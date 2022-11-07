ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Arizona Charlie's to host 11th annual 'Feed-A-Family'

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local hotel and casino is helping the Las Vegas community in need this holiday season. Arizona Charlie's will host its 11th annual charitable initiative, "Feed-A-Family," now through Friday, Dec. 16. The event will be held at Arizona Charlie's Decatur, located at 740 S. Decatur...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Hard Rock announces hiring efforts for Mirage Las Vegas takeover

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hard Rock International announced it will begin hiring efforts for The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip as it moves toward closing its purchase of the casino-hotel. A publicist says the company is looking to hire in its finance, human resources and information technology departments.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Mentor Monday's on News 3

Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's time for another Mentor Monday, sponsored by Pacific West Injury Law. Check out the video above for more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Lee Canyon gets 9 inches of snowfall ahead of 'Pray for Snow' party

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lee Canyon in the Spring Mountains outside Las Vegas is reporting 9 inches of snowfall from the stormy weather this week. A spokesperson shared the snow total Wednesday morning from the last 24 hours. The new powder comes just as Lee Canyon prepares to host...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

news3lv.com

CCSD Captain Ken Young retiring after 31 years

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One of the most senior members of the Clark County School District Police Department is hanging up his holster. Captain Ken Young is retiring after 31 years with the department. Young joined CCSD police in 1991 and served as the public information officer for many...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Locals flock to Primm for chance at $2B Powerball jackpot

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The record jackpot for Powerball now sits just shy of a whopping $2 billion, and many Nevadans are driving down the I-15 to Primm to try their luck. The odds of winning this jackpot are 1 in 292 million. People from Nevada and California woke...
PRIMM, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police investigate report of shots heard near Clark High School

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas high school was placed on lockdown as police investigate a report of shots heard in the area Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Sirius Avenue, near Arville Street and Desert Inn Road, on a report of shots heard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police provide update on two recent officer-involved shootings

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police Department released new information on two fatal officer-involved shootings, which occurred within hours of each other last Friday. The first shooting happened on the same day and began at around 12:21 p.m. Police say 49-year-old Jose Alexis Cabrera Hernandez was wanted...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Shooting in North Las Vegas leaves 2 juveniles hospitalized

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two juveniles injured. At about 6:30 p.m., police received reports of a shooting near the 900 block of Shade End. Authorities said both juveniles were transported to UMC trauma with gunshot wounds. One...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV

