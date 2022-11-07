Scottsdale apartment community wins sustainability award

Optima Sonoran Village in Scottsdale has been selected as one of 19 recipients of SRP’s “Champions of Sustainability” award.

“Optima is a design-driven real estate development firm rooted in the modernist tradition,” according to a release from Salt River Project, a Tempe-based utility company.

Optima has been developing, designing, building and managing “striking urban and suburban luxury residential communities” for more than four decades and was the first multi-family property to install electric vehicle chargers through an SRP program, the release stated.

This is the ninth year SRP has honored businesses and organizations that participate in its business solutions program and “lead the charge in sustainability and innovation,” utility officials said in the release.

The 19 Valley businesses and organization were recognized recently during an awards ceremony at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort.

"Since 2014, we have come together as a corporate community to celebrate the achievements of our commercial customers who, regardless of the size of their business or organization, are saving energy, reducing costs and taking advantage of SRP’s many different rebate programs," said Jim Pratt, SRP’s associate general manager of customer operations.