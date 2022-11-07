Young Coloradans taking advantage of voting before Election Day

Young voters taking advantage of voting ahead of midterms elections 03:31

As Election Day nears, young Coloradans are making their voices heard.

"There's a lot of stuff that impacts young people very directly," says Metro student Kelly Garlick, a first-time voter who mailed her ballot last week. She added, "I'm kind of excited to vote this year because I couldn't the last time there was an election."

Verity Larsen, 23, is new to Colorado and plans to update her registration and vote in-person Tuesday.

"Every voice should be heard, no matter who it is not matter when it is," Larsen says.

Ryan Messinger and Kinu Rill have already returned their ballots.

I have already voted, mail-in ballot," Rill says.

"I got a mail-in ballot and then dropped it off," Messinger says.

Rill says her job offers employees time off to vote, which Messinger says should be more widespread.

"I'm really in favor of having a national holiday for voting. I think it's a good way to get more people out to vote. The more people that vote the healthier our democracy is," he says.

Garlick agrees, but wishes more of her college-aged peers were voting.

"I probably know like three people who are actually voting out of a group of like 20 people," she says.

According to the Colorado Secretary of State, of the over 1 million ballots received so far, only 11.6% came from voters aged 18 to 34. Those who have voted are now urging other young people to do so.

"We are really lucky in this country to be able to have that privilege to vote. And there's things that I would like to see change in this country, so I think voting's the way to do that," Messinger says.

"Even though one of us may not make a difference, all of us collectively will make a difference," Rill says.

If you haven't turned in your ballot yet, you can return it to a drop box by 7 p.m. on Election Day or vote in person. You can still register to vote through Election Day.