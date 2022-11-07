MINNESOTA-A push is on for more people to donate blood. That's because blood shortages are usually more common this time of year. Medical experts are also expecting a high number of flu cases over the coming months, and this increase could reduce the number of healthy donors available, especially during the holiday season. First time donor Becky Heller donated blood at a blood drive in Austin today. She wanted to repay the kindness someone once showed her.

AUSTIN, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO