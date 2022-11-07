Read full article on original website
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside ClevelandTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Suburbs of ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for Soul Food in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place on the West SideIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Detroit Pistons: Is Dwane Casey right about Killian Hayes?
Killian Hayes has gotten off to a rough start in his 3rd season for the Detroit Pistons and that is putting it lightly. His shooting woes have been well documented in the past, but he’s hitting just 18 percent of his shots right now and playing the fewest minutes of his career.
Centre Daily
NBA Admits to Major Missed Calls in Clippers vs. Cavaliers Game
View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers played an incredible game on Monday night, as both teams were matching baskets for what seemed like the entire game. The display of shot making was off the charts, led by Donovan Mitchell and Paul George. The game came down to the very last possession, and unfortunately there were several missed calls that the NBA admitted to in their last two minute report.
Mavericks vs. Wizards Prediction and Odds for Thursday, November 10 (Dončić Pushes Dallas Past Washington)
The Dallas Mavericks have won four straight games and are rolling. They are second in the league in total offense and are 0.6 points outside of the top 10 of defensive rating. Tonight, they’ll look to stay hot when they take on the Washington Wizards in D.C. Washington is...
NBA Odds: Cavaliers vs. Kings prediction, odds and pick – 11/9/2022
The Sacramento Kings host the Cleveland Cavaliers for an interconference battle late Wednesday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Kings prediction and pick. The Cavs are one of the top teams to start this 2022-23 campaign. Sitting at (8-2) the Cavs are second in...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Grizzlies takeaways: Marcus Smart shines in C's win
The Boston Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night to earn their third consecutive victory. With help from a 20-0 run in the second quarter, the C's improved to 7-3 on the season. Jayson Tatum (39 points) accounted for 10 of the points on that run and notched 25 in the first half. Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant (30 points) countered with 14 of his own in the third quarter to help Memphis regain the lead heading into the fourth, but Boston managed to escape with a hard-fought 109-106 win.
Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Prediction and Odds for Thursday, November 10 (Blazers Keep Rolling Behind Lillard)
Two of the more surprising teams in the Western conference face-off tonight when the New Orleans Pelicans host the Portland Trail Blazers. Both these teams had potential to be playoff caliber in the West with their star players back, the Blazers and Pelicans came out hot out of the gate. Yet, injuries have derailed a little bit of their early season momentum.
Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Odds, Spreads and Totals for Thursday, November 10)
It's a relatively quiet night in the NBA this Thursday, with only four games on tap and only one broadcast nationally. That game goes down in Atlanta this evening, when the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Hawks in the second game of a home back-to-back for Atlanta; falling to the upstart Utah Jazz 125-119 on Wednesday night.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Boston Celtics: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies didn't beat the Boston Celtics last season. Memphis also hasn't lost a game on its home floor this season. Something has got to give. Memphis (7-3) is hosting the reigning Eastern Conference champions on Monday night at FedxForum. Boston (6-3) is a 3.5-point favorite in what should be one of the top games on day where all 30 NBA teams are in action.
WKYC
Sacramento Kings top Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
The exciting and the scary lurking in the Detroit Pistons’ future
The Detroit Pistons are off to a 3-9 start after getting blown out by the Boston Celtics on the road for their sixth straight loss away from home. It was a fairly ugly night for Detroit, who saw Cade Cunningham have his worst game of the season and the team shoot just 21 percent from 3-point range as a whole.
LeBron James Praises Cleveland Cavaliers' Roster For Their Incredible Focus On Basketball
LeBron James is quite impressed with the young Cavaliers.
ESPN
Doncic extends 30-point streak to 9, Mavs edge Nets 96-94
DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic scored 36 points, becoming only the second NBA player ever with nine consecutive games of at least 30 to begin the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Brooklyn Nets 96-94 on Monday night. Dorian Finney-Smith scored 18 points and Josh Green had 16...
theScore
LeBron exits with groin soreness late in loss to Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James left Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers with left groin soreness. James limped to the locker room with 5:41 remaining in the fourth quarter following a shot attempt at the basket. The Lakers lost 114-101. "I feel good, besides the injury," he said...
ESPN
Sabonis scores 21 points, Kings top Mitchell, Cavs 127-120
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an...
Best Thursday Night Football Sportsbook Promos for Panthers vs Falcons (Get Over $3,000 Tonight Only)
After the last matchup between the Panthers and Falcons ended in overtime following an unbelievable Hail Mary pass, expectations are high for tonight's Thursday Night Football rematch. These teams' records may not be stellar, but the game should be. There's no better way to enjoy the excitement than with the...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Kings
After taking Election Day off, the NBA is back with a full slate of games – with the Wine & Gold wrapping up the night with a Wednesday night matchup against the Kings. The Cavaliers had run off eight straight wins before finally coughing one up on Monday night, dropping the second leg of their L.A. back-to-back when they let a 12-point lead slip away in the final four minutes. Cleveland got some big individual performances on Monday – including season-high scoring from Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen’s huge night on the boards – but went cold as a team down the stretch, with the Clips outscoring the Cavs, 19-5, over the final 4:37.
Yardbarker
East Notes: Cavs, JB Bickerstaff, Pacers, Hornets
Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said the Cavs “should have won” before blowing their road game to the Clippers on Monday night, when Cleveland was outscored 19-5 in the game’s most crucial stretch. “We had the game where we wanted it,” Bickerstaff said, via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “But...
FanSided
