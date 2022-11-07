After taking Election Day off, the NBA is back with a full slate of games – with the Wine & Gold wrapping up the night with a Wednesday night matchup against the Kings. The Cavaliers had run off eight straight wins before finally coughing one up on Monday night, dropping the second leg of their L.A. back-to-back when they let a 12-point lead slip away in the final four minutes. Cleveland got some big individual performances on Monday – including season-high scoring from Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen’s huge night on the boards – but went cold as a team down the stretch, with the Clips outscoring the Cavs, 19-5, over the final 4:37.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO