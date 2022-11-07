Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Google Is Recording You. How to Delete Your Voice History
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. People were understandably freaked out when reports surfaced in 2019 that Google and Amazon were giving human contractors access to audio clips from customers' Google Home (now Google Nest) and Echo devices. Google has since changed its policy, requiring you to opt in to recording voice searches in the first place. Opting in also allows for human review, though the audio is anonymized. (Google does this to improve personalization across its platform.)
Should you buy the Apple Watch Series 7 this Prime Day?
The new Apple Watch Series 8 has just got its first major discount — so should you still buy the Apple Watch Series 7?
Amazon just knocked $110 off Apple Watch 8 ahead of Black Friday
Amazon is slashing $110 off the Editor's Choice Apple Watch 8 during its early Black Friday deal.
Apple Watch owners just got an exciting free upgrade
WatchOS 9 brings a new feature that should make the Apple Watch much more appealing
Phone Arena
Amazon to roll out game changing update to Echo devices in December
Amazon revealed recently plans to launch Matter on some of its Echo devices in December. Matter is a communication protocol created by over 200 companies that’s meant to unify the smart home standard under a single banner. Currently, there are multiple radio communication protocols used by smart home devices,...
NBC Los Angeles
Apple Has Another iPhone Update Coming on Monday. Here's What's New
Starting on Monday, Apple's iOS 16.1 update will allow iPhone, iPad and Apple TV users to access Fitness+ even if they don't have an Apple Watch. Apple is debuting its iCloud shared photo library. Unlike shared albums, everyone in the shared photo library will have the ability to add, delete, edit or favorite photos and videos.
Alexa down: Amazon Echo voice assistant stops working, along with Ring smart doorbells
Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant appears to have broken, and is refusing to talk to people.The problems also appeared to hit Ring smart doorbells, which are also owned and run by Amazon.
livingetc.com
Which Apple Watch is best? From its style to ease of use, here's our verdict
Chances are that you own something from Apple already. Most modern homes, owned by people with creative outlooks, will have something - an iPad, at least. Yes, we're the Apple generation, and you'll probably want to sync up even further. So which Apple Watch is best?. Powered by watchOS 9,...
Apple puts iPhone 14 Pro Action Mode feature into test in new campaign
The new Action Mode function is one of the nicest features of the iPhone 14 series. Although it’s available with the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro models, Apple just released a Shot on iPhone campaign highlighting how this feature works with its premium phone. While the iPhone...
TechRadar
Apple’s life-saving satellite feature could arrive in your iPhone 14's next update
One of the biggest announcements to emerge from Apple’s iPhone 14 launch event concerned the company’s potentially groundbreaking Emergency SOS via Satellite feature – but until now, we’d heard precious little about when it might actually arrive. In a new support post (opens in new tab)...
9to5Mac
Hands-on: Abode HomeKit Video Security Bundle [Video]
I have always had a “broken” smart home situation going on; I’ve had products that would only work with Google Home, others that were Amazon Alexa exclusives, and then you have the elusive HomeKit-enabled products. Over the last year, I have slowly transitioned all of my smart...
Apple Insider
Spotify debuts new Apple Watch app experience
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The SpotifyApple Watch app has been updated with larger controls, swipe gestures, and a better library view. Spotify has been busy updating the Apple Watch experience for its app. After streaming was temporarily broken...
Apple is about to give Siri a really useful upgrade
Users of devices like the iPhone and the iPad will no longer need to say "hey" to summon Siri
Digital Trends
Google’s Nest Mini Echo Dot rival is $18 today, and it’s selling out fast
Make your home smarter with the second-generation Google Nest Mini, which you can purchase for a very low price of $18 from the Walmart Black Friday sale. That’s $31 in savings from its original price of $49, and if you buy it now, you won’t be bothered by the chaos that the shopping holiday will surely bring. You need to act fast though, because with more than 1,000 units purchased by shoppers over the past 24 hours, we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of this offer.
TechRadar
Garmin takes swipe at Apple with its 'months, not days' Instinct Crossover battery life
Garmin has announced the Garmin Instinct Crossover, a hybrid smartwatch with analog timekeeping designed for “those who appreciate a classic analogue watch experience, but who do not want to compromise essential smartwatch functionality or rugged watch durability.”. It’s a Garmin Instinct 2, one of the best Garmin watches, with...
Gizmodo
Apple Supposedly Dumping the 'Hey!' From Siri's Wake Phrase
AI assistants were made for humans to bark orders at, so Apple is reportedly working to eliminate the “hey” from “hey, Siri.” The idea is to make it faster to command the digital assistant on compatible devices like the iPhone, iPad, and HomePod smart speakers, especially if you need to make multiple commands in a row.
Apple Insider
Best early Black Friday deals on Apple for the week of November 7
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Deals on Apple hardware are heating up asBlack Friday approaches, with fresh price cuts hitting 2022 Apple TV 4K and AirPods devices, as well as current MacBook Pros and iPads. With discounts of up...
Digital Trends
Apple may be working on a supersized iPad for 2023
Rumors have been making the internet rounds that Apple is making an iPad bigger than we’ve ever seen. Now, one report claims that we might be getting a 16-inch version of the tablet soon — like, 2023 soon. According to a report from The Information, the oversized iPad could be launching in Q4 2023, which would make sense with Apple’s current iPad announcement and release schedule.
ZDNet
Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, and more on sale now
Just like that, the holidays are around the corner and it's time to start shopping again. Holiday shopping can be stressful if you want to give gifts that won't disappoint without breaking the bank. If you know someone who already has an Apple ecosystem of devices, buying them another Apple item to build on their collection is a gift sure to impress.
knowtechie.com
New Level smart lock opens your doors with a tap of your iPhone
Level upgraded its svelte smart lock to support Apple Home Key. The new Level Lock+ costs $329.95 and replaces your existing deadbolt. The slimline device is about the same size as a normal deadbolt, making it a smart lock in disguise. Level achieves this by moving the bulky battery into...
Comments / 0