news3lv.com
The Las Vegas Pizza Festival returns Saturday, November 12
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The ultimate pizza party is back!. The Las Vegas Pizza Festival returns this Saturday. Joining me now with more is the executive chef at Pizza Rock, Anthony Andreason, and the co-owner of Rebellion Pizza, Ricky Lewis.
news3lv.com
Balla Italian Soul arrives at Sahara Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Once you've worked up an appetite after voting, you'll need to find a good place to eat, like Balla Italian Soul. Joining us now with more is partner Richard Camarota.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas local Drew Robinson speaks on mental health in new Carson Daly special
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Today Show's Carson Daly is the host of a powerful special focused on mental health. It's called 'Mind Matters: Behind the Picture,' where Daly sits down with four Today Show viewers to discuss their mental health journeys. Las Vegas native and mental health consultant...
news3lv.com
Arizona Charlie's to host 11th annual 'Feed-A-Family'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local hotel and casino is helping the Las Vegas community in need this holiday season. Arizona Charlie's will host its 11th annual charitable initiative, "Feed-A-Family," now through Friday, Dec. 16. The event will be held at Arizona Charlie's Decatur, located at 740 S. Decatur...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Desert Dogs showcase lacrosse to over 200 valley gym teachers
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs are gearing up to bring lacrosse to the Las Vegas valley. On Tuesday, the team partnered with CCSD's Team Engagement unit to showcase lacrosse to over 200 gym teachers at Rancho High School during the district's recent staff development day.
news3lv.com
Hard Rock announces hiring efforts for Mirage Las Vegas takeover
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hard Rock International announced it will begin hiring efforts for The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip as it moves toward closing its purchase of the casino-hotel. A publicist says the company is looking to hire in its finance, human resources and information technology departments.
news3lv.com
New details revealed for MSG Sphere construction, possible company spinoff
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — MSG Entertainment has shared more details on the construction status of MSG Sphere and how it could be part of a new spin-off company. Executives with MSG Entertainment held a quarterly earnings call with investors on Wednesday to discuss the status of the Las Vegas venue.
news3lv.com
Mentor Monday's on News 3
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's time for another Mentor Monday, sponsored by Pacific West Injury Law. Check out the video above for more.
news3lv.com
New, all bacon restaurant, Bacon Nation, to host hiring event for downtown location
Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you're looking for a job and love being around bacon, you might want to listen up. Bacon Nation, located inside The D Las Vegas, will host a hiring event on Thursday, November 10. The downtown restaurant is currently seeking experienced service employees for their...
news3lv.com
Lee Canyon gets 9 inches of snowfall ahead of 'Pray for Snow' party
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lee Canyon in the Spring Mountains outside Las Vegas is reporting 9 inches of snowfall from the stormy weather this week. A spokesperson shared the snow total Wednesday morning from the last 24 hours. The new powder comes just as Lee Canyon prepares to host...
news3lv.com
Lee Canyon receives 9" from this week's early winter storm
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The ski resort in Lee Canyon received 9 inches of snow overnight. They say they don't usually get a storm like yesterday's until January. Many families made their way up to the ski area but were turned away. Lee Canyon told them that there needs to be more snow for the trails to be safe.
news3lv.com
SPORTS: VGK make Lil Jon an 'official' coach, K.E.Y.S. prepare for HS Senior Bowl Dec. 10
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — After doing some investigative work Sports Director Bryan Salmond discovered that the Golden Knights made Lil Jon an official member of the VGK coaching staff. At least on the team website as Lil Jon is listed as the 'Offensive Coordinator'. An update on K.E.Y.S. (Knowledge...
news3lv.com
CCSD Captain Ken Young retiring after 31 years
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One of the most senior members of the Clark County School District Police Department is hanging up his holster. Captain Ken Young is retiring after 31 years with the department. Young joined CCSD police in 1991 and served as the public information officer for many...
news3lv.com
Locals flock to Primm for chance at $2B Powerball jackpot
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The record jackpot for Powerball now sits just shy of a whopping $2 billion, and many Nevadans are driving down the I-15 to Primm to try their luck. The odds of winning this jackpot are 1 in 292 million. People from Nevada and California woke...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police investigate report of shots heard near Clark High School
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas high school was placed on lockdown as police investigate a report of shots heard in the area Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Sirius Avenue, near Arville Street and Desert Inn Road, on a report of shots heard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
news3lv.com
Lee Canyon reports nearly 6" of snow Tuesday, more on the way overnight
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Tuesday is a good day for Southern Nevada skiers, snowboarders, and especially Lee Canyon. Lee Canyon received about a half foot of snow since this morning, and there is more on the way tonight. The area is looking forward to registering about 2 feet of...
news3lv.com
Vegas Golden Knights present service members with special jerseys ahead of Veterans Day
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are thanking local military personnel for their service ahead of Veterans Day this week. On Sunday, the team shared photos of organization members visiting the Nevada Army National Guard and Nellis Air Force Base to present service members with Golden Knights Military Appreciation Jerseys.
news3lv.com
'The Nightmare Before Christmas' comes to Más Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas" is your favorite holiday movie, you might want to check out Más Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila. The local bar in Chinatown will transform into a themed experience called "Nightmare before Xmas" from Nov. 16 through Dec. 27.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police provide update on two recent officer-involved shootings
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police Department released new information on two fatal officer-involved shootings, which occurred within hours of each other last Friday. The first shooting happened on the same day and began at around 12:21 p.m. Police say 49-year-old Jose Alexis Cabrera Hernandez was wanted...
news3lv.com
Shooting in North Las Vegas leaves 2 juveniles hospitalized
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two juveniles injured. At about 6:30 p.m., police received reports of a shooting near the 900 block of Shade End. Authorities said both juveniles were transported to UMC trauma with gunshot wounds. One...
