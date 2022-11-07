Read full article on original website
kclu.org
Convicted child molester gets 600 year plus prison sentence in Ventura County
A Ventura County man convicted of repeatedly molesting a young girl has been sentenced to more than 600 years in prison. Prosecutors say Travis Edward Martin of Santa Paula molested the child for two years. It happened in Ventura and Orange Counties between 2019 and 2021. The girl was juts four years old when the abuse started.
Special needs school bus driver accused of giving kids fentanyl to stand trial; Spouse admits to charges
A Riverside special needs school employee accused of supplying fentanyl to students, causing at least one to suffer a medical emergency, must stand trial for child cruelty and other offenses, a judge ruled today, after the defendant's husband pleaded guilty to firearms-related charges. Melissa Harloam Garrison, 47, and David Wayne Garrison, 58, were arrested in The post Special needs school bus driver accused of giving kids fentanyl to stand trial; Spouse admits to charges appeared first on KESQ.
oc-breeze.com
Investigators release new forensic rendering to identify 2013 John Doe
Orange County Sheriff’s investigators have released an updated forensic rendering of a 2013 John Doe in an effort to identify the man and generate new leads on his homicide case. On Dec. 24, 2013, the decedent’s body was found by a commercial fishing vessel approximately a mile off the...
Accused shooter in fatal Valley Glen hookah lounge attack apprehended in Mexico: LAPD
A 54-year-old man has been arrested in Tijuana in connection with an October shooting in Valley Glen that left one man dead and another wounded. Vardan Dzhandzhikyan was taken into custody on Friday, 10 days after the Oct. 25 shooting at Sky Hookah Lounge in the 13000 block of Victory Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police […]
2urbangirls.com
Woman convicted of fatal DUI in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 50-year-old La Mirada woman was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder for the alcohol-fueled collision that killed a pedestrian near Disneyland. Stefanie Lyn Bieser was convicted for the collision that killed 54- year-old Louis Rosales of Fresno who was walking south on Disneyland Drive, north of Katella Avenue, at 11:04 p.m. Feb. 9, 2019, when he was hit by the 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Bieser, according to police and prosecutors.
iheart.com
Dance Studio Owner Accused of Molesting Two Girls
ANAHEIM (CNS) - A 66-year-old Anaheim dance studio owner has been charged with sexually assaulting two students, and police Wednesday said they suspect there might be more victims and called on any to come forward. Richard Hirschl was charged Nov. 3 with four felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts...
California murder suspect arrested trying to steal laundry detergent from supermarket: police
The La Verne Police Department arrested a man for shoplifting laundry detergent on Tuesday and found that there was a warrant for his arrest on murder charges.
newsantaana.com
An inmate at the O.C. Intake Release Center died due to a medical condition
Santa Ana, Ca. (Nov. 6, 2022) – On Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died of complications related to a medical condition. The decedent is Roderick Dunning, 58. He was booked into jail on Feb. 21, 2022, from the Metropolitan State Hospital to have a competency hearing related to a robbery and assault on a peace officer charge.
2urbangirls.com
Ex-Sheriff’s deputy convicted of falsely claiming he was shot outside Lancaster station
LOS ANGELES – A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy accused of falsely claiming to have been shot outside the Lancaster sheriff’s station was convicted Tuesday of a misdemeanor charge of making a false report of a crime, but acquitted of two felony counts of insurance fraud.
iheart.com
Trial Begins Over Fatal Crash in Huntington Beach
WESTMINSTER (CNS) - A 28-year-old Garden Grove man ignored multiple warnings about driving drunk before he fatally struck a bicyclist in Huntington Beach, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday, but the defendant's attorney said her client's decision-making that night was impaired because of a beating he suffered in a fight that night.
Suspect arrested after chase through L.A., Orange counties ends in crash, shots fired
A dangerous pursuit of a driver who stole several vehicles and led authorities on a chase through L.A. and Orange counties ended with a crash at a gas station in Hacienda Heights, and shots fired by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Cpt. John Radus with the Fullerton Police Department said that around […]
2 suspects in deadly Covina Halloween party shooting plead not guilty
Two young men suspected in a shooting at a Covina Halloween party that left two people dead pleaded not guilty today to murder and other charges.
2urbangirls.com
Orange County man pleads guilty in loan fraud case
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A Garden Grove man accused of using a Tustin-based trucking company to receive what investigators said was a fraudulent $149,000 loan pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor and was immediately sentenced to 16 days in jail and ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
mynewsla.com
LAPD Officer Stabbed on Mental Health Call
A female Los Angeles Police Department officer was stabbed while responding to a mental health investigation and the 22-year-old suspect was arrested, authorities said Tuesday. Arlandus Triplett was booked on suspicion of attempt murder on a police officer and was being held on $2.1 million bail, according to the LAPD...
Bay Area man arrested in Hemet double shooting
The Hemet Police Department arrested a 21-year-old man from Castro Valley in an October double shooting that killed a Hemet man and wounded a woman. Roman Mendez, 21, was arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Jason Roy and the wounding of an unidentified woman who is recovering from the attack, police said in […]
sgvcitywatch.com
Coroner Names Victims of West Covina Homicide
LOS ANGELES - The men killed by gunfire at a West Covina apartment complex were identified recently. Maliki Foust, Jr., 22, was found shot to death in a vehicle. Majarion Foust, 19, was wounded and later died at a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
NBC San Diego
Riverside County Firefighter Arrested in Undercover Child Predator Operation
Nineteen Southern California men were arrested last week during an undercover operation led by the Fresno County Sheriff's Department after allegedly attempting to meet with "preteen and early teenage old boys and girls" for purposes of sex, the department shared in a Monday announcement. The operation, dubbed "Operation H.O.O.K," an...
Driver Gets Plea Bargain in DUI Crash in Santa Ana
A 27-year-old man involved in a crash in Santa Ana that left one victim in critical condition pleaded guilty Tuesday to drunken driving and was sentenced to 10 days in jail.
‘I need that for work’: Owner of van stolen in wild police pursuit hoping vehicle is still drivable
The owner of a van that was stolen during a wild pursuit through Orange and Los Angeles counties and left a trail of destruction Wednesday says he hopes the vehicle is still driveable. The victim, John Reynolds, told KTLA’s Chip Yost that he and his family were enjoying a day at Knott’s Berry Farm when […]
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged with Selling Jaguar Cub to RivCo Man Surrenders
A Texas woman who was indicted last month by a federal grand jury for allegedly selling an endangered jaguar cub for $30,000 to a Riverside County man, who in turn re-sold it before it was ultimately abandoned outside an animal rescue center, surrendered to authorities Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
