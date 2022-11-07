ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

Special needs school bus driver accused of giving kids fentanyl to stand trial; Spouse admits to charges

A Riverside special needs school employee accused of supplying fentanyl to students, causing at least one to suffer a medical emergency, must stand trial for child cruelty and other offenses, a judge ruled today, after the defendant's husband pleaded guilty to firearms-related charges. Melissa Harloam Garrison, 47, and David Wayne Garrison, 58, were arrested in The post Special needs school bus driver accused of giving kids fentanyl to stand trial; Spouse admits to charges appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman convicted of fatal DUI in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 50-year-old La Mirada woman was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder for the alcohol-fueled collision that killed a pedestrian near Disneyland. Stefanie Lyn Bieser was convicted for the collision that killed 54- year-old Louis Rosales of Fresno who was walking south on Disneyland Drive, north of Katella Avenue, at 11:04 p.m. Feb. 9, 2019, when he was hit by the 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Bieser, according to police and prosecutors.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

Dance Studio Owner Accused of Molesting Two Girls

ANAHEIM (CNS) - A 66-year-old Anaheim dance studio owner has been charged with sexually assaulting two students, and police Wednesday said they suspect there might be more victims and called on any to come forward. Richard Hirschl was charged Nov. 3 with four felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts...
ANAHEIM, CA
newsantaana.com

An inmate at the O.C. Intake Release Center died due to a medical condition

Santa Ana, Ca. (Nov. 6, 2022) – On Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died of complications related to a medical condition. The decedent is Roderick Dunning, 58. He was booked into jail on Feb. 21, 2022, from the Metropolitan State Hospital to have a competency hearing related to a robbery and assault on a peace officer charge.
SANTA ANA, CA
iheart.com

Trial Begins Over Fatal Crash in Huntington Beach

WESTMINSTER (CNS) - A 28-year-old Garden Grove man ignored multiple warnings about driving drunk before he fatally struck a bicyclist in Huntington Beach, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday, but the defendant's attorney said her client's decision-making that night was impaired because of a beating he suffered in a fight that night.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Orange County man pleads guilty in loan fraud case

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A Garden Grove man accused of using a Tustin-based trucking company to receive what investigators said was a fraudulent $149,000 loan pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor and was immediately sentenced to 16 days in jail and ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
mynewsla.com

LAPD Officer Stabbed on Mental Health Call

A female Los Angeles Police Department officer was stabbed while responding to a mental health investigation and the 22-year-old suspect was arrested, authorities said Tuesday. Arlandus Triplett was booked on suspicion of attempt murder on a police officer and was being held on $2.1 million bail, according to the LAPD...
KTLA

Bay Area man arrested in Hemet double shooting

The Hemet Police Department arrested a 21-year-old man from Castro Valley in an October double shooting that killed a Hemet man and wounded a woman. Roman Mendez, 21, was arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Jason Roy and the wounding of an unidentified woman who is recovering from the attack, police said in […]
HEMET, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Coroner Names Victims of West Covina Homicide

LOS ANGELES - The men killed by gunfire at a West Covina apartment complex were identified recently. Maliki Foust, Jr., 22, was found shot to death in a vehicle. Majarion Foust, 19, was wounded and later died at a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
WEST COVINA, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Charged with Selling Jaguar Cub to RivCo Man Surrenders

A Texas woman who was indicted last month by a federal grand jury for allegedly selling an endangered jaguar cub for $30,000 to a Riverside County man, who in turn re-sold it before it was ultimately abandoned outside an animal rescue center, surrendered to authorities Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

