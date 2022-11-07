Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU basketball: Matt McMahon celebrates first win with a shower, but work still left ahead
BATON ROUGE - Matt McMahon had a wet surprise waiting for him on the other side of the door. McMahon, the first-year coach at LSU basketball, had just won his first game with the Tigers, a 74-63 victory over Kansas City (0-2) on Wednesday night. He was about to meet with his team after the win.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Adam Miller leads the way in Matt McMahon's first win as LSU basketball coach
BATON ROUGE — In Coach Matt McMahon's first game at the helm, LSU basketball escaped with an ugly, tightly-contested win over Kansas City, 74-63. LSU (1-0) shot the ball well and consistently generated good looks on offense for most of the night but struggled defensively, despite Kansas City's poor shooting from 3-point range.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football at No. 7 in College Football Playoff rankings. Here's why it doesn't matter.
BATON ROUGE - LSU football was slotted at No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night. However, nothing the committee announced matters for LSU. The Tigers' path to the playoff is cut and dry regardless: Win out and you're probably in. Lose at any point (even if it's to Georgia in the SEC Championship game by a point) and the dream is over.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU has clear path to College Football Playoff, but Tennessee's path is easier | Opinion
Two-loss LSU can play its way in to the College Football Playoff by beating No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship. That was one takeaway from Tuesday’s CFP rankings reveal that showed LSU at No. 7, two spots behind No. 5 Tennessee. This is unsurprising. The committee values conference...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU basketball score vs. Kansas City: Live updates from Matt McMahon's Tigers' debut
BATON ROUGE - Let the Matt McMahon era begin. LSU basketball kicks off a new tenure under McMahon, formerly Murray State's coach, on Wednesday (7 p.m., SEC Network+) when the Tigers tip off their season against Kansas City. It also marks the end of a wild offseason for LSU. YEAR...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Why LSU basketball, Matt McMahon will sneak into the NCAA Tournament. 5 bold predictions
BATON ROUGE - The first season of LSU basketball under coach Matt McMahon is a mystery to predict. The Tigers are adding 10 new scholarship players in McMahon's first season, which will be played under the cloud of an NCAA investigation that could derail their hopes of playing in any kind of postseason.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football flips commitment from 3-star edge, former UL commit Dylan Carpenter
BATON ROUGE - Three-star edge rusher Dylan Carpenter has committed to LSU football. Carpenter, formerly committed to UL, flipped his allegiance to the Tigers just a day after attending LSU's dramatic overtime upset win over Alabama. At 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, Carpenter is the No. 52 edge rusher in the...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football vs. UAB: Schedule, TV time update for final home game of the season
BATON ROUGE - LSU football's Nov. 19 matchup vs. UAB to finish its 2022 home slate will be at 8 p.m. on ESPN2, LSU announced on Monday. LSU (7-2, 5-1 SEC) is coming off a 32-31 overtime victory over Alabama this past Saturday. Quarterback Jayden Daniels' two-point conversion pass to freshman tight end Mason Taylor clinched the walk-off victory for LSU.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Hi Angel Reese. Forward leads LSU women's basketball to record-setting win over Bellarmine
BATON ROUGE — Everyone, say hello to Angel Reese. Her debut Monday night in LSU's season opener against Bellarmine inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center was appointment viewing for not only Tiger fans but women's college basketball as well. The sophomore forward, who transferred from Maryland, scored 12 of...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
VOTE 2022: Ascension Parish election results
U. S. Senator (Runs in multiple parishes) U. S. Representative - 2nd Congressional District (Runs in multiple parishes) U. S. Representative - 6th Congressional District (Runs in multiple parishes) Early & Absentee Reporting - 12 of 12 parishes. Election Day Reporting - 523 of 523 precincts. Brian Belzer (REP) 15,529.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Mayor's Prayer Breakfast celebrated in Gonzales
Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux joined many members of his staff at the Nov. 8 Mayor's Prayer Breakfast. The theme for the 2022 celebration was peace. The City of Gonzales shared a photo via its social media page showing several participants, including Terri Delatorre, Sandra Alleman, Alanda Viger, Leigh LeBlanc, Mayor Barney Arceneaux, Anthony Keller, Crystal Aikens, Lynette Gremillion, Jackie Baumann, Tammy Williams, Corey Warnke, Doty Gautreaux, Alvin Broussard, Scot Byrd, Rusievelt Vessel, Justin Dupuy, Darren Gautreau, Brandon Boylan, and Janet McCrory.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish deputy accused of smuggling contraband into jail
An Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested Nov. 7 and charged with four counts of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and malfeasance in office. An APSO spokesperson told Baton Rouge area media outlets that Adam Sylve, a deputy for around four months, allegedly brought contraband into the jail on at least four separate occasions.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Prairieville suspect arrested on drug charges in Assumption Parish
A suspect from Prairieville was arrested on felony drug charges following a traffic stop near Napoleonville. According to an Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office news release, 40-year-old Dennis Pena Molizone was charged with possession of a legend drug without a prescription, possession of marijuana, and speeding. A patrol deputy reportedly noted...
Comments / 0