Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs19news
Film festival aims to support access and connection to nature
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An upcoming film festival aims to focus on people that are not often seen or heard in environmental discussions. The Living Earth School will be putting on the Wild and Scenic Film Festival on Nov. 16. The in-person screening will take place at Violet Crown...
cbs19news
Shops at Stonefield announces outdoor refreshment area
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People who are old enough to imbibe can now move between businesses in part of the Shops at Stonefield. There is now a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area there, which allows people to go into an establishment that sells alcoholic drinks and get one to go in a special DORA cup.
cbs19news
Donate food to get overdue, late renewal fines reduced
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People who owe fines on books that have been returned late to the library can get some of those fines dropped by donating food. The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is launching its Food for Fines Drive, which supports the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. This drive...
cbs19news
Honoring Veterans: ParadeRest celebrates past and future veterans
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- ParadeRest has a mission to honor and appreciate the sacrifice of military service members and military families, past, present and future. The organization provides ways to engage military personnel and their families with the local community. It is made up of veterans, non-veterans, and representatives...
cbs19news
Nature trail keeps pedestrians and bikers off the road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Civilian calls to improve bike and pedestrian safety in Charlottesville are only increasing, and one step forward is a new wooded trail that keeps pedestrians off busy roads. The Fifeville Trail connects four parts of town. It’s half a mile altogether and is split into...
cbs19news
Learn about reducing use of chemicals in yards and home gardens
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There has been a growing movement toward protecting pollinators, and one way to help do that would be to reduce the use of chemicals in home landscaping. The Piedmont Master Gardeners will be hosting an event on why and how people can reduce chemical use...
Valley Health Closes Luray Gym
LURAY, Va. – The only full-service fitness center in Luray has closed its doors for good. The Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center has been temporarily closed since October 13 due to fire damage from the adjacent Dollar Tree store. However, in a November 7 letter, Valley Health's Corporate Director of Fitness Services, Jeffrey Jeran, advised members that the closure is now permanent.
WHSV
Broadway residents hoping to win big in Monday nights historic Powerball drawing
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Monday night numbers will be drawn for a world record prize. $1.9 billion dollars is on the line and people in Broadway are ready to cash in. Michael Adams, a Broadway resident said he doesn’t normally play the lottery but with the buzz of how much Monday night’s drawing is and what it could be if no one wins he said he had to try and cash in.
NBC 29 News
Special needs kitten up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A 3-month-old kitten with special needs is up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA. “Wobbly” Indie may have cerebellar hypoplasia, a development defect that occurs when a pregnant cat is infected with a virus. It attacks the kitten’s brain cells and leaves them damaged.
Virginia Lottery Update
(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst. According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are […]
cbs19news
Scottsville commission votes for proposed factory redevelopment
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An old tire factory building in Scottsville could become new apartments and commercial space. At a meeting on Monday, the Scottsville Planning Commission voted 3-1 to recommend approval to redevelop the facility. Between 1944 and 2009, the factory produced tire cord, but it has...
cbs19news
Hundreds respond to survey regarding review of Meriwether Lewis Elementary name
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An online survey has found that almost all of the respondents say they are familiar with the life and career of a man for whom an area elementary school was named. As part of the naming review process for Meriweather Lewis Elementary, the Community...
cbs19news
New apartment complex may be coming to Scottsville
SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Scottsville is looking to improve its economy by increasing the population. The town's Planning Commission has recommended approval for a proposal to turn an old tire factory into apartments. The factory closed in 2009 and has been empty since. Scottsville Town Administrator Matt Lawless says...
cbs19news
Honoring Veterans: DAV helps local veterans with compensation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Disabled American Veterans is an organization that’s been around since World War I, aiming to help those who have served or the families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice get compensation. “How the organization really got started was during World War I, the...
cbs19news
Pilot tourism inclusivity and diversity program coming to Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville will be testing a new program that aims to support equity, diversity and inclusion in tourism. According to a release, Destinations International is launching its Equity, Diversity and Inclusion “Tourism for All” pilot in partnership with the Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau and Tripadvisor.
NRVNews
Hanks, Joretta Jones
Joretta Jones Hanks went to her heavenly home on November 4, 2022. She was born in Pulaski, Virginia on May 16, 1937. She was a graduate of Pulaski High School and attended the University of Delaware. She married Elray Hanks on September 1, 1956 and recently celebrated 66 years of marriage. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sylvia Jones; father, Clifton Jones and sister, Janice Jones.
Moms in prison have a new place to bond with their kids: 'Light in a dark place'
Some mothers incarcerated at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland County now have a new, less traumatic place to meet and bond with their children.
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg: Lane closures start Wednesday on bridge project on Route 33
Lane closures begin Wednesday on Route 33 in Harrisonburg as part a project replacing the two bridges over Interstate 81 at Exit 247 and two railroad bridges west of the interchange. Left- or right-lane closures will be in place on East Market Street as needed on weekdays from 9 a.m....
Shenandoah Valley task force nets $42k in illegal drugs
Luray, Va – The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force recently conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue in the areas of Winchester, Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page County, during October 26-28, 2022.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville Police arrest Orange man in Oct. 18 hit-and-run
A male suspect has been charged and arrested in connection to a hit-and-run case involving a bicyclist in Charlottesville. John Dean Sherwin, 31, of Orange, faces a felony hit-and-run charge in the Oct. 18 incident on East High Street. A witness had called in a report of a cyclist who...
Comments / 0