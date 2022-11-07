ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leominster, MA

The Tufts Daily

Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4

Medford City Hall is pictured on March 12, 2021.(Grace Rotermund / The Tufts Daily) This election day, Massachusetts voters will determine the fate of a bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. On Nov. 8, Question 4 will ask voters to either accept or reject the Work and Family Mobility Act, a state law passed in June which would allow undocumented Massachussetts residents to apply for driver’s licenses, effective July 2023.
MEDFORD, MA
MassLive.com

Mohamed Jafaar pleads guilty to $21M lottery fraud involving 13K tickets

Mohamed Jafaar has plead guilty to fraud allegations that he claimed and helped cash over 13,000 lottery tickets in 2019, amounting to almost $21 million in winnings. Mohamed Jafaar, 30, his brother Yousef Jafaar, 28, and his father Ali Jafaar, 62, were indicted in Massachusetts federal court in 2021 on one count of conspiracy to defraud the Internal Revenue Service, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and multiple counts of filing false tax returns.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
baystatebanner.com

Police, council clash over civilian flaggers

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. A City Council hearing on the idea of using civilian flaggers instead of police details on some construction projects got heated Monday as Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association President Larry Calderone refused to surrender the microphone after exceeding the five-minute limit for testimony, prompting councilors to walk out of the hearing, held at the Bolling Building in Roxbury.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Several smaller Powerball winning tickets sold across Massachusetts

BOSTON – There was no big Powerball winner in Massachusetts, but someone in Quincy is now $1 million richer.One person in California hit all five numbers and the Powerball during the latest drawing, which was delayed until Tuesday morning because Minnesota needed additional time to "process its sales and play data." According to California Lottery, one winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. The one-time cash option for the $2.04 billion jackpot was $997.6 million, before taxes.In Massachusetts, the state lottery said one player won $1 million by matching the first five numbers, but not the Powerball....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Mayor Wu signs City Council-approved redistricting map into law

The controversial map, dubbed the "unity map," had sparked tensions on the council in recent weeks. UPDATE: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday signed into law a hotly-debated new political map approved by the City Council last week. Supporters have said the map aims to give more political agency to...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

3 Walgreens in Boston Set to Close, Creating ‘Pharmacy Deserts' for Some

The decision to close the three Walgreens locations in Boston neighborhoods, leaving two of those communities without a convenient pharmacy, isn't sitting well with residents. Hennie Beaman lives in Mattapan and is upset the Walgreens at 90 River St. is closing. “This store was just open three or four years...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

2022 Massachusetts live election results: Middlesex and Worcester District (Eldridge v. Christakis)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. State Democratic Sen. James Eldridge faces a challenger for the Middlesex and Worcester District this year and is facing Republican Anthony Christakis. Both candidates ran unopposed in their respective primaries in September. Redistricting impacted the Middlesex and Worcester District,...
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man convicted of murdering his wife and children denied parole

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Parole Board has unanimously denied parole to a Massachusetts man serving life in prison after being convicted of murdering his wife and children. According to the Board, on February 4, 1993, after a jury trial in Middlesex Superior Court, Kenneth Seguin was convicted of three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his wife, Mary Ann (known as Polly), and their two children, Danny (age 7), and Amy (age 5). He was sentenced to serve life in prison with the possibility of parole for the murder of his wife, followed by two concurrent life sentences with the possibility of parole for the murder of his children.
HOLLISTON, MA
MassLive.com

2022 Massachusetts Election Results: State Senate Hampden, Hampshire, & Worcester District (Jacob Oliveira vs. William Johnson)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic nominee Jacob Oliveira is running against Republican nominee William Johnson for the state Senate seat for the Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester District previously held by Eric Lesser, who lost his bid to be the Democratic nominee for Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor in September.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

