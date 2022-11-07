Apple wants to get rid of the famous ‘Hey Siri’ phrase, according to a new report.Instead, the company would like users to only be able to say “Siri”, and have their request answered by the eponymous voice assistant.The change would allow people to wake up their phone with just a word, bringing it in line with competitors such as Alexa. But it will also require significant engineering work and artificial intelligence training to make sure that the phone can recognise the word.That deep work has been going on for the past months and is expected to be finished next year...

