Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
American bison have returned to Spring Lake Park Reserve in Hastings, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCHastings, MN
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Related
Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss
A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
Nobody Could’ve Predicted Kirk Cousins Would Become This Icy
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has undergone a makeover from a total “dad persona” to a total dad persona with icy chains all around his neck. What began as an innocent social media moment on the way home from a win over the New Orleans Saints in London has turned into an ice-dripping spectacle.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to horrible Green Bay Packers news
After Sunday afternoon’s disappointing loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday in a game where quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggled, the Green Bay Packers appear to be headed towards some even more bad news on Monday as it looks like star pass rusher Rashan Gary might have suffered a season-ending knee injury.
Legendary College Football Running Back Died On Monday
The college sports world lost one of its all-time great players, coaches and administrators today as Jake Crouthamel passed away. He was 84 years old. Born in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Crouthamel rose to national stardom as the two-way halfback at Dartmouth in the 1950s. He set a Dartmouth single-season rushing record with 722 yards in 1958. Crouthamel earned All-Ivy League First-Team honors in his final two seasons, and his career rushing mark of 1,763 yards was the school record for more than a decade and still ranks top 10 in school history.
Colts becoming NFL’s laughingstock after Commanders-Carson Wentz trade is hilarious
Oh, how the tables have turned. It wasn’t long ago (just seven months) that the Washington Commanders were taken to the woodshed by the general media for saving the Indianapolis Colts from their Carson Wentz headache. While the trade hasn’t necessarily panned out for Washington — Wentz is on...
Sporting News
Remembering when Jeff Saturday got chewed out by Peyton Manning for calling plays during Colts game
The Colts on Monday became the second team of the 2022 NFL season to fire their coach, cutting ties with Frank Reich following a 3-5-1 start to the season. The man they announced as the interim coach has plenty of ties with Indianapolis, but not a lot (or any) NFL coaching experience. Indeed, the last time former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday attempted to call plays for the Colts, he got an earful from Peyton Manning.
Upcoming Pittsburgh Steelers game rescheduled
The Steelers-Bengals game in week 11 on Sunday Nov. 20 has been flexed out of prime time.
thecomeback.com
Carolina Panthers make huge quarterback move
The Carolina Panthers certainly had a rough game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, falling behind 42-7 in the fourth quarter before eventually scoring two garbage-time touchdowns to make the final score 42-21. The loss was so bad that Panthers head coach Steve Wilks fired multiple assistant coaches on Monday, and it looks like the team is making a big move at the quarterback position in preparation for next season.
WTHR
Jeff Saturday was named Colts new head coach, and everyone’s making the same joke
INDIANAPOLIS — Well, that didn't take long. Classic video of a sideline tussle between center Jeff Saturday and quarterback Peyton Manning has taken on a hilarious new light after the announcement of Saturday's new role as Colts interim head coach Monday. The year was 2006. The Indianapolis Colts would...
Popculture
NFL Head Coach Fired After Nearly Four Years With Team
Another NFL head coach has been fired. On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts announced they had parted ways with head coach Frank Reich. This move comes after the Colts suffered a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, and the team has lost three consecutive games. The firing also comes nearly one month after the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule, meaning there will be at least two head coaching positions open once the 2022 NFL season ends.
Blame the hallucinogenic tea! Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' offseason use of ayahuasca has him 'in a completely different world,' Robert Griffin III says to explain Green Bay's struggles and the reigning MVP's disappointing play
The Green Bay Packers have lost five straight and reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers' quarterback rating is at a 17-year low, some of which can be blamed on his use of hallucinogenic drugs, according to ESPN's Robert Griffin III. The former Washington quarterback took a shot at Rodgers for admittedly trying...
Vikings May Be without 2 Defensive Starters at BUF
The Minnesota Vikings (7-1) travel to New York for a date with the Buffalo Bills (6-2) on Sunday, hoping to extend the current win streak to seven games. In franchise history, Minnesota has notched seven-game in-season winning streaks six times (1969, 1970, 1973, 1975, 1998, 2017). And if they bump...
The Vikings Playoff Probability Meter: Week 10
Each week, VikingsTerritory tracks the Minnesota Vikings odds of reaching the postseason, starting with pre-Week 1 all the way to Week 18. Various probability sources are tracked and centralized in one spot for reference. This is the Vikings probability meter before Week 10, with a road contest at the Buffalo...
Kirk Cousins tells Pat McAfee: 'I have always been absolutely strapped'
"You better believe by my senior year I looked good at the beach."
The Vikings Have a Simple Motto for the 2022 Season
The Minnesota Vikings improved to 7-1 this season, and they continue to find ways to pull wins from the jaws of defeat. They’ve now won six games in 2022 by one possession, and they are well on their way towards directly contrasting the eight games that they lost by one possession in 2021.
Scott Frost Reportedly In Contention For New Coaching Job
Scott Frost reportedly might not be out of work for very long. Not that he needs it, of course - he made more than $30 million leading the Nebraska Huskers program - but he could be coaching again soon. According to reports out of South Florida, the ex-Huskers head coach...
Minnesota Vikings vs. Buffalo Bills picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 10 game?
The Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. NFL Week 10 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on Fox. The Bills are a 6-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week 10...
Ron Rivera blasts officiating after Commanders got screwed vs Vikings
The Washington Commanders fell to 4-5 following a hard-fought loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. It’s a tough defeat for fans to swallow, as Washington squandered a 10-point fourth quarter lead. No play was bigger than Taylor Heinicke’s costly interception, as the Commanders never regained momentum. Was...
RGIII Changes Tune on Vikings, Cousins
Former Washington Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III was once a quasi-critic of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Now, he’s singing a different tune about Cousins — and the Vikings. Griffin and Cousins were teammates in Washington for three years before Cousins ultimately took Griffin’s QB1 job. In 2012,...
Extent of Josh Allen’s elbow injury revealed
Josh Allen suffered an elbow injuring during the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, but it does not sound like he will be sidelined for very long. Allen has been diagnosed with a sprained elbow, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. This is not the first time he has dealt with a UCL injury. Rapoport notes that it is “not considered to be a major injury” and should be something that Allen can play through, even if he is forced to miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
FanSided
294K+
Followers
565K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0