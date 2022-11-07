Read full article on original website
BRIEF-Magnet Forensics Q3 Revenue Rises 41%
* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.03, REVENUE VIEW $24.0 MILLION -- REFINITIV IBES DATA. * FY2022 REVENUE VIEW $94.1 MILLION -- REFINITIV IBES DATA
BRIEF-My Rewards International Signs Agreement With Alibaba
* CO VIA UNIT HAS BEEN ENGAGED BY ALIBABA.COM SINGAPORE E-COMMERCE PRIVATE LIMITED. * DEAL TO ASSIST IN SOURCING AUSTRALIAN BRANDS & PRODUCTS THAT CAN BE OFFERED FOR SALE
BRIEF-Gatos Silver Reports Third Quarter 2022 Sales of $73.9 Mln vs $57 Mln
* GATOS SILVER REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS WITH AN INCREASE OF 30% IN LGJV SALES. * GATOS SILVER INC - QTRLY SALES $73.9 MILLION VERSUS $57 MILLION
BRIEF-Mitsui Chemicals - Us Subsidiary SDC Technologies Acquired 100% Stake In Ophthalmic Lens Processing Equipment Maker Coburn Technologies
* MITSUI CHEMICALS: US SUBSIDIARY SDC TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRED 100% STAKE IN OPHTHALMIC LENS PROCESSING EQUIPMENT MAKER COBURN TECHNOLOGIES
BRIEF-Droneshield Has Received An Approximately A$1 Million Order
* ORDER FOR SEVERAL OF CO'S DRONESENTRY-X UNITS FOR INTERNATIONAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY
BRIEF-Swiss Water Reports Q3 Loss Per Share Of $0.02
* SWISS WATER REPORTS STRONG THIRD QUARTER AND YEAR TO DATE VOLUMES, REVENUE, NET INCOME, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA ALONG WITH AN EXPANSION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITIES. * QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.02
BRIEF-Zymeworks Inc - On November 9, Co Entered Into A Sales Agreement, Dated As Of November 9, With Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.
* ZYMEWORKS INC - ON NOVEMBER 9, CO ENTERED INTO A SALES AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 9, WITH CANTOR FITZGERALD & CO. * ZYMEWORKS INC - SALES AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR THE OFFER AND SALE OF THE CO'S COMMON STOCK FROM TIME TO TIME THROUGH CANTOR AS ITS SALES AGENT Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Rigetti Computing Announces Update To CEO Leadership Transition
* RIGETTI COMPUTING ANNOUNCES UPDATE TO CEO LEADERSHIP TRANSITION. * RIGETTI COMPUTING INC- DR. CHAD RIGETTI PROVIDED HIS INTENTION TO TENDER RESIGNATION FROM HIS POSITIONS AS CO'S PRESIDENT, CEO EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 15. * RIGETTI COMPUTING INC- COMPANY IS CONDUCTING A SEARCH FOR RIGETTI'S SUCCESSOR. * RIGETTI COMPUTING - IF CO...
BRIEF-Argonaut Gold Announces $15 Million Bought Deal Public Offering Of Flow-Through Shares
* ARGONAUT GOLD ANNOUNCES $15 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF FLOW-THROUGH SHARES. * ARGONAUT GOLD INC - UNDERWRITERS HAVE AGREED TO PURCHASE FOR RESALE, ON A "BOUGHT DEAL" BASIS, 31.3 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF CO
BRIEF-UK's Environment Agency Says Its Enforcement Action Leads To Civil Sanctions For 3 Cos
* UK'S ENVIRONMENT AGENCY - ENVIRONMENT AGENCY ENFORCEMENT ACTION LEADS TO CIVIL SANCTIONS FOR 3 COMPANIES; £87,000 TO GO TO ENVIRONMENTAL CHARITIES. * UK'S ENVIRONMENT AGENCY - SOFTCAT PLC PLEDGED £35,803.99 TO NATIONAL TRUST, AFTER FAILING TO COMPLY WITH LAW FOR MORE THAN A DECADE.
