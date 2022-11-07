ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Bryce Young is a millionaire. He was a millionaire before he stepped on the field and took his first snap for the University of Alabama. He won the Heisman trophy, and there's little doubt that he will soon playing on Sunday. Strangely, however, he has an attitude on the field where I can't tell if he's about to take the snap, or if he's standing on a corner waiting for a bus. He laughs and jokes and smiles when the team goes three and out because he threw the ball behind the receiver. The whole team must eat a box of Butterfingers before each game, yet Bryce seems completely unconcerned that seemingly no one can catch a pass. The only time I've ever seen a different look on his face was the other night when they lost to LSU. There's no denying that he's a talented player, but I don't think he has any real leadership ability, because I don't think he really cares. He's got his money, he's going to get more, and I don't think he's really worried about it.

