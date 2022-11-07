The Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the Town of Decaturville, Tennessee adopted the following resolution at a meeting held on Oct. 11, 2022:. Initial resolution authorizing the issuance of General Obligation Bonds by the Town of Decaturville, Tennessee in a par amount not to exceed $1,980,000 to finance a new city hall and relate costs and to pay the costs incident to the sale and issuance of the bonds.

DECATURVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO