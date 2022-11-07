Read full article on original website
Greene’s “toolset” gives WVU a needed spark
He runs, he throws and he catches -- WVU wants to find ways to find the dynamic quarterback. After WVU’s loss to TCU, head coach Neal Brown and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell agreed they need to find ways to use Garrett Greene’s versatility. Greene has thrown for 103...
From boots to cleats: Schoonover’s long journey to WVU
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Most people of Wil Schoonover’s age are well out of college. Some are well-established in their careers, and others are working their way through a graduate discipline. Schoonover, however, is spending his 25th year mostly at Milan Puskar Stadium, achieving a lifelong dream to...
Tre Mitchell returns to form with very limited practice time with his new team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Senior forward Tre Mitchell had yet to play inside the WVU Coliseum prior to Monday’s regular-season opener vs. Mount St. Mary’s. Mitchell, a transfer from Big 12 foe Texas, didn’t suit up for the Longhorns in their annual trip to Morgantown during the 2021-22 season. After exchanging his burnt orange for Old Gold and Blue, Mitchell was sidelined for much of the preseason due to a foot injury, and experienced both of West Virginia’s tune-up games from the bench.
WVU wrestling signs Pennsylvania state champion
The West Virginia University wrestling team has signed Ty Watters to a National Letter of Intent, as announced by fifth-year coach Tim Flynn on Wednesday morning. “I think Ty is everything that we are looking for,” coach Flynn explained. “He’s a great kid, great wrestler, and we really enjoy his personality. Any time that we can sign a top-three guy at his weight in the country is a big thing for our program.”
Vote for your Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia’s trip to Ames might not have gone as planned, but there were still plenty of positive performances from individual Mountaineers that stood out. Gold and Blue Nation will showcase the Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week on this week’s edition of...
Oklahoma at WVU football: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — WVU football returns to Morgantown for a Big 12 clash with the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. Location: Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia. Promo: Military Appreciation/True Blue/Mountaineer Week. TV channel: FS1. Stream: FOX Sports.
Mathis brings valued leadership in his return
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After missing the past two games due to an elbow injury, redshirt sophomore running back Tony Mathis will return as WVU’s starter vs. Oklahoma. In Mathis’ two-week absence, CJ Donaldson made his first career start against TCU. Unfortunately, that was the last game of Donaldson’s true freshman campaign, as he is out for the remainder of the season after a lower-leg surgery last week.
Izzo-Brown adds eight signees
West Virginia University women’s soccer coach Nikki Izzo-Brown has announced the addition of eight student-athletes for the 2023 calendar year. Joining the Mountaineers are Mila Erceg (Weston, Florida), Isabella Flanigan (Morgantown, West Virginia), Nyema Ingleton (Calgary, Alberta, Canada), Gabby Lamparty (Canfield, Ohio), Abbey Olexa (Pine Beach, New Jersey), Jacey Rase (Troutman, North Carolina), Olivia Shertzer (Lititz, Pennsylvania) and Jordyn Wilson (Olathe, Kansas).
WVU women’s soccer to host Virginia Tech in first round of NCAA Tournament
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After missing the NCAA Tournament last season — and ending its lengthy streak of consecutive appearances — WVU women’s soccer is back in the field of 64. West Virginia will face Virginia Tech in the opening round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The...
WVU presses its way to win in season opener
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In some ways, the season opener for WVU men’s basketball was a blast from the past. It also could be very revealing about how Bob Huggins’ current unit, which he believes will excel on defense, will operate this season. In their 76-58 win over...
Plitzuweit inks two on National Signing Day
West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit announced the addition of two student-athletes for the 2023-24 season, as Grace Grocholski (North Prairie, Wis./Kettle Moraine High School) and Ayianna Johnson (Jefferson, Wis./Jefferson High School) have signed National Letters of Intent. Grace “GG” Grocholski | North Prairie, Wisconsin | Kettle...
