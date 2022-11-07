ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia takes on Phoenix in non-conference showdown

Phoenix Independent
 2 days ago

Phoenix Suns (7-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (4-6, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : 76ers -2.5; over/under is 214.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Phoenix face off in non-conference action.

Philadelphia went 51-31 overall with a 24-17 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The 76ers averaged 109.9 points per game last season, 19.6 from the free throw line and 34.8 from 3-point range.

Phoenix went 64-18 overall with a 32-9 record on the road last season. The Suns averaged 8.6 steals, 4.4 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: 76ers: James Harden: out (foot), Joel Embiid: day to day (illness), Danuel House Jr.: day to day (illness).

Suns: Duane Washington Jr.: out (personal), Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Cameron Payne: day to day (foot), Ish Wainright: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

