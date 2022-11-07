ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Trump and Biden hit the campaign trail ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8

By Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

President Biden and former President Donald Trump made their final pitches Monday as voters prepared to go to the polls in the midterm congressional elections.

On the eve of Election Day, Biden planned a short trip to deep-blue Maryland to boost gubernatorial candidate Democrat Wes Moore, who is a heavy favorite to fend off a conservative rival.

Trump, meanwhile, was making his closing appearance in GOP-leaning Ohio, where his handpicked Senate candidate, J.D. Vance, is seeking to wrap up a tighter-than-expected race with Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio).

The choices of venues suggest neither party is particularly confident about their chances in what history says should be easy for Republicans in the first midterm after Biden’s win in 2020.

Biden has mostly spent the last days of the campaigning in Democratic strongholds, including New York on Sunday night , except for a joint appearance with former President Barack Obama in battleground Pennsylvania.

The presidential schedule reflects Biden’s broad unpopularity and the desire of strategists to keep him out of sight in swing states where control of the Senate sits on a knife’s edge.

Trump’s rallies also suggest Republicans mostly want to shore up their base in races they already lead as opposed to throwing the dice in races that could be more of a reach.

The ex-president journeyed to Iowa, where Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) holds a near-double digit lead and Florida, where Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is also heavily favored, before holding final appearances in western Pennsylvania and Ohio on Monday.

Except for Pennsylvania, neither Biden nor Trump showed up in the closest tossup states, such as Georgia, Arizona or Nevada.

With more than 41 million ballots already cast as of Monday, both parties are seeking to get their supporters who have not yet voted to cast ballots in person on Tuesday.

The results will have a powerful impact on the final two years of Biden’s presidency, shaping policy on everything from government spending to military support for Ukraine.

Polls predict Republicans will retake the House but say the evenly split Senate remains a tossup, and could wind up being determined by a December runoff in Georgia.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

How Democrats Performed in the 2022 Midterm Elections

As results from the 2022 midterm elections continue to come in, Democratic strategist Jonathan Harris explains the issues that brought voters to the polls, how Democrats won tight races in PA and stayed competitive in AZ and GA, and whether they've conceded traditional swing states like FL and OH to Republicans.
MSNBC

Midterm Elections Round-Up, 10.28.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * Donald Trump seemed quite certain earlier this year that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp would lose his re-election bid. That now appears unlikely: The latest Monmouth University poll found 55% of Georgians are prepared to support the Republican incumbent, while 43% are prepared to back Stacey Abrams, Kemp’s Democratic rival.
GEORGIA STATE
Big Country News

Midterm Elections Come Down to the Wire

Election day comes Tuesday, putting a range of major issues up for grabs as both parties battle for control of the House, Senate and gubernatorial races around the country. The latest polling shows a tight but favorable electoral landscape for Republicans. FiveThirtyEight’s analysis and compilation of generic polls found voters overall prefer that Republicans control Congress by 1.2%.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Here's who Wall Street thinks will win the midterm elections

Wall Street analysts are betting that Tuesday's midterm elections will flip control of Congress, with potentially significant implications for the U.S. economy. History backs them up: The president's party has lost between 25 and 30 House seats in nearly every modern midterm election. But this year, the economy is playing an outsized role. A recent Gallup poll found that the portion of registered voters calling the economy "extremely important" in who they support at the ballot box is at its second-highest level in two decades.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

The most important midterm elections to watch ahead of Election Day

Election Day is nearly upon us.Republicans hope that Americans’ frustration with inflation and the economy, as well as rising crime, will obfuscate their concerns about the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization decision overturning Roe v Wade. Conversely, Democrats hope to make abortion a centrepiece of the election, but also hope to point “MAGA Republicans” as threats to democracy and highlight the January 6 insurrection. Here are the most important elections to watch this cycle. Nevada SenateFormer presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have campaigned for Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto in Las Vegas, as if to underline...
NEVADA STATE
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy