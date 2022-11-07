Read full article on original website
New Neighborhood Natural Wine Cafe and Restaurant Opens in South Austin
New neighborhood cafe, wine bar, and bottle shop Golden Hour is opening this month. The 7731 Menchaca Road, Suite 100 cafe/store will open in the South Austin neighborhood on Wednesday, November 9. First, the wine: the options will vary along the low-intervention and natural wine ways sourced globally from family-...
Emeril Lagasse Permanently Closes Second Restaurant in New Orleans
One of Emeril Lagasse’s longest-running restaurants, NOLA in the French Quarter, has closed permanently, the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate reports. It’s the second longtime New Orleans spot the celebrity chef’s restaurant group has closed this year, following Emeril’s Delmonico in February 2022. NOLA, first opened on St....
The Founder and Owner of Iconic South Congress Restaurant Guero’s Has Died
Rob Lippincott, the founder and owner of Bouldin Creek Mexican restaurant Guero’s Taco Bar, died on Saturday, November 5. The restaurant announced his death in an Instagram post and requested privacy for the family. Lippincott and his wife Cathy opened Guero’s in 1986, inspired by many trips to Mexico...
Chef Ling Qi Wu’s New 10-Seat Tasting Menu Restaurant Opens Soon
Austin chef Ling Qi Wu’s third new restaurant, the intimate tasting menu spot Ling Kitchen, is opening later this month. The Wooten restaurant will open at 8423 Research Boulevard starting on Saturday, November 19. Wu’s multi-course chef’s tasting meal will focus on pan-Asian cuisines, making use of vegetables, seafood,...
17 Standout Restaurants to Try in Carmel Valley
Dining in this suburban North County neighborhood has become increasingly diverse; area residents, who once had to trek to other areas of the county to seek out a good meal, are now able to find tasty options closer to home. Addison, which now boasts two Michelin stars, has been operating there since 2006 but in recent years more restaurants have chosen to follow suit, raising the standard of cuisine offered in this burgeoning community.
After 37 Years, Beloved Afghan Restaurant Khyber Pass Café Suddenly Closes
After a 37-year tenure in St. Paul, Afghan restaurant Khyber Pass Café — known as much for its tart chutneys and lamb kebabs as its live music nights and celebration of Afghan culture — announced it had closed in a Facebook post on Saturday, November 5, the Pioneer Press first reported.
Find the Fanciest Philly Cheesesteak Ever at This Beverly Hills Restaurant
Beginning Wednesday, November 9, Beverly Hills’ Wagyu restaurant Matu will finally be open for lunch. The lunch menu features just a single dish: Wagyu Philly cheesesteak with freshly fried potato chips. In September, Matu did a trial run of this new lunch cheesesteak. The sandwich is made with grass-fed...
It’s Official: Three-Michelin-Star Manresa Is Closing at the End of the Year
Is there such a thing as Manresa without chef and owner David Kinch? It seems the answer is, sadly, no. In a press release shared Monday morning, November 7, Kinch announced plans to close the esteemed 20-year-old Los Gatos restaurant, which holds three Michelin stars. Still, the news shouldn’t come as a complete shock to those paying attention; in August, Kinch announced his plans to part ways with the landmark restaurant at the end of this year. At the time, Kinch also said he was looking to sell the property on which the restaurant sits and the business itself, noting that he hoped the restaurant would be able to continue without him.
Unconventional Seattle Chef Eric Rivera Plans a Puerto Rican Izakaya in Raleigh
Seattle chef Eric Rivera announced on Instagram that he’s bringing two new restaurants to Raleigh, North Carolina, in 2023. According to a post on Rivera’s website, Sapo will be “a private dining room that features tasting menus. fancy, fun, and lots of flavor.” Coqui will be a Puerto Rican izakaya, blending Puerto Rican with Japanese “flavors, techniques, presentations, and a loud fun dining room.”
What to Try at Portland’s New Takeout-Centric Jewish Deli Jacob & Sons
Wise Sons alumnus Noah Jacob has opened his long-anticipated Jewish deli, Jacob & Sons, though not quite as planned. Jacob, a Portland-raised chef, worked at Elephants Delicatessen as a teenager before moving to New York to pursue film. After years of frequenting legendary delis like Barney Greengrass and Russ & Daughters, he decided to pursue Jewish cuisine professionally, working at California’s deli staple Wise Sons before starting an Oregon supper club with his wife, Dori. The supper clubs became a hit in Portland, and the two started working on a full-scale deli with house-cured meats and fish, a bakery, and a robust retail deli program. While all of the above is true of the new space, actual dine-in service is on hold indefinitely; instead, the deli is available for online pickup and delivery orders only, with walk-in orders and a breakfast menu coming in a few weeks.
