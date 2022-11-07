ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

captimes.com

Opinion | Tony Evers becomes a worthy heir to ‘Fighting Bob’

Forty years ago, as a young Capitol reporter, I collected anecdotes over a period of months for a tongue-in-cheek story. I recorded, then recounted, every time an exasperated legislator proclaimed that “Fighting Bob must be spinning in his grave” at some perceived outrage on the floor of the state Assembly or Senate.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

A story of slipping suburbs: How Tim Michels lost Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Not since Democratic governor Jim Doyle was elected alongside Republican attorney general J.B. Van Hollen in 2006 has Wisconsin seen two of its top statewide races split their partisan results on the same election night–until this week. Trump-backed construction executive Tim Michels lost his bid to Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday night, even as Republican Sen. Ron...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories

MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said during a virtual press conference...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Tony Evers reelected as Wisconsin governor, defeating Trump-backed Tim Michels

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers won a second term Tuesday, beating back a challenge from Republican construction executive Tim Michels by a 3-point margin. The Democratic governor, a former educator and statewide superintendent of public instruction, campaigned on restoring abortion access, cutting taxes for middle-class families and boosting funding for the state’s public education system.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dianne Hesselbein elected to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Voters have elected State Rep. Dianne Hesselbein to serve as the next senator to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District. Rep. Hesselbein has represented parts of the area since 2013 when she was elected to represent Wisconsin’s 79th Assembly District. Hesselbein beat Republican challenger Robert Relph with 68.7% of the vote to Relph’s 31.3%. The Associated Press called...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Why did Wisconsin voters keep the status quo?

(WFRV)- After their long, hard-fought campaigns, Wisconsin’s government is staying under the same leadership with Democrat Tony Evers as Governor and Republican Ron Johnson as Senator. Both politicians have practically polar opposite views, so why did voters cross party lines?. One reason some people may have split their votes...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

What went wrong for Michels?

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who won election four years ago with barely 1% of the vote, won a second term after defeating Republican challenger Tim Michels with 3% of the vote Tuesday, or about 89,000 votes. Tim Michels conceded early Wednesday morning, just after midnight. He...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin Dem, GOP parties react to election results

WISCONSIN — Wisconsin kept its reputation as a purple state with split votes for the two big midterm state races. The margins were thin for both the governor and Senate race, with the Democratic Party winning the race for governor and Republican Party winning for Senate. Mark Jefferson, executive...
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Cardinal

Tim Michels concedes Wisconsin governor's race

Republican candidate Tim Michels conceded the Wisconsin governor's race to incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, according to multiple sources early Wednesday morning. Michels, co-owner of Michels Construction, announced his concession in a speech lasting less than five minutes, according to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Katelyn Ferral. "In hindsight, looking back,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Cardinal

Evers wins reelection after giving underage students alcohol, fun drugs

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. The Wisconsin governor’s race concluded early Wednesday morning when Tim Michels conceded to incumbent Gov. Tony Evers. Leading Michels by roughly 90,000 votes, Evers seems to have even more support than in his first victory against Scott Walker in 2018.
WISCONSIN STATE
95.5 FM WIFC

Local Election Results for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here are the latest election results for the 2022 Mid-Term for Wausau, Stevens Point, and other areas of Central Wisconsin:. All results are unofficial until later canvassed. Races called by major outlets such as the Associated Press will be indicated as such. Last update: 12:45...
WAUSAU, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Sleazy last-minute ad campaign has Evers all over it

MADISON — Of all the sleazy tricks pulled this election season one of the sleaziest appears to be an effort by a phony “patriot” group to get Wisconsin conservatives to vote for a former independent candidate for governor who backs Republican Tim Michels. A group billing itself...
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Letter | Maybe Republicans could kick in some money for the jail

Dear Editor: Now that the election is over, Dane County and Wisconsin Republicans have a unique opportunity to put their big money where their big mouths have been. Instead of spending $25 million to $100 million criticizing Mandela Barnes’ position on no cash bail, they could be supporting an extra $10 million or $20 million to build the Dane County Jail to its recommended size. Of course, taxes might increase some, but who cares as long as we can keep people locked up, right? Oh, wait. What’s that I hear? Deafening silence from the right?
DANE COUNTY, WI
B100

This Is Considered The Best Small Town In Wisconsin

A study looking at the worst small towns in Wisconsin by a site called Road Snacks has gained some popularity in the last few months. A list like that really focuses on negativity... thankfully it looks like we can look on the brighter side with a new top-three list. Today...
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Reince Priebus: Wisconsin races not as close as they seem

(The Center Square) – The slivers of information that Reince Priebus is seeing in Wisconsin has him expecting Republicans to win up and down the ballot. Priebus, who used to lead both the Wisconsin Republican Party and the RNC, told Jay Weber on News Talk 1130 WISN Monday that data collected by both organizations show independent and undecided voters breaking for Republicans.
WISCONSIN STATE

