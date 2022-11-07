Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
Several Celtics Made This Late-Game Request To Joe Mazzulla
Every Celtics player who took the floor Monday night at FedExForum was willing and eager to take on one of the NBA’s more difficult challenges. Boston kicked off its week by traveling to Memphis to battle a hot Grizzlies team that’s led by one of the league’s most dynamic offensive players, Ja Morant. Morant, as he does to virtually every team he plays, gave the Celtics plenty of trouble to the tune of 27 points on the evening as the game shifted to the fourth quarter.
Jaylen Brown Doesn’t Agree With Nets Return To Play Terms For Kyrie Irving
Mired in controversy, the Brooklyn Nets want to see star guard Kyrie Irving complete six specific actions before he returns to the team. Irving received a team-issued suspension for at least five games last Thursday for refusing to apologize after posting a link to a film on social media that has anti-Semitic beliefs. Following two media availabilities in which Irving got into a heated exchange with a reporter at one and then side-stepped taking accountability at another, he issued an apology via Instagram late Thursday night.
Brad Marchand Gives Hysterical Take On Bruins’ ‘Pooh Bear’ Jersey
The Boston Bruins rocked their reverse retro “Pooh Bear” jerseys for the first time this season Monday night. Bruins star left winger Brad Marchand was a fan of the uniform, which Boston hasn’t worn since 2006. Marchand certainly liked the way he looked — that sounded like...
NBC New York
‘We Could've Dug Deeper,' Neely Says After Bruins Decide to Cut Ties With Mitchell Miller
Following the decision to part ways with defenseman Mitchell Miller, Boston Bruins President Cam Neely said Monday he is "extremely upset that we have made a lot of people unhappy." Neely was blunt while speaking with reporters and admitted that the team "could've dug deeper" before offering Miller a contract.
Bruins president calls Mitchell Miller signing ‘biggest regret’
Boston Bruins president Cam Neely called the signing of controversial prospect Mitchell Miller his “biggest regret” as an NHL executive.
Cam Neely Apologizes, Voices Regret As Bruins Release Mitchell Miller
Cam Neely on Sunday announced the Boston Bruins would part ways with Mitchell Miller. The Bruins president on Monday expounded upon the decision and apologized for Boston signing the 20-year-old defenseman, whose controversial past sparked backlash from fans and raised questions from leaders inside the team’s locker room. “I’m...
Isaiah Meyer-Crothers releases heartbreaking statement about Mitchell Miller
BOSTON -- The victim of Mitchell Miller's bullying has released his first statement since the controversial prospect was signed -- and then had his contract rescinded -- by the Boston Bruins.A lot has come to light about the bullying that Miller put Isaiah Meyer-Crothers through, and it's clear that it was not just the one incident that the Bruins highlighted in their release to announce the signing. In his statement, Meyer-Crothers said that he was bullied by Miller since the first grade, which included both physical bullying and racial slurs.While Mitchell and his camp have tried to say that the...
Boston Bruins president apologizes and says team 'failed' by signing controversial prospect
Boston Bruins president Cam Neely apologized and said the team "failed" by signing prospect Mitchell Miller.
Yardbarker
Bruins president Cam Neely reaches out to mother of Mitchell Miller bullying victim
Boston Bruins president Cam Neely reached out to Joni Meyer-Crothers, the mother of the teenager who was bullied by Mitchell Miller, to apologize for the team trying to sign Miller to an NHL contract last week. According to Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald, Meyer-Crothers said that Neely apologized to...
97.5 WOKQ
Dover, NH
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0