NBA Admits to Major Missed Calls in Clippers vs. Cavaliers Game

View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers played an incredible game on Monday night, as both teams were matching baskets for what seemed like the entire game. The display of shot making was off the charts, led by Donovan Mitchell and Paul George. The game came down to the very last possession, and unfortunately there were several missed calls that the NBA admitted to in their last two minute report.
Celtics-Grizzlies takeaways: Marcus Smart shines in C's win

The Boston Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night to earn their third consecutive victory. With help from a 20-0 run in the second quarter, the C's improved to 7-3 on the season. Jayson Tatum (39 points) accounted for 10 of the points on that run and notched 25 in the first half. Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant (30 points) countered with 14 of his own in the third quarter to help Memphis regain the lead heading into the fourth, but Boston managed to escape with a hard-fought 109-106 win.
Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Prediction and Odds for Thursday, November 10 (Blazers Keep Rolling Behind Lillard)

Two of the more surprising teams in the Western conference face-off tonight when the New Orleans Pelicans host the Portland Trail Blazers. Both these teams had potential to be playoff caliber in the West with their star players back, the Blazers and Pelicans came out hot out of the gate. Yet, injuries have derailed a little bit of their early season momentum.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Boston Celtics: live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies didn't beat the Boston Celtics last season. Memphis also hasn't lost a game on its home floor this season. Something has got to give. Memphis (7-3) is hosting the reigning Eastern Conference champions on Monday night at FedxForum. Boston (6-3) is a 3.5-point favorite in what should be one of the top games on day where all 30 NBA teams are in action.
Sacramento Kings top Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
Doncic extends 30-point streak to 9, Mavs edge Nets 96-94

DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic scored 36 points, becoming only the second NBA player ever with nine consecutive games of at least 30 to begin the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Brooklyn Nets 96-94 on Monday night. Dorian Finney-Smith scored 18 points and Josh Green had 16...
LeBron exits with groin soreness late in loss to Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James left Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers with left groin soreness. James limped to the locker room with 5:41 remaining in the fourth quarter following a shot attempt at the basket. The Lakers lost 114-101. "I feel good, besides the injury," he said...
Sabonis scores 21 points, Kings top Mitchell, Cavs 127-120

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an...
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Kings

After taking Election Day off, the NBA is back with a full slate of games – with the Wine & Gold wrapping up the night with a Wednesday night matchup against the Kings. The Cavaliers had run off eight straight wins before finally coughing one up on Monday night, dropping the second leg of their L.A. back-to-back when they let a 12-point lead slip away in the final four minutes. Cleveland got some big individual performances on Monday – including season-high scoring from Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen’s huge night on the boards – but went cold as a team down the stretch, with the Clips outscoring the Cavs, 19-5, over the final 4:37.
East Notes: Cavs, JB Bickerstaff, Pacers, Hornets

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said the Cavs “should have won” before blowing their road game to the Clippers on Monday night, when Cleveland was outscored 19-5 in the game’s most crucial stretch. “We had the game where we wanted it,” Bickerstaff said, via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “But...
