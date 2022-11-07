Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetesThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Related
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4
Medford City Hall is pictured on March 12, 2021.(Grace Rotermund / The Tufts Daily) This election day, Massachusetts voters will determine the fate of a bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. On Nov. 8, Question 4 will ask voters to either accept or reject the Work and Family Mobility Act, a state law passed in June which would allow undocumented Massachussetts residents to apply for driver’s licenses, effective July 2023.
Quincy roofing contractor cited for OSHA violations for fifth time in eight years
QUINCY, Mass. — OSHA is coming down on a Quincy-based roofing contractor they say exposed workers to unsafe conditions on multiple occasions. The Roof Kings LLC was fined $137,196 for “four willful and two serious violations of workplace safety standards,” according to an OSHA spokesperson. Specifically, officials...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts mother leads charge to make students leaving a school bus safer
A Massachusetts mom is leading a crusade to get a bill passed on Beacon Hill in Boston that will hopefully make the school bus experience safer for students in the state. Maria Scheri is taking action concerning the illegal passing of school buses by motorists in Massachusetts and states that the legislation has worked in other states.
Mohamed Jafaar pleads guilty to $21M lottery fraud involving 13K tickets
Mohamed Jafaar has plead guilty to fraud allegations that he claimed and helped cash over 13,000 lottery tickets in 2019, amounting to almost $21 million in winnings. Mohamed Jafaar, 30, his brother Yousef Jafaar, 28, and his father Ali Jafaar, 62, were indicted in Massachusetts federal court in 2021 on one count of conspiracy to defraud the Internal Revenue Service, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and multiple counts of filing false tax returns.
Bristol County Elects New Sheriff as Heroux Defeats Hodgson
UPDATE: This article has been updated to include a chart of the vote tallies in each reporting municipality as of 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. The votes are in, and for the first time since 1997, Bristol County will have a new sheriff. Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux has defeated longtime incumbent sheriff...
thescopeboston.org
Bill Galvin, one of the longest-serving constitutional officers in Massachusetts, is running for Secretary of State
Boston-born William Galvin, a favorite among voters, remains on track to enter his 27th year and 8th term in office as Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts on Nov. 8. As one of the longest-serving constitutional officers in the state, Galvin sailed the wave of incumbency to a 20-point margin...
Police Charge Framingham Man With Strangulation After 6 a.m. Fight
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to the Tripoli section of the City yesterday morning for a fight at Knox and Benson avenues. The fight was reported at 6:18 a.m. on November 7. At 7:14 a.m., police arrested Dhior Almeida, 29, of 44 Benson Avenue of Framingham. He was...
baystatebanner.com
Police, council clash over civilian flaggers
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. A City Council hearing on the idea of using civilian flaggers instead of police details on some construction projects got heated Monday as Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association President Larry Calderone refused to surrender the microphone after exceeding the five-minute limit for testimony, prompting councilors to walk out of the hearing, held at the Bolling Building in Roxbury.
Several smaller Powerball winning tickets sold across Massachusetts
BOSTON – There was no big Powerball winner in Massachusetts, but someone in Quincy is now $1 million richer.One person in California hit all five numbers and the Powerball during the latest drawing, which was delayed until Tuesday morning because Minnesota needed additional time to "process its sales and play data." According to California Lottery, one winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. The one-time cash option for the $2.04 billion jackpot was $997.6 million, before taxes.In Massachusetts, the state lottery said one player won $1 million by matching the first five numbers, but not the Powerball....
fallriverreporter.com
Heroux declares Bristol County Sheriff victory, Fall River to join MBTA
According to Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, he will be the new Bristol County Sheriff. Heroux stated early this morning that he has enough votes for victory, ending Thomas Hodgson’s 25-year reign at the position. Hodgson was appointed to the post in 1997 and had not received a challenger in...
Mayor Wu signs City Council-approved redistricting map into law
The controversial map, dubbed the "unity map," had sparked tensions on the council in recent weeks. UPDATE: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday signed into law a hotly-debated new political map approved by the City Council last week. Supporters have said the map aims to give more political agency to...
Massachusetts State Senate Election results
The results are coming in for who will be elected into Massachusetts State Senate districts.
nbcboston.com
3 Walgreens in Boston Set to Close, Creating ‘Pharmacy Deserts' for Some
The decision to close the three Walgreens locations in Boston neighborhoods, leaving two of those communities without a convenient pharmacy, isn't sitting well with residents. Hennie Beaman lives in Mattapan and is upset the Walgreens at 90 River St. is closing. “This store was just open three or four years...
2022 Massachusetts live election results: Middlesex and Worcester District (Eldridge v. Christakis)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. State Democratic Sen. James Eldridge faces a challenger for the Middlesex and Worcester District this year and is facing Republican Anthony Christakis. Both candidates ran unopposed in their respective primaries in September. Redistricting impacted the Middlesex and Worcester District,...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man convicted of murdering his wife and children denied parole
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Parole Board has unanimously denied parole to a Massachusetts man serving life in prison after being convicted of murdering his wife and children. According to the Board, on February 4, 1993, after a jury trial in Middlesex Superior Court, Kenneth Seguin was convicted of three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his wife, Mary Ann (known as Polly), and their two children, Danny (age 7), and Amy (age 5). He was sentenced to serve life in prison with the possibility of parole for the murder of his wife, followed by two concurrent life sentences with the possibility of parole for the murder of his children.
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: State Senate Hampden, Hampshire, & Worcester District (Jacob Oliveira vs. William Johnson)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic nominee Jacob Oliveira is running against Republican nominee William Johnson for the state Senate seat for the Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester District previously held by Eric Lesser, who lost his bid to be the Democratic nominee for Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor in September.
leominsterchamp.com
Evangelidis takes to the podium to debate at John F. Kennedy Presidential Library
BOSTON — On Oct. 26, Worcester County Sheriff Lew Evangelidis had the honor of returning to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum for its Election-Year Debate program. The event emphasized civic education for the state’s high school students. Evangelidis’ (R) debate partner was Yvonne Spicer (D),...
NECN
Assault, Carjacking Reported Near Entrance of Lahey Hospital in Burlington, Mass.
Police said they have made an arrest in connection with an assault and carjacking near the entrance of Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning. Burlington police said they responded to 41 Burlington Mall Road around 7:20 a.m. for a report of an assault and carjacking...
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for receiving shipment of cocaine from Puerto Rico
A Boston man pleaded guilty and was sentenced in connection with drug trafficking cocaine.
Worcester Police Officer Colby Turner, accused of stealing detail pay, sues to get firearm license back
A Worcester police officer who is accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work is suing Chief Steven Sargent in an attempt to get his firearm license reinstated. An initial petition from Turner, 33, to obtain a judicial review of the revocation of his...
Comments / 0