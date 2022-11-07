ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

TODAY.com

Full 'Beaver Blood Moon': How to see the last total lunar eclipse for 2 years

Election Day is sure to have Americans transfixed as they stare at their screens and eagerly await the results in the midterm races. But they might want to look up first. That’s because, while the election is a major event, it’s not the only event taking place Nov. 8 — and it's unlikely to be as visually spectacular as the total lunar eclipse set to play out in the sky hours earlier.
The Independent

When and how to watch Tuesday’s total lunar eclipse

A total lunar eclipse will turn the Moon red for some observers on Tuesday 8 November, the last chance to catch such an eclipse until 2025.A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes behind the Earth with respect to the Sun, passing through our planet’s shadow. A lunar eclipse is considered a total eclipse when the Moon passes through the deepest part of Earth’s shadow, the umbra, dimming the Moon’s light and shading it red as the only light reaching the lunar surface is filtered through Earth’s atmosphere.The 8 November lunar eclipse will appear total for observers in Asia,...
scitechdaily.com

Don’t Miss the Total Lunar Eclipse: What You Need To Know

The appearance of the Moon during the November 2022 total lunar eclipse. Includes annotations of the contact times and various eclipse statistics. All phases of a lunar eclipse are safe to view, both with your naked eye and an unfiltered telescope. Credit: NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio. What’s special about...
boldsky.com

Total Lunar Eclipse November 2022: Date, Timings, Visibility, Where, How To Watch Chandra Grahan

When Moon passes into the shadow of the Earth, as Sun Earth and Moon come into an alignment, the lunar eclipse occurs. A total lunar eclipse happens when the entire Moon falls with the shadow of the Umbra on the earth. It occurs when the Moon and Sun are stationed on opposite sides of the Earth, and the planet completely overshadows its natural satellite.
WSB Radio

Look up Tuesday morning for the Blood Moon lunar eclipse

Early birds will be in for a treat tomorrow morning!. This month’s full moon will also be a “Blood Moon”, as it undergoes a lunar eclipse, taking on a reddish hue between 5am and 7am Tuesday morning. The prenumbral eclipse begins as early as 3:02am Tuesday, but...
Prevention

How to Watch the Upcoming Blood Moon—the Last Total Eclipse for 3 Years

The last total lunar eclipse until 2025 will occur on November 8. The blood moon appears red when sunlight scatters through Earth’s atmosphere and projects onto the moon. Here’s how and when to see it at its peak. If you’re already rising early for Election Day on Tuesday,...
US News and World Report

Factbox-'Beaver Blood Moon' Offers World's Last Total Lunar Eclipse Until 2025

(Reuters) - Nighttime skywatchers from East Asia to North America will be treated to the rare spectacle of a "Beaver blood moon" on Tuesday, weather permitting, as the Earth, moon and sun align to produce a total lunar eclipse for the last time until 2025. Here are some key facts...
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Full Blood Moon Overlooks US Flags in Washington During Election Day Morning

As Americans prepared to vote in a highly contested midterm election, a Full Blood Moon rose ominously in the sky. The last total lunar eclipse of 2022 turned the moon red early Tuesday morning. The event lasted for approximately 90 minutes, and people from all around the country had the chance to view it. Fox News shared an image of the impressive Full Blood Moon on their Instagram.
The Brownsville Herald

Pre-dawn lunar eclipse set for Nov. 8

Lunar eclipse alert Nov. 8: Be sure to get up before 5 a.m. on Wednesday to watch the last part of totality and the end of the lunar eclipse because it will be over at sunrise. Our part of the planet is catching the moonset/sunrise part of the extended event that begins after midnight which will become Nov. 8. The geometry between the moon, sun, and Earth creates the haunting beauty of eclipses. The different angles of the tilt of Earth and the moon are the reason why eclipses do not happen every month. You may opt to get up at 2 a.m. to watch from beginning to end.
Axios

Hurricane warnings for Florida as Tropical Storm Nicole intensifies

Tropical Storm Nicole, currently spinning northeast of the Bahamas, is intensifying and is forecast to strike Florida as a hurricane late Wednesday. Why it matters: The storm's large size, combined with an area of high pressure to its north is likely to make it a far-reaching, high-impact event with damaging coastal flooding, dangerous winds and heavy rainfall across a broad region.
Axios

Axios

