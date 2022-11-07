Read full article on original website
Rochester Mayor Norton on second term, goal is to 'work together as a community'
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester has voted Mayor Kim Norton to serve for another term. Mayor Norton says during the next four years she is working to make sure everyone's voice is heard when it comes to big decisions. She says the city will continue to utilize surveys to gather the...
Voter hit by car on the way to the polls in Pine Island
PINE ISLAND, Minn. – A voter was hit by a car Tuesday on their way to their polling place. The Pine Island Fire Department says the pedestrian was crossing Main Street around 5:20 pm on her way to vote at the fire station. The pedestrian was apparently crossing in a dimly lit area and was not in a marked crosswalk. It was raining at the time of the collision.
Blood donations needed locally
MINNESOTA-A push is on for more people to donate blood. That's because blood shortages are usually more common this time of year. Medical experts are also expecting a high number of flu cases over the coming months, and this increase could reduce the number of healthy donors available, especially during the holiday season. First time donor Becky Heller donated blood at a blood drive in Austin today. She wanted to repay the kindness someone once showed her.
We Now Know When Rochester’s New Homeless Center is Opening
A building in Rochester, Minnesota that many visited when it was a pawn shop is opening up soon as a new day center for the homeless. And on Friday, November 11th, you can get a sneak peek!. Community Invited to Get a Sneak Peek of The Landing MN's New Day...
(FINAL) Rochester, MN 2022 General Election Races and Results
The 2022 Rochester, MN city general elections are on Tuesday, November 8. The results of the 2022 election for Rochester Mayor, School Board, City Council, Olmsted County, State Senate (Rochester) and State House (Rochester) races will be posted below as they come in on election night. Interviews with the school board and mayoral candidates are also included below.
RPD: $6,000 in Property Stolen in Rochester Residential Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a costly residential burglary reported in a northwest Rochester neighborhood Monday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Zumbro Dr. Northwest shortly before 11 p.m. Monday. A 31-year-old man reported leaving the home around 9:30 p.m. and returning over an hour later to find someone had forced open a side door on the home’s garage.
Austin Public Schools announces its Teacher of the Year
AUSTIN, Minn. - Austin Public Schools announced the winner of its Teacher of the Year Award. Heather Ruzek, a long-time educator at APS, was awarded the Teacher of the Year 2023 award by a committee of educators in the district. Ruzek has been with APS for 17 years and is...
Businesses, Property Destroyed in Large Kasson Fire
Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News)- A large fire in Kasson is responsible for the destruction of several businesses and property. Kasson Fire Chief Joe Fitch said crews responded to a structure fire at 20 East Veterans Memorial Highway around 7:30 Sunday evening. Firefighters from Kasson, Mantorville, Dodge Center and Byron fought the fire until 1:50 a.m.
Busy Southeast Rochester Road Reopens
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A road construction project for a busy road in rural southeast Rochester has come to an end. Olmsted County Public Works announced Monday that County Rd. 1 Reconstruction project has finished. The road closed on June 27 to allow for resurfacing work, shoulder widening along with the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of County Roads 1 and 101.
Voters approve Austin Public Schools referendum
AUSTIN, Minn. - Austin Public Schools tax levy operations referendum passed Tuesday night during the election. This new tax levy has been long disputed and it failed to pass twice until voters approved it on the night of the general election. An increase of funds from the levy will go...
Several businesses destroyed in Kasson fire
KASSON, Minn. - Several businesses and personal property were destroyed during a fire Sunday night. Fire officials said it happened at 20 East Veterans Memorial Highway at 7:35 p.m. and fire crews remained on the scene until 1:50 a.m. Two firefighters were checked out by Dodge Center AMB but were...
MN Woman Accused of Going 111 mph in Rochester Fleeing Attempt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Brook Park, MN woman is accused of traveling 111 mph on North Broadway Ave. in an attempt to flee a state trooper in Rochester. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday say 36-year-old Heather Hanson was clocked by a state trooper traveling 71 mph in a 30 mph zone on Broadway near 6th St. Northwest around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The trooper was heading in the opposite direction and turned around to chase the vehicle down and activated his emergency lights.
'Significant Incident' Brings Down Internet at Riverland CC
(TNS) — A computer issue at Riverland Community College that the school has labeled as a "significant incident" has brought down Internet services across all three sites in Austin, Albert Lea and Owatonna on Friday. College officials haven't released the cause of the incident, but a question on a...
Minnesota voter turnout lower than previous midterm elections
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The 2022 Midterm Election voter turnout for Minnesota was lower than previous years, according to the Sec. of State's office. Unofficial results from the Sec. of State's office had voter turnout at 60.66% for the 2022 election. In 2018, 64.25% of Minnesotans voted. Freeborn County Auditor Pat Martinson said...
Flames destroy shed in rural Olmsted County
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Fire destroyed a shed overnight in Olmsted County. It happened in the 6000 block of 40th Street SE. Firefighters say they arrived at the scene around 11:30 pm to find a 30 x 20 foot shed fully engulfed in flames. The owner of the shed...
RPD: Three Kids Asleep in Home of Rochester Shooting, Drug Arrest
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing potential charges related to a shooting and a drug discovery that occurred in a residence with three sleeping children over the weekend. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a home in the 900 block of 1st St....
Rep. Liz Boldon on moving from Minnesota House to Senate; first DFL-controlled state since 2014
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota Democrats took back control of the state legislature in Tuesday's election, giving the party complete control of state government for the first time since 2014. KIMT spoke to Representative Liz Boldon, following her win for Minnesota State Senate, District 25, which includes portions of Rochester and...
RPD says its investigating two Olmsted County Election Judges that worked in the Aug. primary
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Police Department said it is investigating two Olmsted County election judges who worked during the 2022 Aug. primary. RPD has not yet said why they are investigating the judges but an article from Minnesota Public Radio suggests its because of outside election denial groups. Minnesota's Sec. of...
Polling places were busy, and here's what voters in Rochester were saying on Election Day
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Polls are busy and plenty of voters are getting out to the polls Tuesday young and old. One thing hey all have one thing in common is making sure their voice is heard by casting their ballots this election day. A lot of important decisions are at...
Scott Jensen holds rally in Faribault
The acronym that Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen said he uses to remember his talking points is, “ICE.” Jensen said this during his visit to Met-Con in Faribault for a rally. He gave a 20-minute speech full of common GOP positions that mirrored the other speeches he’s...
