James Hardie Industries plc has announced the Hardie Architectural Collection, which debuts in response to several megatrends in the industry, including labor shortages, consumers looking to personalize and modernize their homes, and demand for more sustainable exteriors that offer protection against damage from severe weather. The first generation of products in the Hardie Architectural Collection offers a modern, integrated solution of fiber-cement panels and metal trims that deliver fresh looks with the trusted protection and lasting beauty of Hardie fiber-cement technology. The collection includes Fine Sand, Fine Sand-Grooved, Mounded Sand, Sea Grass and Sculpted Clay. Fine Sand, Fine Sand-Grooved and Mounded Sand textures are currently available in select regions of the U.S. The first generation of the Hardie Architectural Collection will roll out on a region-by-region basis within the U.S. and globally in the coming year.

3 DAYS AGO