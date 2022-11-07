Rebel Wilson Welcomes Baby Daughter Royce Lillian Via Surrogate: ‘A Beautiful Miracle’

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Surprise! Rebel Wilson announced the birth of her first child via surrogate, a daughter named Royce. The Pitch Perfect actress, 42, shared the news with followers on Monday, November 7.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” the actress captioned her post, alongside the baby girl’s first photo. “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making … but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.”

While keeping her surrogate unnamed, Rebel thanked her for the “amazing” and “best gift” of “ helping me start my own family.” The actress went on to say that she is “ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable” and is “learning quickly” about motherhood.

The actress’ famous friends were quick to share congratulatory messages in the comments section. Melanie Griffith, for one, shared a series of emoji hearts while others had longer messages for the Australian star.

“Congrats so happy for you, you’re going to be an incredible mom,” Arielle Kebbel wrote. “Welcome to the world sweet Roycie!”

Lindsey Vonn added, “So so happy for you mama.”

News of Rebel’s baby comes months after she went public with girlfriend Ramona Agruma in June.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” the Senior Year actress wrote on Instagram alongside the hashtag “Love is love,” at the time.

While they were quick to make headlines for their relationship, the couple was quick to set the record straight amid engagement rumors earlier this month. “Thanks for the well wishes, but we are NOT engaged,” Rebel posted via Instagram Stories at the time.

Throughout her time in the spotlight, the comedian has been in a few public romances. She was linked to Mickey Gooch Jr. in 2015. Years later, she dated Jacob Busch, heir to the Anheuser-Busch fortune. “Jacob and Rebel go well together,” a source previously told Life & Style of their past romance. “He’s so funny and really fun to be around — he makes everyone laugh.”

The insider added, “Jacob and Rebel are both into fitness and getting into shape and they work out together.”

However, they were only together from early 2019 to February 2021. Rebel stayed quiet about her dating life until taking things with Ramona public.