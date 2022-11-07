ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Several Celtics Made This Late-Game Request To Joe Mazzulla

Every Celtics player who took the floor Monday night at FedExForum was willing and eager to take on one of the NBA’s more difficult challenges. Boston kicked off its week by traveling to Memphis to battle a hot Grizzlies team that’s led by one of the league’s most dynamic offensive players, Ja Morant. Morant, as he does to virtually every team he plays, gave the Celtics plenty of trouble to the tune of 27 points on the evening as the game shifted to the fourth quarter.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Jaylen Brown Doesn’t Agree With Nets Return To Play Terms For Kyrie Irving

Mired in controversy, the Brooklyn Nets want to see star guard Kyrie Irving complete six specific actions before he returns to the team. Irving received a team-issued suspension for at least five games last Thursday for refusing to apologize after posting a link to a film on social media that has anti-Semitic beliefs. Following two media availabilities in which Irving got into a heated exchange with a reporter at one and then side-stepped taking accountability at another, he issued an apology via Instagram late Thursday night.
BROOKLYN, NY
NESN

Cam Neely Apologizes, Voices Regret As Bruins Release Mitchell Miller

Cam Neely on Sunday announced the Boston Bruins would part ways with Mitchell Miller. The Bruins president on Monday expounded upon the decision and apologized for Boston signing the 20-year-old defenseman, whose controversial past sparked backlash from fans and raised questions from leaders inside the team’s locker room. “I’m...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Isaiah Meyer-Crothers releases heartbreaking statement about Mitchell Miller

BOSTON -- The victim of Mitchell Miller's bullying has released his first statement since the controversial prospect was signed -- and then had his contract rescinded -- by the Boston Bruins.A lot has come to light about the bullying that Miller put Isaiah Meyer-Crothers through, and it's clear that it was not just the one incident that the Bruins highlighted in their release to announce the signing. In his statement, Meyer-Crothers said that he was bullied by Miller since the first grade, which included both physical bullying and racial slurs.While Mitchell and his camp have tried to say that the...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Bruins president Cam Neely reaches out to mother of Mitchell Miller bullying victim

Boston Bruins president Cam Neely reached out to Joni Meyer-Crothers, the mother of the teenager who was bullied by Mitchell Miller, to apologize for the team trying to sign Miller to an NHL contract last week. According to Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald, Meyer-Crothers said that Neely apologized to...
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy