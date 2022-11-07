ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Adam Miller leads the way in Matt McMahon's first win as LSU basketball coach

BATON ROUGE — In Coach Matt McMahon's first game at the helm, LSU basketball escaped with an ugly, tightly-contested win over Kansas City, 74-63. LSU (1-0) shot the ball well and consistently generated good looks on offense for most of the night but struggled defensively, despite Kansas City's poor shooting from 3-point range.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LSU football at No. 7 in College Football Playoff rankings. Here's why it doesn't matter.

BATON ROUGE - LSU football was slotted at No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night. However, nothing the committee announced matters for LSU. The Tigers' path to the playoff is cut and dry regardless: Win out and you're probably in. Lose at any point (even if it's to Georgia in the SEC Championship game by a point) and the dream is over.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LSU football vs. UAB: Schedule, TV time update for final home game of the season

BATON ROUGE - LSU football's Nov. 19 matchup vs. UAB to finish its 2022 home slate will be at 8 p.m. on ESPN2, LSU announced on Monday. LSU (7-2, 5-1 SEC) is coming off a 32-31 overtime victory over Alabama this past Saturday. Quarterback Jayden Daniels' two-point conversion pass to freshman tight end Mason Taylor clinched the walk-off victory for LSU.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

VOTE 2022: Ascension Parish election results

U. S. Senator (Runs in multiple parishes) U. S. Representative - 2nd Congressional District (Runs in multiple parishes) U. S. Representative - 6th Congressional District (Runs in multiple parishes) Early & Absentee Reporting - 12 of 12 parishes. Election Day Reporting - 523 of 523 precincts. Brian Belzer (REP) 15,529.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Mayor's Prayer Breakfast celebrated in Gonzales

Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux joined many members of his staff at the Nov. 8 Mayor's Prayer Breakfast. The theme for the 2022 celebration was peace. The City of Gonzales shared a photo via its social media page showing several participants, including Terri Delatorre, Sandra Alleman, Alanda Viger, Leigh LeBlanc, Mayor Barney Arceneaux, Anthony Keller, Crystal Aikens, Lynette Gremillion, Jackie Baumann, Tammy Williams, Corey Warnke, Doty Gautreaux, Alvin Broussard, Scot Byrd, Rusievelt Vessel, Justin Dupuy, Darren Gautreau, Brandon Boylan, and Janet McCrory.
GONZALES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish deputy accused of smuggling contraband into jail

An Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested Nov. 7 and charged with four counts of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and malfeasance in office. An APSO spokesperson told Baton Rouge area media outlets that Adam Sylve, a deputy for around four months, allegedly brought contraband into the jail on at least four separate occasions.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Prairieville suspect arrested on drug charges in Assumption Parish

A suspect from Prairieville was arrested on felony drug charges following a traffic stop near Napoleonville. According to an Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office news release, 40-year-old Dennis Pena Molizone was charged with possession of a legend drug without a prescription, possession of marijuana, and speeding. A patrol deputy reportedly noted...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA

