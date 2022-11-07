Read full article on original website
Josh Allen BREAKING: Bills QB Elbow Injury 'Not Major' - Could Miss Vikings Game
Josh Allen's availability for Sunday's visit from the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings is in jeopardy. And that, depending on one's perspective, is kinda "major.''
Extent of Josh Allen’s elbow injury revealed
Josh Allen suffered an elbow injuring during the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, but it does not sound like he will be sidelined for very long. Allen has been diagnosed with a sprained elbow, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. This is not the first time he has dealt with a UCL injury. Rapoport notes that it is “not considered to be a major injury” and should be something that Allen can play through, even if he is forced to miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
How to bet PJ Walker's passing prop on Thursday Night Football
P.J. Walker is coming off a 3-for-10 performance against the Bengals for 9 passing yards and two interceptions.
Bears Overreactions: Is Justin Fields Better Than Lamar Jackson?
Bears overreactions: Is Fields already better than Lamar? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears' 35-32 Week 9 loss to the Miami Dolphins felt like a win. That happens when your second-year quarterback sets an NFL single-game rushing record and looks to be the best quarterback in his draft class.
Waiver Wire Week 10: Get Jeff Wilson, Pickens
Waiver Wire Week 10: Get Jeff Wilson, Pickens
Mike McCarthy returns to old stomping grounds as Cowboys visit Packers
Mike McCarthy will be back on the sideline of familiar Lambeau Field when he guides the Dallas Cowboys against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. It marks the first time that McCarthy will coach the Cowboys against the Packers, a team he guided to four NFC Championship games and one Super Bowl title during a tenure from 2006-18. The pain from being fired has dissipated and McCarthy is looking forward...
32 Fantasy Stats that Defined Week 9
32 Fantasy Stats that Defined Week 9
Getting Defensive: Week 10
Getting Defensive: Week 10
Justin Fields' Record-Setting Day
Justin Fields' Record-Setting Day
Justin Fields' Growth Leading Bears Offense Boils Down to Experience
How experience helped Justin Fields take big leap originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Over the past three weeks, Justin Fields has taken an enormous leap leading the Bears offense. The most obvious area of growth has been as a runner. Fields has always been a big playmaker, but he’s acted more decisively of late, and it’s turned into more big gains, more consistently, culminating in his NFL record-breaking 178 rushing yards against the Dolphins. Fields has also improved as a passer. Over the first six weeks, he completed 54.8% of his passes for 144 yards, 0.7 touchdowns, 0.8 interceptions and a 72.7 QB rating on a per game basis. Over the last three weeks each of those categories has improved. He completed 65.3% of his passes for 151 yards, 2 touchdowns, 0.3 interceptions and a 104.7 QB rating.
Browns CB Denzel Ward “can’t wait” to make return against Dolphins’ dynamic receiver duo
Denzel Ward will play Sunday in Miami after missing the previous three games due to a concussion. Ward will be tasked with trying to help neutralize Miami’s dynamic receiving duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Tyler Allgeier: A good fantasy back stuck in a bad fantasy spot
Tyler Allgeier: A good fantasy back stuck in a bad fantasy spot
LESSONS LEARNED FROM WEEK 9 MILLY WINNING ROSTER
LESSONS LEARNED FROM WEEK 9 MILLY WINNING ROSTER