How This Food Access Nonprofit Is Continuing Cala’s Legacy With Chef-Led Dinners
Walking into the Farming Hope space on Fell Street, where Gabriela Cámara’s Cala once took up residence, is like walking into a verdant dinner party. The organization recently hosted its third chef-led dinner, an event that connects high-end cuisine to its mission of combatting San Francisco’s issues surrounding food access. Andie Sobrepeña, the co-executive director of Farming Hope, started the dinner on November 5 by reminding guests that everything they’d eat on their six-course menu is root to stem. “This is about what we can do in our own homes to reduce waste,” Sobrepeña says. “We really believe we can change these statistics together.”
This Stunning West LA Newcomer Is Tucked Into the Top Floor of a Historic Wine Shop
A group of LA restaurant veterans quietly opened Wine House Kitchen in late September directly above West LA’s 47-year-old wine shop Wine House, which is owned by the Knight family. Located a few blocks from bustling Sawtelle Japantown, the restaurant boasts some unique vibes on an industrial stretch of Cotner Avenue, just south of Santa Monica Boulevard.
These 7 Bay Area Restaurants Just Got Added to the California Michelin Guide
It seems congrats are in order for a handful of Bay Area restaurants. As of November 9, more than three dozen restaurants have been added to the California Michelin Guide, including seven restaurants in San Francisco, Oakland, and Sonoma. The announcement comes about one month ahead of the unveiling of the tire company’s most anticipated news: the annual awarding of coveted Michelin stars, which we now know will take place on December 5 at an event in Los Angeles.
Michelin-Starred Seafood Grill Will Open Soho Restaurant in Spring 2023
A third restaurant from the celebrated chef and creative team behind Michelin-starred restaurant Brat in Shoreditch will open in Soho, on the former site of Byron Burger on Beak Street in the spring of 2023. Super 8 Restaurants co-founder and creative chief Ben Chapman confirmed to Eater the site and...
Award-Winning Chefs Erick Williams and Damarr Brown Unveil a Cheesy New Restaurant
Every time of year can be macaroni and cheese season for those who try hard enough, but there may be no more appropriate time for the creamy, gooey, and unpretentiously decadent combination than when temperatures start to drop in Chicago and visions of Thanksgiving dinner begin to dance in one’s head.
What to Get at Olly Olly Market, Manhattan’s Newest Food Hall
It was almost a decade ago that food halls began to dot the urban landscape, utilizing spare spaces to provide smaller and more affordable real estate to restaurateurs. By now we have so many that their success is not assured and the graveyard of innovative food courts is now crowded with tombstones. Remember the Deco, Berg’n, Todd English at the Plaza, and the Pennsy?
Raising Canes Chicken Fingers Is Suing a Mall Where It Can’t Sell Chicken Fingers
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the prolific Lousiana-based chicken finger chain with a devoted fanbase known as “Caniacs,” is learning that not all that’s fowl is fair — at least in Hobart, Indiana, about an hour’s drive east of Chicago. The fast-growing brand popular with LSU students planned a new restaurant with a double drive-thru and outdoor patio in the Crossings of Hobart shopping center off U.S. 30.
The Team Behind Don Angie Is Opening a New Italian Restaurant
Quality Branded, the hospitality group behind Manhattan restaurants Don Angie and Zou Zou’s will expand its empire of Italian and American spots next year. In early 2023, the team is opening a modern Italian restaurant called Bad Roman at 10 Columbus Circle and West 60th Street, according to a spokesperson. The new spot takes over a third-floor space in the Time Warner Center that was previously home Landmarc, a 300-seat bistro from Food Network star Marc Murphy that closed in 2019 after 12 years. No further information about Bad Roman is available at this time.
Tech Square Loses a Pho Restaurant, but Gains a Vietnamese Coffee Shop and Boba Bar
The Midtown location of Vietvana Pho Noodle House closed on Spring Street earlier this month ahead of its rebrand to a Vietnamese coffee house and boba bar. But don’t worry, a few of the restaurant’s noodle dishes and bánh mì are still on the menu. On...
SGV Darling Yang’s Kitchen Cleverly Riffs on Iconic Chinese Dishes With New Dinner Service
Chris Yang knows firsthand how fluid and fickle the restaurant business can be. As the chef and owner of Yang’s Kitchen in Alhambra, a restaurant born the summer before the pandemic, he’s gone back to the drawing board more than a few times just to keep the business running smoothly. But with the restaurant’s steady success over the past year, Yang and his team are ready to build on the more solid foundation and take Yang’s Kitchen into its next iteration. Beginning this Friday, November 11, the restaurant will open for dinner service with a menu full of Asian-inflected small plates, snackable bar bites, and a thoughtfully selected wine list. Dinner is a Friday, Saturday, and Sunday affair for now, but based on diners’ reception could expand in the months to come.
