chicago.com
Black McDonald's Operators Association donates 2,000 turkeys to Chicago area families
CHICAGO - The Black McDonald's Operators Association is working hard to make sure families have a Thanksgiving turkey this year. Families in the South Austin community came out to the McDonald's on West Madison Street on Wednesday morning to secure their free turkey and other holiday foods. The BOMA has...
'Chicago's game': 16-inch softball, created on Near South Side, celebrates 135th anniversary
16-inch softball was created on Chicago's Near South Side and has a hall of fame in Forest Park. It is now celebrating its 135th anniversary.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Subway shooting suspect Frank James says he can’t get a fair trial in NYC, wants case moved to Chicago
NEW YORK — Suspected subway shooter Frank James says he can’t get a fair trial in New York City — so he’s trying to get his case moved to Chicago. James’ lawyers are arguing that the nonstop media coverage of the crime and Mayor Eric Adams’ news conference where he repeatedly proclaimed “We got him” make it impossible for their client to find impartial jurors.
sdstandardnow.com
Emily Tsitrian, now between jobs, provides an insider’s view of the mass layoffs that are sweeping the tech industry.
Editor’s note: My daughter Emily was born and raised in Rapid City. After graduating from the University of California, Berkeley, with an honors degree in economics, she embarked on a career in corporate management, most recently at the Chicago office of Stripe, an international financial services corporation. As part of the mass layoffs sweeping the tech world, she wrote this piece, published yesterday in The Chicago Tribune, which is also the source of the above photo. She is the author of Make Me the Boss: Surviving as A Millennial Manager in the Corporate World - John Tsitrian.
Forest Park Review
Forest Park home cracks top 6 in national magazine spread
When a national magazine publishes a two-page spread headlined Best Properties on the Market it might be unexpected that one of the six homes featured is right here in Forest Park. But that is what Mary Ritchie, an alert Forest Park Review and The Week subscriber, told us when she...
blockclubchicago.org
Longtime South Side Favorite Old Fashioned Donuts Celebrates 50 Years In Roseland
ROSELAND — Customers from across Chicago and beyond came to Roseland in droves this weekend for a taste of longtime neighborhood staple Old Fashioned Donuts, which marked its 50th anniversary Friday. A scaled-down menu of glazed and chocolate doughnuts was offered Saturday at the bakery, 11248 S. Michigan Ave.,...
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Could Be New Owner Of Jefferson Park Dispensary
JEFFERSON PARK — A Far Northwest Side dispensary could soon have a new owner: rapper, producer and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs. Combs, 53, announced last week he’s getting into the cannabis industry, agreeing to buy nine cannabis stores and three production facilities for $185 million. Among them is Cannabist, 4758 N. Milwaukee Ave.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Order of protection keeps dad from his daughters until he fights in court and wins
Order of protection keeps dad from his daughters until he fights in court and wins. A father is going through a divorce, which is always difficult, says Fathers’ Rights attorney Jeffery M. Leving, who has been through a divorce himself. He has to worry about maintaining his relationship with his children and he has to worry about not being destroyed financially.
whatnowchicago.com
Five New Mochinut Locations Coming to Chicagoland
Mochinut, the fast-growing mochi donut chain, is opening five new locations across Chicagoland, including one site coming to Schaumburg at 191 W. Golf Rd. The international franchise-based company currently has three locations in the area, including one in Saint Charles and one in Arlington Heights. Now, Mochinut has plans to open new sites in Chicago, Wheeling, Schaumburg, Niles, and Naperville. Franchisee Victor Lee tells What Now Chicago he will be in charge of the Schaumburg location and expects to open the site in Spring 2023. The opening dates and franchisees of the other locations are unknown.
River North club shuttered after deadly weekend shooting
A nightclub in River North was shuttered by the city on Tuesday after a fight outside escalated into a shootout over the weekend, leaving a man dead and three other people wounded.
wsop.com
GRAND VICTORIA CASINO CIRCUIT PREVIEW
Elgin, IL (November 8, 2022) - The World Series of Poker arrives at the Grand Victoria Casino for the first time in WSOP history, featuring 16 ring events and almost $1 million in guarantees. There is a lot of excitement in the air as Grand Victoria, a riverboat casino on...
This year was challenging for renters. Many saw their housing costs double and triple. But a city's rental average is on the decline. Some areas have seen decreases between 2% to 13%. Meanwhile, others have tenants seeing increases. The reductions outweigh the hikes. Experts say residents can breathe a little easier.
947wls.com
Rapper Diddy enters cannabis deal that could give him control of 3 Chicago-Area properties
Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs is gearing up to enter a $155 Million deal that would make him the first Black investor in a marijuana company that operates in multiple states. Locally, if Diddy goes through with this deal with Cresco, he would take control of 3 Chicago area Columbia Care facilities. So, there may come a day when you can say, “I bought pot in Chicago from Diddy.”
1 injured after extra-alarm fire damages 4 homes in Logan Square
One person was seriously injured after an extra-alarm house fire in the Logan Square neighborhood Tuesday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.
blockclubchicago.org
GRAND BOULEVARD — The Black McDonald’s Operators Association is giving away 2,000 turkey dinners this week to families in need ahead of the holidays. The free event, now in its 22nd year, will provide families with a holiday meal kit with turkeys and side dishes, including sweet potatoes and macaroni and cheese. Desserts will also be given away, courtesy of Bimbo Bakeries USA.
