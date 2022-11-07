After living in London for nearly 30 years, Kavi Pujara “re-started a lapsed conversation” with his native Leicester. In his introductory text, he notes: “while I may no longer be part of this neighborhood, I am of it.” In fact, his relationship to community has been inextricable from his photography practice, reflecting a fond familiarity. Kavi honors his renewed affiliation with the city by featuring residences and in-between street corners in a bilingual book, This Golden Mile (published Setanta) and an eponymous exhibition at the Martin Parr Foundation in Bristol, on view through December 18. The spectrum of portraits and landscapes mix UK symbols with totems of South Asian migration. “Communities like this are not an erosion of British values or its culture, but a vital artery in our intertwined and tangled colonial histories,” he affirms. And yet, the pleasure of reconnecting with his South Asian identity in the city he grew up in is offset by the larger, ugly legislative reality in which ‘The Nationality and Borders Act of 2022’ has, officially, implemented cultural othering in the UK.

