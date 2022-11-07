Dear Editor: Now that the election is over, Dane County and Wisconsin Republicans have a unique opportunity to put their big money where their big mouths have been. Instead of spending $25 million to $100 million criticizing Mandela Barnes’ position on no cash bail, they could be supporting an extra $10 million or $20 million to build the Dane County Jail to its recommended size. Of course, taxes might increase some, but who cares as long as we can keep people locked up, right? Oh, wait. What’s that I hear? Deafening silence from the right?

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO