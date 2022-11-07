Read full article on original website
Related
architizer.com
R architecture Creates Flexible Design for the P+R Car Park
P+R park and ride – R architecture’s mission was to offer a building that could lead beyond a simple car park. We wanted to design on this headland a superposition of public spaces, a series of belvederes looking at the metropolis in a stroll by car, on two-wheeler or even by foot. The experience is quite successful with the roof terrace as a highlight. It’s a both aerial and telluric experience, where you find yourself caught between the large spans of the prestressed slabs framing the metropolitan landscape, and the ramps forming the double helix cantilevered into the void of the patio.
architizer.com
CONNECT Communities Hamilton // DPAI Architecture Inc.
Built off our client’s Life Redesign Model, CONNECT Communities is a transitional residence for those recovering from acquired brain injuries or stroke. This treatment programme requested that traditional barrier-free code requirements be creatively avoided or hidden where possible, creating a definitively residential environment. The 42 bedrooms with accessible ensuites and communal living spaces are connected to amenity spaces and offices.
architizer.com
“Architects, We Need To Talk.”
Erin Pellegrino and Jake Rudin are the co-founders of Out of Architecture, a career consulting firm helping architects and designers find creatively fulfilling roles beyond the bounds of traditional architectural practice. Nikita Morell is a copywriter for architects and the founder of Architects WordShop. She is on a mission to make architecture websites sound more human, less robot.
architizer.com
Saunders Architecture Designs Villa AT Creating a Fluid Form Echoing the Waves Below
Villa AT‘s fluid form of the main house was in response to the topography and the weather patterns, and the need to frame the views out across the water. The building is nestled into the rocks, with stone steps leading down to the fresh water swimming pool and pool terrace, which sit within a natural cleft in the landscape. Its curving forms gives the house an almost marine quality, echoing the waves of the sea below.
architizer.com
Atmospheric Veil // READ Architecture Design DPC
Text description provided by the architects. The project undertakes to reinterpreting the facade at 63 Madison Avenue, a 675,986 sq. Ft. Office building to considerably improves the internal efficiency of the offices, opens up the facade to the street, enhances the work conditions through the creation of semi-outdoor spaces within the building plateau. We enable people to reconnect and breathe fresh air during their workday in this typical midtown corner.Our choices purposefully limit waste generation by conserving most of the existing structure and introducing new technology ETFE inflated air membranes, resulting in a low carbon footprint for this building upgrade and a rapid offsetting thanks to extensive energy saving in daily operation.
architizer.com
Shiiba House // Mandai Architects
A Sense of Publicness Embodied by an Old HouseThe project is a renovation of a house in Kyoto originally built around a hundred years ago, inherited and lived in from generation to generation. The site consisted of a rich garden that had been maintained over the years, with a little two-story Japanese style house situated in the center.
architizer.com
James Corner Field Operations Transform Former Parking Lot into Contemporary Park West End Square
West End Square transforms a former parking lot into a contemporary park, set within the historic district in Dallas. The project’s brief called for a community-oriented park that incorporates smart technologies in direct response to the district’s recent rebranding as an innovation district. At the same time, the design vocabulary of the park had to respond to and integrate with the district’s historic character and distinct material palette.
architizer.com
267 Pacific // GF55 Architects
267 Pacific in Boerum Hill is a seven-story building with 60 residential units. There are 68,000 total square feet with 3,000 square feet designated for retail. The warehouse-modern style of the building is achieved utilizing brick with large windows and black mullions. The goal was to stay in context with the neighborhood while bringing in modern luxury.
architizer.com
M Pavilion // Dazhou And Associates
M Pavilion is located in the lobby of an office building in Xuhui District, Shanghai, a coffee shop commissioned by M Stand. In order not to disturb the daily operations of the building, we proposed two basic strategies at the beginning of the design process: a rapid construction and a light touch to the site.
architizer.com
Whistling Wind Cottage // Akb Architects
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the northern Canadian landscape, Whistling Wind Island emerges from the vast open water off the east coast of Georgian Bay in Pointe Au Baril, Ontario. Inspired by the beauty of the archipelago, a collection of smaller buildings sit upon a one acre island of exposed Precambrian bedrock. The silhouette of the seemingly wind-swept asymmetrical rooflines, set against the endless expanse of sky, reflects the context of the surrounding chain of islands, which crop up through the continuous water surface, creating intermittent moments of pause along the horizon.
Comments / 0