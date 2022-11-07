Read full article on original website
Steve
2d ago
TFC has been a subject of gossip since I was in college, back in 96. Hard to develop a case against Jesus people, since they're perfect and all.
Reply(4)
3
Man found guilty of raping child in Marion County
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A 61-year-old man is facing a possible life sentence to prison after being found guilty of raping a child, according to the Marion County prosecutor’s office. Thomas Chafin was convicted by a jury in Marion County after he was accused of raping a child in August 2021. The jury deliberated for […]
Trial date set for driver of car that killed Bluffton cop
FINDLAY — An April 2023 trial date was scheduled Wednesday in Hancock County Common Pleas Court for Emin Johnson, the driver of a vehicle that led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through multiple counties and which culminated after the car struck and killed a police officer from the village of Bluffton.
hometownstations.com
Motorcycle accident in Hancock County takes the life of a McComb man
A McComb man is dead after an early afternoon motorcycle crash in northern Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old Richard Weaver of McComb was southbound on Township Road 123 when he failed to yield to traffic on State Route 613. His motorcycle was then struck by a semi. Weaver was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital and later pronounced dead. The driver of the truck was not reported to be injured.
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Zachaira Ehora, 30, of Lima, was sentenced to six months probation and 180 days in the Allen County Jail for possession of cocaine. Blake Kimmet, 25, of Delphos, was sentenced to four years probation, 60...
hometownstations.com
Crime Stoppers seeks information on the whereabouts of Leroy "Knowledge" Page
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Crime Stoppers is looking for information on the whereabouts of a Lima man who was involved in a home invasion and assault the last weekend of October. 32-year-old Leroy "Knowledge" Page is facing a felonious assault charge after running from police and forcing his way...
wktn.com
Wanted Person Alert from Bellefontaine Police Department
The Bellefontaine Police Department continues to ask for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person. Tyrell M. Rogan has multiple warrants for his arrest. He is 41 years old, is six feet tall and weighs 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. If you have any information...
Lima woman faces 9-36 months or community control for burglary
LIMA — A Lima woman faces nine months to three years in prison or community control for third-degree felony burglary. Madison Coulter, 21, pleaded guilty to the charge which was reduced from first-degree felony aggravated burglary Wednesday morning. Another count of aggravated burglary was dismissed. According to the indictment,...
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua man sentenced on child endangering
TROY – Selemani Said, 39, of Piqua was sentenced on Friday, Oct. 28, on one count of second-degree felony child endangering and one count of first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence. Said was sentenced to serve a minimum of four years with a maximum of six years for the child endangering...
hometownstations.com
Collins sentenced to community control for threatening Allen County judge
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man who police say threatened violence towards an Allen County judge was sentenced to 5 years of community control. Ronald Collins pleaded guilty to a felony charge each of retaliation and attempted retaliation. Collins was indicted after releasing a video that police say expressed anger towards Allen County Court Judge Terri Kohlreiser and another person after certain court proceedings. Collins says he could have handled it differently.
wktn.com
Lima Man Arrested After Drive-By Shooting
A Lima man has been arrested after a weekend drive-by shooting incident in Lima. According to a release from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a house on Bristol Avenue after shots were fired into the residence. During the initial investigation occupants inside the residence explained...
westbendnews.net
Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Announces New Smartphone App
Paulding County Sheriff, Jason K. Landers, is excited to announce the release of their new custom smartphone application. The app will serve as an innovative way for the Sheriff’s Office to connect with Paulding County residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone. The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC which specializes in mobile app development for sheriff’s offices and public safety organizations across the country. The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use. In just a few clicks, users can access features such as:
hometownstations.com
October calls to the Delphos Police Department
Press Release from the Delphos Police Department: The Delphos Police Department received 339 calls for service in the month of October, bringing the total to 3084 calls for the year. The following is a partial list of calls handled for the month of October and do not include traffic citations, crashes, ect.
peakofohio.com
Russells Point man arrested for abduction
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call Saturday morning. Deputies were called to a residence in Bellefontaine for a domestic violence situation that occurred in Russells Point. The victim stated a live-in male assaulted and choked them and restrained them from leaving the residence. The...
WANE-TV
Husband and wife hurt when pickup hits buggy in Adams County
MONROE, Ind. (WANE) — A man and woman were badly hurt when their horse-drawn buggy was hit by a pickup in Adams County Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. at S.R 124 near C.R. 100 East, a mile east of Monroe. According to a report from the...
Times-Bulletin
Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Friday, Nov. 4)
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Lima man charged with trespassing
LIMA — A Lima man who was charged with an F2 burglary did a change of plea at the Allen County Common Court on Monday afternoon. The defendant was presented with the amended charge of trespassing and a felony of the fourth degree. Andrew Morlock, 26, pleaded guilty to...
WANE-TV
Coroner: Latest fatal crash victim ID’d
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 72-year-old man involved in a single-vehicle crash last week has died and been identified by the Allen County Coroner. Steven Reuille, of Fort Wayne, was a driver of a vehicle that crashed on Nov. 1 at about 5:40 a.m. near the intersection of Maysville Road and Lake Forest Drive, according to the coroner. Medics took Reuille to a local hospital where he remained until he died.
sent-trib.com
Two Bryan men plead guilty to assault
Two men from Bryan have pleaded guilty to assault after they beat a man at the side of the road. Gary Brown, 61, and Tyler Brown, 30, appeared Oct. 25 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. The men, who are formerly of Fostoria, were indicted...
Stauffer gets prison for kidnapping, domestic violence
LIMA — Craig A. Staffer appeared Monday in Common Pleas Court before the Honorable Judge Jeffery Reed to receive the consequences of his actions. Stauffer pleaded guilty to a charge of kidnapping and domestic violence in September. Judge Reed had looked at somewhat similar cases involving crimes in Logan...
Lima fire results in $25,000 worth of damage
LIMA — The Lima Fire Department responded to a fire on 567 Hazel Ave. on Tuesday evening. The fire department received a call around 9:25 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 9:31 p.m. The fire was reportedly electric and started in the attic of the home. According to...
