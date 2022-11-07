ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Report: War-triggered gas boom threatens world climate goal

The war-inspired natural gas boom is undermining already insufficient efforts to limit future warming to just a few more tenths of a degree, a new report says.Planning and build-up of liquified and other natural gas — due to an energy crisis triggered by Russian’s invasion of Ukraine — would add 2 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (1.9 billion metric tons) a year to the air by 2030, according to a report released Thursday by Climate Action Tracker at international climate talks in Egypt. That’s enough greenhouse gas to “hinder if not catastrophically hinder chances of achieving 1.5 degrees”...
The Guardian

Two-thirds of US money for fossil fuel pours into Africa despite climate goals

Joe Biden will fly to Africa to attend the Cop27 talks in Egypt but the US funnels billions to dirty projects in the continent. Joe Biden will head to Egypt next week to tout America’s re-emergence as a leader on the climate crisis at the Cop27 talks. But he will be landing in a continent that the US continues to pour billions of dollars into for fossil fuel projects, with seemingly no end in sight despite the president’s promises.
The Independent

‘Wonder material’ scrubs CO2 from power plants before it reaches the atmosphere

Scientists have discovered a reusable material that can capture carbon dioxide from coal-fired power plants and prevent the greenhouse gas from entering the atmosphere.A team from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the US claim that the aluminium formate material, known as ALF, lacks the shortcomings of other proposed carbon filtration methods and is made of substances found abundantly.“What makes this work exciting is that ALF performs really well relative to other high-performing CO2 adsorbents, but it rivals designer compounds in its simplicity, overall stability and ease of preparation,” said Hayden Evans, a chemist at the...
globalspec.com

New nuclear life proposed for old coal-fired generators

Sample national composite map for an advanced reactor database query. Source: DOE. Retired coal-fired power plants in the U.S. could be repurposed as nuclear power plant sites and contribute to the attainment of net-zero emissions goals by 2050. A U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) study has identified 157 retired coal plant sites and 237 operating coal plant sites as potential candidates for a coal-to-nuclear transition.
Phys.org

Oil and gas emissions up to three times what is reported: monitor

Planet-heating emissions from oil and gas production could be three times higher than reported, according to a satellite monitoring project launched Wednesday that the UN chief said made it harder to "cheat". The new tool—unveiled at United Nations COP27 climate talks in Egypt—has pinpointed more than 70,000 sites spewing emissions...
TEXAS STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Crop yields remain volatile this year

Harvest seasons vary depending on the crop that was planted, but late summer and fall are busy times of year for farmers. And since the pandemic began, farmers have been working overtime to ensure that their goods make it to market on time. The agricultural sector is affected by a...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy