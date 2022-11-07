Read full article on original website
Cocaine Bricks in a Huge $7M Bust Were Stamped With the YouTube Logo
South American drug traffickers are taking YouTube monetization to an entirely new level. Authorities in Uruguay recently seized 444 kilos of cocaine, of which several bricks were stamped with the YouTube logo. Other packages had stickers of the YouTube logo plastered on them. The cocaine was discovered in the central...
Nazca child ingested psychoactive cactus just before ceremonial death in ancient Peru
A hair sample from an ancient trophy head found buried in Peru reveals that the victim consumed a psychoactive plant prior to death.
‘He Got Burnt’: How One of Instagram’s Biggest Fraudsters Was Brought Down
To his 2.8 million Instagram fans Ramon Abbas, better known as “Billionaire Gucci Master” or by his tag @hushpuppi, was a man with the world at his feet: a hustler thriving in the dizzying wealth of the United Arab Emirates. A self-styled business magnate-cum-fashion influencer, he was living...
She Went Out With Her Friends. Hours Later, She Was Found Dead on a Highway.
The two bikers found the woman’s lifeless body lying face upwards on a Mexican highway near the capital just over a week ago. She was still wearing a beige night dress and a necklace with a heart pendant. After confirming she was dead, they took photos of her tattoos on her shoulders and arms and posted them online, asking people to help identify her.
Huge Ancient Mayan town complete with temples and a market found under jungle floor
RESEARCHERS who conducted a recent expedition in Mexico have found former Mayan structures underneath the jungle floor. Using laser imaging technology, the group identified several houses, terraces, temples, and even canals beneath a jungle in the state of Campeche, reported Mirror. The Mayan settlement was under the Calakmul archaeological site.
Chicken Stuffed With Gold Bars Found in a Corrupt Official’s Freezer
A new video released by a Chinese anti-corruption agency revealed a corrupt Chinese official’s unusual method of hiding his ill-gotten gains. Last April, authorities in the eastern province of Zhejiang launched an official probe into Jiang Xunbo, a retired top official at the prefecture-level city of Quzhou, who was accused of receiving millions in bribes from different corporate executives. Jiang confessed a day after the investigation began.
Their lagoons languishing, precious Spanish wetlands go dry
DOÑANA NATIONAL PARK, Spain (AP) — Flamingos, herons and fish once filled a freshwater lagoon in southern Spain. Today, it's a fetid brown splotch. The whisper of wind in the grass is a sad substitute for the cacophony of migratory birds. Biologist Carmen Díaz steps onto cracked mud....
Singapore: Turning plastic bottles into floating gardens
In Singapore, a group of volunteers are encouraging people to turn plastic bottles into mini floating gardens, known as chinampas. It's a modern spin on an ancient farming technique originating from the Aztecs, who built artificial floating islands in lakes and found a way to grow plants and food on them.
KFC suggests Germans commemorate Kristallnacht with cheesy chicken
Fast food company KFC has offered an apology after a notification was sent to some customers in Germany suggesting they commemorate Kristallnacht with cheesy chicken. Kristallnacht, the term commonly used to refer to Nov. 9, 1938, was the night that violent anti-Jewish demonstrations broke out in Germany and Austria. Germans call the night “Kristallnacht,” translated to mean, “The Night of Broken Glass,” because of the glass from the thousands of windows that were shattered. The event is largely viewed as a turning point in the history of Nazi Germany away from rhetoric and legislation toward violent anti-Jewish measures, according to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.
Cartography shows that the Isthmus of Tehuantepec was used as an inter-oceanic passage in the 16th century
The Isthmus of Tehuantepec, a region located in the south of Mexico, is the shortest distance between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans in all the country. Only 220 kilometers separate the two oceans. In the first half of the 16th century, Spanish conquerors put great effort into finding a strait that would connect the two oceans. This meant that, in the conquest explorations of the 16th century, this region was used as an inter-oceanic passage, making approximately two thirds of the journey along the mighty river Coatzacoalcos and the rest overland.
Climate Migration: Açai growers flee salty Amazon water
Where the mother of all rivers meets the Atlantic Ocean in coastal Brazil, it's not a single channel, instead it braids around 230 kilometers (142 miles) of islands including the Bailique Archipelago.A native of the mouth of the Amazon, Elielson Elinho, 31, knows that the struggle between the majestic river and the ocean shapes life in these islands. So much so that early this year, his family sensed that the sea was winning, and that it was time to leave.The Amazon River discharges one-fifth of all the world’s freshwater that runs off land surface. Despite that force, the seawater...
Apple Limits AirDrop in China After It Was Used to Spread Protest Messages
Apple has restricted the use of AirDrop on iPhones in China, after protesters used the wireless file-sharing feature to secretly spread messages criticizing the Chinese authorities. Chinese users who updated their iPhone’s version to iOS 16.1.1, released Wednesday, will be able to use the feature to receive files from strangers...
Australia Is Screwing Smaller Nations on Climate Change
Australia has failed to meet key short-term climate commitments, new analysis has found, as the government tries to convince the international community that it’s serious about climate change. Carbon Brief, a think tank based in the United Kingdom, released new analysis on Tuesday that showed Australia is among the...
Plantwatch: the world’s tiniest orchids
T — he smallest orchid flower in the world is a hotly contested title. In the cool cloudy rainforests on mountain peaks in Guatemala, the orchid flowers of Lepanthes oscarrodrigoi are just 0.5mm across. The plant grows on the twigs of bushes and is so minute it is extremely difficult to see,even when it’s flowering.
KFC Uses Nazi Pogrom to Promote Fried Chicken in Germany
KFC was forced to apologise on Wednesday after using the anniversary of an infamous Nazi pogrom against Jews to promote fried chicken to its German customers, causing outrage in the country. Customers were shocked to receive a push notification from the fast food company’s app inviting them to commemorate the...
Vibrant portraits of Leicester's South Asian migrant community
After living in London for nearly 30 years, Kavi Pujara “re-started a lapsed conversation” with his native Leicester. In his introductory text, he notes: “while I may no longer be part of this neighborhood, I am of it.” In fact, his relationship to community has been inextricable from his photography practice, reflecting a fond familiarity. Kavi honors his renewed affiliation with the city by featuring residences and in-between street corners in a bilingual book, This Golden Mile (published Setanta) and an eponymous exhibition at the Martin Parr Foundation in Bristol, on view through December 18. The spectrum of portraits and landscapes mix UK symbols with totems of South Asian migration. “Communities like this are not an erosion of British values or its culture, but a vital artery in our intertwined and tangled colonial histories,” he affirms. And yet, the pleasure of reconnecting with his South Asian identity in the city he grew up in is offset by the larger, ugly legislative reality in which ‘The Nationality and Borders Act of 2022’ has, officially, implemented cultural othering in the UK.
Trafficking Victims Are Finally Being Freed From Cambodia—But the Scam Industry Is Far From Over
Sid blinked away tears as he stepped off the plane. The 26-year-old was greeted at the airport by his parents and younger brother, who he thought he might never see again. After a six-month ordeal that saw him held first by criminal gangs in Cambodia, then detained by local authorities, Sid finally returned home to South Asia in late October.
a-z-animals.com
Purple Sea Moss vs. Irish Sea Moss
Irish sea moss is a term that can refer to two vastly different plants. The term is frequently used interchangeably to refer to either a species of red algae, Chondrus crispus, or a species in the genus Gracilaria. However, these two varieties of moss are actually different, so it’s worth exploring the ways in which they are similar and how they differ.
Men Survive 9 Days in a Collapsed Mine on Instant Coffee
Two miners were chipping away at a zinc mine in eastern South Korea when a landslide collapsed their shaft. The men, ages 62 and 56, were trapped almost 200 meters below the earth on Oct. 26. They had no way to escape and had scarcely any water—they drank droplets that fell from the shaft’s ceiling.
Rishi Sunak Ignored Questions About a UK Citizen on Hunger Strike in Egypt
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt – UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak refused to answer questions about the fate of British-Egyptian activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah after delivering a speech at the UN’s climate conference, COP27, in Egypt. As Sunak left the stage after delivering a speech at the summit in the...
