$4.6 billion plant in South Africa will make 'the fuel of the future'
In Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, thousands of hectares of land could become the largest green ammonia plant in the world.
Trucking, oil companies ramp up warnings on diesel shortage: 'We put ourselves in this situation'
Energy suppliers, truckers warn about diesel shortages ahead of the busy holiday season, as supply chain disruptions prompt surging prices at the pump.
Winter is coming, prices are rising, and most voters say: Unleash American energy now
Winter is coming – and record inflation is rising, on consumer goods including the price of gasoline. American consumers are suffering as the 8.2 percent annual inflation rate eats away at paychecks with higher energy prices at the pump, and temperatures plummet. Yet, despite this harsh reality, President Joe...
Good News Network
Growth in Carbon Capture Projects This Year is Dramatic, Showing Global Determination to Cut Emissions
The number of carbon capture and storage projects in the pipeline is exploding, thanks to worldwide efforts to cut emissions. A new report from the Global CCS Institute, which studies carbon capture and storage-(CCS), shows an impressive growth of 44 percent over the past 12 months. The CEO of the...
Report: War-triggered gas boom threatens world climate goal
The war-inspired natural gas boom is undermining already insufficient efforts to limit future warming to just a few more tenths of a degree, a new report says.Planning and build-up of liquified and other natural gas — due to an energy crisis triggered by Russian’s invasion of Ukraine — would add 2 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (1.9 billion metric tons) a year to the air by 2030, according to a report released Thursday by Climate Action Tracker at international climate talks in Egypt. That’s enough greenhouse gas to “hinder if not catastrophically hinder chances of achieving 1.5 degrees”...
Biden just put the US in a ‘very precarious position’ with another sale of reserve oil, CEO warns
American Petroleum Institute's Mike Sommers argues Biden tapping into the oil reserve could put the U.S. in a "very precarious situation" with "dramatic geopolitical upheaval."
Greta Thunberg breaks ranks with German Green Party and urges Germany not to shut down nuclear power plants
The Swedish climate activist and founder of Fridays for Future opposes the Green Party’s plans to move forward with decommissioning Germany’s remaining three sites in favor of burning coal instead.
CBS calls out 'inconvenient truth' behind Biden's 'clean energy' electric vehicle push
A CBS report highlighted a Minnesota town upset about local mining for nickel, a metal used in electric vehicle batteries, funded by the Biden administration.
Two-thirds of US money for fossil fuel pours into Africa despite climate goals
Joe Biden will fly to Africa to attend the Cop27 talks in Egypt but the US funnels billions to dirty projects in the continent. Joe Biden will head to Egypt next week to tout America’s re-emergence as a leader on the climate crisis at the Cop27 talks. But he will be landing in a continent that the US continues to pour billions of dollars into for fossil fuel projects, with seemingly no end in sight despite the president’s promises.
‘Wonder material’ scrubs CO2 from power plants before it reaches the atmosphere
Scientists have discovered a reusable material that can capture carbon dioxide from coal-fired power plants and prevent the greenhouse gas from entering the atmosphere.A team from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the US claim that the aluminium formate material, known as ALF, lacks the shortcomings of other proposed carbon filtration methods and is made of substances found abundantly.“What makes this work exciting is that ALF performs really well relative to other high-performing CO2 adsorbents, but it rivals designer compounds in its simplicity, overall stability and ease of preparation,” said Hayden Evans, a chemist at the...
Biden says coal plants will be replaced by cheaper solar and wind power. Joe Manchin says he owes coal workers 'an immediate and public apology.'
Joe Manchin called Biden's comments on the future of the coal industry as laid out in the Inflation Reduction Act "offensive and disgusting."
marketplace.org
As EV sales accelerate, battery makers face a new shortage of a crucial mineral: graphite
Ford Motor Co. reports that it sold twice as many electric vehicles in the month that just ended as it did in October of last year. But as demand for electrics is surging, manufacturers are facing yet another shortage of yet another crucial material — not lithium this time, but graphite.
Biden says coal plants 'all across America' will be shut down, replaced with wind and solar
President Biden said coal plants across the country will be shutting down, arguing that it saves them a "hell of a lot of money" to shift to wind and solar.
globalspec.com
New nuclear life proposed for old coal-fired generators
Sample national composite map for an advanced reactor database query. Source: DOE. Retired coal-fired power plants in the U.S. could be repurposed as nuclear power plant sites and contribute to the attainment of net-zero emissions goals by 2050. A U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) study has identified 157 retired coal plant sites and 237 operating coal plant sites as potential candidates for a coal-to-nuclear transition.
U.S. looks to companies to fund more of energy transition at COP27
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The United States wants businesses to pay countries to stop burning coal via carbon markets, in a proposal it will announce at the United Nations climate conference this week, people familiar with the matter said.
Phys.org
Oil and gas emissions up to three times what is reported: monitor
Planet-heating emissions from oil and gas production could be three times higher than reported, according to a satellite monitoring project launched Wednesday that the UN chief said made it harder to "cheat". The new tool—unveiled at United Nations COP27 climate talks in Egypt—has pinpointed more than 70,000 sites spewing emissions...
electrek.co
A quarter of US coal-fired power will retire by end of 2029 – and gas may have peaked
Nearly a quarter of the 200,568 megawatts (MW) of coal-fired capacity currently operating in the US has reported plans to retire by the end of 2029, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported today. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for...
Fairfield Sun Times
Crop yields remain volatile this year
Harvest seasons vary depending on the crop that was planted, but late summer and fall are busy times of year for farmers. And since the pandemic began, farmers have been working overtime to ensure that their goods make it to market on time. The agricultural sector is affected by a...
CNBC
UK's first large-scale lithium refinery chooses location as race for 'white gold' intensifies
LONDON — A facility described as the U.K.'s "first large-scale lithium refinery" will be located in the north of England, with those behind the project hoping its output will hit roughly 50,000 metric tons each year once up and running. On Monday, a statement released by Green Lithium on...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Energy Industry Responds to Biden’s Pledge to Tax for High Gas Prices
(The Center Square) – Members in the Texas oil and gas industry are crying foul over President Joe Biden’s plan to tax the industry as its workers are enabling Texas to lead the U.S. in oil and natural gas production and job growth. In a speech Biden gave...
