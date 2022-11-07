MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Senior forward Tre Mitchell had yet to play inside the WVU Coliseum prior to Monday’s regular-season opener vs. Mount St. Mary’s. Mitchell, a transfer from Big 12 foe Texas, didn’t suit up for the Longhorns in their annual trip to Morgantown during the 2021-22 season. After exchanging his burnt orange for Old Gold and Blue, Mitchell was sidelined for much of the preseason due to a foot injury, and experienced both of West Virginia’s tune-up games from the bench.

