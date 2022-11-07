Read full article on original website
NME
Macklemore shares details of new album ‘BEN’ alongside 2023 UK and European tour
Has shared further details about his new album ‘BEN’ alongside announcing 2023 UK and European tour dates. The US rapper is following up his last solo album, 2017’s ‘Gemini’, with ‘BEN’ on March 3, 2023 (pre-save/pre-order here). Today (November 7) the artist has revealed the album artwork, which you can view further below.
Lolo Zouaï Didn’t Come to Play as She Announces ‘Playgirl’ World Tour
“Lolo presents: Playgirl.com” — but make it worldwide. On Monday, Lolo Zouaï announced a world tour in support of her dreamy R&B record Playgirl — her first since joining Dua Lipa on the Future Nostalgia tour as an opener. “I’m so excited to reunite with all my Lo-riders & Playgirls around the world and sing together next year!!!!” Zouaï wrote on Instagram. “Which city am I gonna see you at??” The French-Algerian singer will open her tour in Europe, stopping in London, Paris, and Amsterdam, before heading stateside and opening her U.S. leg in San Francisco, where she was raised....
NME
Paul McCartney announces career-spanning ‘7″ Singles’ vinyl boxset
Paul McCartney has announced a new vinyl boxset called ‘The 7″ Singles’ – find all the details below. The former Beatle turned solo icon is due to release the special collection on December 2 (pre-order here). Limited to 3000 copies, the product comprises 80 career-spanning 7″ singles personally curated by McCartney.
NME
NewJeans to release new single album ‘OMG’ in January 2023
NewJeans will be making their first comeback in January with their debut single album, ‘OMG’. Earlier today (November 10), HYBE’s independent label ADOR announced via the rookie girl group’s social media that NewJeans are slated to return with new music this winter. The four-piece will be dropping their first-ever single album, titled ‘OMG’, on January 2, 2023.
Popculture
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
NME
Lars Ulrich’s sons’ band Taipei Houston share energetic video for ‘Respecter’
Taipei Houston have shared the video for their new song ‘Respecter’. Watch below. The track, which is taken from their debut project ‘Once Bit Never Bored’, is rowdy and full of energy, with hardcore riffs and heavy drums. In the new video the pair comprising Myles...
thebrag.com
Tributes flowing for Dead Kennedys drummer D.H. Peligro, dead at 63
Tributes are flowing for Dead Kennedys drummer D.H. Peligro (real name Darren Henley) who died at his home in Los Angeles on Friday, at the age of 63. The band announced the news on social media. “Dead Kennedys’ drummer D.H. Peligro (Darren Henley) passed away in his Los Angeles home...
NME
Listen to Stormzy’s tender new single ‘Firebabe’
Stormzy has shared a new single called ‘Firebabe’ – you can listen to it below. The tender, heartfelt ballad finds the Croydon MC reminiscing about times spent with a romantic partner. “My miracle/ My happy place/ My heart and soul/ Forever yours,” he sings. Produced...
Latin Star Bad Bunny Tops Apple Music Awards After Huge 2022
Last year, the top Apple Music Awards went to three artists — Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R and The Weeknd. This year, there’s only one — Bad Bunny. The music streaming giant on Wednesday crowned the Puerto Rican reggaeton superstar its artist of the year, thanks in large part to his latest album, Un Verano Sin Ti, which became Apple Music’s most streamed album of 2022 and its biggest Latin album of all time.More from The Hollywood ReporterSelena Gomez on Her Hopes for New Doc 'My Mind and Me': "I Would Consider Myself the Luckiest Girl if I Could Help Just One Person"Apple...
NME
Ozzy Osbourne says he’s having second thoughts about moving back to UK
Ozzy Osbourne has said that he is reconsidering he and his wife Sharon’s move to the UK from Los Angeles, saying he’d rather “stay in America”. The couple, who have lived in LA for over 25 years, plan to settle into a new life in Buckinghamshire early next year. Ozzy and Sharon will document their return to England for a new reality TV series on the BBC.
NME
BandLab and NME present: Get Featured – find out all the details here
Social music creation platform BandLab has partnered with NME to launch BandLab and NME present: Get Featured, a huge new music initiative for rising artists across the globe – check out details of the opportunity below. This exclusive opportunity will give emerging and independent singer-songwriters, rappers, producers and bands...
Watch Jethro Tull, Soft Machine and Lemmy in wild French TV London special from 1969
This rediscovered documentary on London's music scene features some formidable performances
Top 25 Doom Metal Albums of All Time
During Black Sabbath's rise in the '70s, there was no foretelling the immeasurable impact those four from Birmingham, England, could have had. Universally credited with inventing heavy metal, Black Sabbath's riff-intensive sound also wielded a major influence in the development of doom metal. The genre is expansive, encompassing a myriad...
NME
Iggy Pop announces new album ‘Every Loser’
Iggy Pop has announced details of his 19th solo album, ‘Every Loser’ – find all the details below. The record was previewed last month with the raw, energetic first single ‘Frenzy’, and the whole thing will land on January 6 via Atlantic and Gold Tooth Records, the label of producer Andrew Watt.
Hayley Williams Pauses Paramore Show Due to Fan Fight – ‘Detention for Everyone!’
Lead singer Hayley Williams said a Canadian crowd had her "acting like a teacher" when she intervened in an audience altercation from the stage. Currently touring North America, Paramore were performing at the Toronto music venue History on Monday (Nov. 7) when the fight broke out and Williams stepped in.
Kodak Black Travels To Haiti In “At The Cross” Music Video
Kodak Black unleashed the visual for his single, “At The Cross,” which finds the Floridian traveling to Haiti and getting in touch with his ethnic roots. Directed by 20K, the visual begins with the 25-year-old lighting candles at an alter in between scenes of him delivering his lyrics from the inside of a vehicle. Burning crosses are shown throughout the video, which includes a cameo from an attractive woman roaming a forestry environment.More from VIBE.com21 Savage Says He'd Beat XXL Freshman Classmates In A 'Verzuz,' Kodak Black RespondsKodak Black Says Low Sales Projections For Latest Album Is "STILL A W"Kodak...
NME
Dream Wife on their “unapologetic” new single ‘Leech’: “I’ve had it with being polite”
Dream Wife have returned with their “unapologetic” new single ‘Leech’. Check it out below, alongside our interview with the band. ‘Leech’ is the first piece of new music Dream Wife have shared since the release of 2020’s second album ‘So When You Gonna…’. Speaking to NME, vocalist Rakel Mjöll said it is “definitely kickstarting a new era” for the trio.
NME
Caroline Polachek to headline Wide Awake 2023 in London
Wide Awake festival has announced a second wave of acts for its 2023 edition – check out the line up below. The event, which won the Best Small Festival award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, will return to Brockwell Park in south London on Saturday, May 27. Early bird tickets are available here from £39.50.
Guitar World Magazine
6 ways to use an EBow on electric guitar
The EBow is a hand-held device that provides endless string sustain, and has been used on many iconic records by artists such as The Blue Öyster Cult, U2, Big Country, Andrew Gold, and Radiohead. The EBow uses ‘Direct String Synthesis’, and in many cases the sounds produced are like those of a monophonic synthesiser.
NME
Joji announces huge UK show at London’s Gunnersbury Park
Joji has announced a huge show at London’s Gunnersbury Park next year – find details and purchase tickets below. The Japanese artist will perform at Gunnersbury Park on August 17, 2023, which will mark his biggest ever UK show. Fans can sign up for pre-sale now here, with artist pre-sale set to begin Wednesday, November 9. General sale starts this Friday, November 11 at 10am – you can buy tickets here.
