Greater Milwaukee Today

‘eat ghareeb nawaz or else’: Existential Twitter account pays homage to Indian-Pakistani restaurant where nobody goes hungry

CHICAGO — Almost 30 years ago, Mohammed Bashir founded affordable late-night Indian-Pakistani restaurant Ghareeb Nawaz with a simple motto: Nobody goes hungry. Generations of Chicagoans — late-night workers, college students, cab drivers and immigrants searching for a taste of home — have been able to enjoy Ghareeb Nawaz without hurting their wallets.
CHICAGO, IL
territorysupply.com

10 Romantic Getaways Near Chicago, Illinois

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Romance undoubtedly fills the Chicago air, but sometimes a romantic getaway from the bustle of city life helps reignite love’s spark. Home to an iconic...
CHICAGO, IL
hypebeast.com

Supreme's Chicago Store Is Opening This Month

Rumors of Supreme opening a Chicago store began to swirl earlier this year, and now they’ve been confirmed: Supreme Chicago will be throwing its doors open for the first time this month. Photos of wheatpasted posters in Chicago advertising the store’s opening began to swirl on Twitter earlier this weekend, and Supreme confirmed the news earlier today with a post to their Instagram Stories that provided a sign-up link for shopping the store on opening day.
CHICAGO, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Subway shooting suspect Frank James says he can’t get a fair trial in NYC, wants case moved to Chicago

NEW YORK — Suspected subway shooter Frank James says he can’t get a fair trial in New York City — so he’s trying to get his case moved to Chicago. James’ lawyers are arguing that the nonstop media coverage of the crime and Mayor Eric Adams’ news conference where he repeatedly proclaimed “We got him” make it impossible for their client to find impartial jurors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sdstandardnow.com

Emily Tsitrian, now between jobs, provides an insider’s view of the mass layoffs that are sweeping the tech industry.

Editor’s note: My daughter Emily was born and raised in Rapid City. After graduating from the University of California, Berkeley, with an honors degree in economics, she embarked on a career in corporate management, most recently at the Chicago office of Stripe, an international financial services corporation. As part of the mass layoffs sweeping the tech world, she wrote this piece, published yesterday in The Chicago Tribune, which is also the source of the above photo. She is the author of Make Me the Boss: Surviving as A Millennial Manager in the Corporate World - John Tsitrian.
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Forest Park home cracks top 6 in national magazine spread

When a national magazine publishes a two-page spread headlined Best Properties on the Market it might be unexpected that one of the six homes featured is right here in Forest Park. But that is what Mary Ritchie, an alert Forest Park Review and The Week subscriber, told us when she...
FOREST PARK, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Order of protection keeps dad from his daughters until he fights in court and wins

Order of protection keeps dad from his daughters until he fights in court and wins. A father is going through a divorce, which is always difficult, says Fathers’ Rights attorney Jeffery M. Leving, who has been through a divorce himself. He has to worry about maintaining his relationship with his children and he has to worry about not being destroyed financially.
CHICAGO, IL
whatnowchicago.com

Five New Mochinut Locations Coming to Chicagoland

Mochinut, the fast-growing mochi donut chain, is opening five new locations across Chicagoland, including one site coming to Schaumburg at 191 W. Golf Rd. The international franchise-based company currently has three locations in the area, including one in Saint Charles and one in Arlington Heights. Now, Mochinut has plans to open new sites in Chicago, Wheeling, Schaumburg, Niles, and Naperville. Franchisee Victor Lee tells What Now Chicago he will be in charge of the Schaumburg location and expects to open the site in Spring 2023. The opening dates and franchisees of the other locations are unknown.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
wsop.com

GRAND VICTORIA CASINO CIRCUIT PREVIEW

Elgin, IL (November 8, 2022) - The World Series of Poker arrives at the Grand Victoria Casino for the first time in WSOP history, featuring 16 ring events and almost $1 million in guarantees. There is a lot of excitement in the air as Grand Victoria, a riverboat casino on...
ELGIN, IL
947wls.com

Rapper Diddy enters cannabis deal that could give him control of 3 Chicago-Area properties

Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs is gearing up to enter a $155 Million deal that would make him the first Black investor in a marijuana company that operates in multiple states. Locally, if Diddy goes through with this deal with Cresco, he would take control of 3 Chicago area Columbia Care facilities. So, there may come a day when you can say, “I bought pot in Chicago from Diddy.”
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Need A Free Turkey For The Holidays? Black McDonald’s Operators Association Is Giving Them Away

GRAND BOULEVARD — The Black McDonald’s Operators Association is giving away 2,000 turkey dinners this week to families in need ahead of the holidays. The free event, now in its 22nd year, will provide families with a holiday meal kit with turkeys and side dishes, including sweet potatoes and macaroni and cheese. Desserts will also be given away, courtesy of Bimbo Bakeries USA.