Verizon launches new prepaid plans, lowers prices
Inflation is on the increase around the world, so many companies have already made their products and services much more expensive. Food and energy prices have hit record highs this year, but it looks like Verizon doesn’t really care about that. The Big Red has just announced a new...
BRIEF-Xero Posts HY Net Loss Attributable Of NZ$16.1 Million
* HY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES NZ$658.5 MILLION UP 30%. * EXPECT XERO'S MOMENTUM IN SUBSCRIBER ADDITIONS IN BOTH UK AND NORTH AMERICA TO IMPROVE OVER REMAINDER OF FY23. * PERFORMANCE IN H2 FY23 EXPECTED TO BE SIMILAR OR BETTER THAN PRIOR COMPARABLE PERIOD. * PRODUCT EXPENSES AS A PROPORTION
BRIEF-Geechs Inc - Notice Regarding Acquisition Of Shares Of Launch Group Holdings Pty Ltd In Australia
* GEECHS INC - NOTICE REGARDING ACQUISITION OF SHARES OF LAUNCH GROUP HOLDINGS PTY LTD IN AUSTRALIA. * GEECHS INC - TO BUY 70% OF SHARES OF LAUNCH GROUP HOLDINGS TO MAKE IT A CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARY
BRIEF-Engage XR Launches Engage Link To Help Businesses Expand Into The Metaverse
* ENGAGE XR LAUNCHES ENGAGE LINK TO HELP BUSINESSES EXPAND INTO THE METAVERSE
BRIEF-Pan American Silver Q3 Adjusted Loss Per Share C$0.01
* QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10 PER COMMON SHARE HAS BEEN DECLARED. * MANAGEMENT REAFFIRMS 2022 ORIGINAL OPERATING OUTLOOK FOR GOLD PRODUCTION. * REVISING ITS ESTIMATE FOR FY 2022 SILVER PRODUCTION TO BE BETWEEN 18.0 AND 18.5 MILLION OUNCES FROM 19.0 TO 20.5 MILLION OUNCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Origin's (ASX:ORG) share price skyrockets following AU$18.4B takeover offer
Brookfield and MidOcean have made a bid to acquire Origin Energy for the proposed price of AU$9 cash per share. As per the proposal, Brookfield would buy Origin’s energy markets business and MidOcean would handle the integrated gas business. Origin Energy’s share price shot up by over 34% on...
Arcadia Minerals’ (ASX:AM7) regional EM survey identifies single 42kmx9km brine anomaly, indicating lithium in brines at Bitterwasser
Arcadia Minerals (ASX:AM7) has encountered substantial geophysical anomalies suggesting the characteristics of brine trap sites at the Bitterwasser project. Most prominent geophysical feature measures 42km in length by 9km in width. The company believes that the EM survey outcomes represent a great step towards possibly confirming the presence of lithium-enriched...
Ansell (ASX:ANN) expects lower earnings in FY23 shares fall
Ansell has committed to achieve net zero by 2030. Sales during financial year 2022 declined in comparison to the previous year. In financial year 2023, the company expects lower earnings. Health and safety protection solution provider Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) on Thursday (10 November 2022) shared that its surgical gloves business...
Tezro Allows Its Users To Swap USTC For TezroST Now Via Android At An Exchange Rate of $1
PARIS, FRANCE – NOVEMBER 8th, 2022 – Tezro has announced that holders of USTC tokens are now able to trade their USTC for TezroST, which is Tezro’s official shopping token that is supported by Tether (USDT). Tokens purchased using USTC may be traded for TezroST on Android at a cost of $1 per token. Along with the chance to win $100,000, users may also purchase limited edition NFT Tezro T-shirts.
Emergency SOS via satellite for iPhone 14 launching later this month, Apple announces $450 million investment
Apple confirmed today in a press release that the new satellite features for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will indeed launch in November for customers in the United States and Canada, as originally announced. When out of cell service, iPhone 14 users will be able to connect to a satellite overhead to send a short emergency text message, and share their location with family.
