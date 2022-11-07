Read full article on original website
Freddie Glynn Carrington
Freddie Glynn Carrington, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Freddie was 80 years old, born on May 25, 1942 to James H. and Fostene Goodman Carrington of Henderson County, Tenn. Freddie was a veteran, having served four years of the...
Public Notice
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the Town of Decaturville, Tennessee adopted the following resolution at a meeting held on Oct. 11, 2022:. Initial resolution authorizing the issuance of General Obligation Bonds by the Town of Decaturville, Tennessee in a par amount not to exceed $1,980,000 to finance a new city hall and relate costs and to pay the costs incident to the sale and issuance of the bonds.
