KSNB Local4
Company proposes to use lagoons for trailer wash, Grand Island residents present concerns
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Hall County held a board meeting Tuesday to discuss a growing issue in Grand Island. The owners of Mid-America Washout presented their plan to build a new livestock trailer wash to the board of commissioners. The hearing was about their plan for the lagoons they bought from Bosselman Enterprises. That has been a point of contention for local residents for quite some time.
KSNB Local4
NDOT closes section of Hwy 136 in south central Nebraska
WEBSTER/NUCKOLLS COUNTIES, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has closed a portion of Highway 136 between Guide Rock and Superior due to gusty southerly winds. The winds are picking up dust off a recent burn scar leading to poor visibility in the area. Just last week, the Nuckolls...
KSNB Local4
Council paves way for Conestoga Mall development with blight declaration
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The future of development at the Conestoga Mall area in Grand Island fell on a vote during Tuesday night’s city council meeting. Council members voted 9 to 1 to approve declaring 78.45 acres as Blighted and Substandard. The area is located in the northwest part of the city between 13th Street and State Street and between Webb Road and Highway 281, including the mall.
KSNB Local4
Temperatures crest on Wednesday, then nose dives....
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Mostly cloudy skies and a stiff southerly breeze will hold temperatures pretty much steady through Wednesday morning. Morning lows are expected in the lower 60s, and if that occurs, record warm minimum temperatures will likely fall tomorrow morning. The current record for Hastings and Grand Island is 59 and 60 degrees dating all the way back to 1931 and 1917 respectively.
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County residents voting
Watch as we get an inside view of what's happening at some of the precincts in Kearney. Kearney Public Schools board candidates speak out on issues. The five active candidates on the KPS Board of Education ballot responded to the Kearney’s Hub’s request for background information and for their views on some issues that affect KPS.
Sioux City Journal
Grand Island residents could lose license plate numbers that run in family
GRAND ISLAND -- Larry Rauert is one of those Hall County residents who’s had the same license plate number in his family for decades. One of his vehicles sports the number 8-A73. The car, a 2006 Lincoln Town Car, used to belong to his parents. His mother got the...
Woman arrested for having ‘extremely hazardous substance’ in Nebraska
Law enforcement officials found nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills and other drugs during a traffic stop in Siouxland on Monday.
KSNB Local4
Provisional ballots could influence Grand Island school board race
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Some provisional ballots might change the unofficial result in one G.I. school board race. Only 27 votes separate write-in candidate Amanda Wilson (1,983) and board incumbent Terry Brown (1,956) for the second Ward A seat on the school board. Hall County Election commissioner Tracy Overstreet...
Kearney Hub
Where to vote on Election Day in Kearney, Buffalo County
Here’s a look at Buffalo County rural and city voting precincts along with a list of places where county residents can go to vote:. Rural Buffalo County locationsPrecinct #15: Miller Community Hall, 322 W. Omaha Ave., Miller. Precinct #16: Pleasanton Community Center, 202 N. Sycamore, Pleasanton. Precinct #17: Ravenna...
Kearney Hub
More commercial development on tap in northwest Kearney
KEARNEY — An 11.28 acre tract in northwest Kearney will be on its way for commercial development if DT Development Inc. receives the Kearney City Council approval on Tuesday. Craig Bennett of Miller and Associates will represent DT Development during a public hearing in which the City Council will...
KSNB Local4
Another Kearney man to prison for shooting a mobile home community
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man will spend at least nine years in prison for his part in a disturbance last summer at a local trailer park. Court records show Tyler Divan, 23, was convicted of attempted distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and first degree assault. A judge Tuesday sentenced him to three to ten years on the drug charge, three to 15 years on the firearms charge and three to ten years on the assault charge.
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Kearney, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 26 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
KSNB Local4
In the Kitchen with Joe: Silver Dollar Bar
KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - Just two and a half months ago, Elizabeth Gomez and her husband took over ownership of the Silver Dollar Bar, after getting support from the community. “We had all the locals telling us, encouraging us, ‘Buy the place. We would love to see you guys run this place,’” said Gomez. “Since day one they’ve been there. We have a lot of support from Kenesaw and it’s amazing. The community is amazing.”
etxview.com
Grand Island's historic Taylor House undergoing major restoration
GRAND ISLAND — Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer has started interior renovations of its historic Taylor House. The house of Robert Taylor was gifted to Stuhr Museum in 1985, said Stuhr Executive Director Chris Hochstetler. “This particular house is probably one of the most historic places in this...
Kearney Hub
ELECTION RESULTS: Derek Rusher wins seat on NPPD board
KEARNEY — Derek Rusher won his first election with his feet. He put in 72 miles of walking while campaigning for a seat on the board for Nebraska Public Power District’s subdivision 3. Those treks might have worn out his shoe leather but not his enthusiasm. On Tuesday,...
Kearney Hub
Diane Hoegren
GRAND ISLAND — Diane E. Hoegren, 76, of Grand Island died on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at CHI- Health St. Francis. Celebration of life services will be 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10. at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. All Faiths Funeral Home...
Kearney Hub
Unofficial Kearney School District 7 election results on Nov. 8
Editor's Note: The unofficial results listed below were last updated at 10:22 p.m. Nov. 8. It is the final update of the night from the Buffalo County Election Commissioner. Voter turnout for Buffalo County was 52.40%. Wendy S. Kreis. Total: 3,532. Election Day: 2,811. Early voting: 721. Provisional: 0. Drew...
Kearney Hub
ELECTION RESULTS: Buschkoetter and Moore win seats on Kearney City Council
KEARNEY — The stay-at-home mother in her second race for the Kearney City Council said that, win or lose, she hopes her campaign spurs Kearney residents to think hard about giving back to their community. “My goal was to get others involved and active. If I can do that,...
NebraskaTV
Write-in candidates top unofficial results in hotly contested GI school board race
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The top vote-getter for a hotly contested school board race didn't appear on the ballot as two write-in candidates may earn seats on the Grand Island board of education. All the incumbents on the board appear to have lost their seats but if voters expect...
unkantelope.com
Students report two attempted robberies to UNK PD
Two attempted robberies took place the weekend before Halloween. One attempt happened outside of Antelope Hall and the other occurred off campus. Both victims were female students from UNK. According to the Kearney Police Department incident report, Tobechukwu “Tobey” Okafor, 19, is a suspect for both attempts. Todd...
