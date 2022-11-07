Read full article on original website
Shelby Darlene Butcher
Shelby Darlene Butcher, 70, of Zanesville, Ohio died at 8:36 a.m., Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville. She was born October 8, 1952 in Zanesville, the third child of the late Clyde N. and Dorothy M. Searls Dodson of Zanesville. Shelby graduated from Maysville High School in 1970 and began her accounting career at Linscott and Son Tire, worked for Marvin Zwelling, C.P.A and retired May 2022 after 41 years of dedicated service to Gary Hamilton, C.P.A. at Hamilton, Waltman, Obenour, Melsheimer & Associates CPAs. Shelby’s family was the most important thing in the world to her. She was a most generous, selfless person and got true enjoyment in giving her time to others. She loved traveling with her family, doing puzzles, watching Days of Our Lives and reading. Shelby married the late Melvin “Butch” Butcher on May 23, 1975.
Kenneth “Mike” Burtnett
Kenneth “Mike” Michael Burtnett, 59, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Genesis Hospital. Kenneth was born May 4, 1963 in Zanesville, son of the late Agnes L. (Scott) Willey and Harold L. Burtnett. In addition to his parents, Agnes (Ralph) Willey and Harold Burtnett, Kenneth is also preceded in death by beloved daughter, Cassandra Burtnett; brothers, Dwaine Burtnett and Kenny Willey; grandchildren, Bryson, Leanna and Chevelle; mother-in-law, Bessie Jean (Virgil) Bonifant; and brother-in-law, Michael Thomas.
Judy George
Judy George, 72, of New Albany, Ohio and formerly of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center on November 6, 2022. Judy was born in Seoul, Korea on February 12, 1950. She met the love of her life, Bob George,...
Janet Mae Scheffler
Janet Mae Scheffler, 89, of Zanesville went to be with her Lord and Savior, November 07, 2022 at the Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. She was born October 17, 1933, Zanesville to Carl and Iola (Crawford) Scheffler. Janet was a lifelong resident of Zanesville, she was a waitress at the old...
Christine L. Axline
Christine L. Axline, 64 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 5, 2022, at Genesis Hospital. She was born on July 14, 1958, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late Charles Watkins and Vera (Fields) Watkins. She worked in retail for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed coloring, online bingo, talking on the phone with her friends, and gardening. She was always known to be “one hell of a fighter”.
Robert “Eric” Adams
Robert “Eric” Adams, 60, went to Heaven Monday, November 7, 2022, and is now guarding the streets of gold as a United States Marine. He was born October 24, 1962, in Zanesville to the late Gary and Clara Geddes Adams. He was a 1980 graduate of Zanesville High School. He was an avid gun collector and had a military bayonet collection dating back to World War II. He also had collection of sand and dirt from every clime and place that his sons served in the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of the NRA. He was the owner and operator of Adams All Climate Control Heating, Cooling and Commercial Refrigeration. He served his country and protected our freedom in the United States Marine Corps.
Sandra Sue Vandermark
Sandra Sue Vandermark, 75 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 4, 2022, at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, Ohio. She was born on July 4, 1947, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late Walter Pearl Bruce and Wilma Mae (Crozier) Bruce. She worked at Benco Pet Foods for over 40 years. She was an avid reader. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling with her special traveling buddies, Nevaeh Edwards, Briana Flood, and Kim Gill to Tennessee, Virginia Beach, Bristol, Amish Country, you name it. Sandi leaves behind a special message, “Angels among us.”
Missing Zanesville Man Located
The Zanesville Police Department has cancelled the alert for a missing man. 39-year-old Jeremy Clapper was located and is fine according to Det. Sgt. Phil Michel. Clapper was reported missing on November 5. Tagged Jeremy Clapper missing man. Post navigation. Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family...
Oaklynn Denelle May Miller
Oaklynn Denelle May Miller, loved and adored daughter of Destiny Thorpe and Clay Miller, passed into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Genesis Healthcare in Zanesville after a brief time blessing this world. She is survived by big brother, Alexander Hall; maternal grandma, Angela Hogue; paternal grandparents, Patty and Rich Miller, maternal great grandparents, Cindy and Jimmy Thorpe, three aunts and an uncle. Oaklynn was greeted into Heaven by her two siblings who are now playmates. Family and friends will be received Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 12:30pm – 1:30pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will be held beginning at 1:30pm. You may sign the online register book or share a message of support at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.
Daniel D. Jewell
Daniel D. Jewell, 49 of Zanesville, passed away unexpectally following a breif illness at his home on November 5, 2022. Daniel was born in Zanesville on July 31, 1973. He is the son of David Jewell of Zanesville and the late Nora (Alexander) Besser. Daniel was a talented mechanic who...
Bobbie Jo Anderson
Bobbie Jo Anderson, 50, of Frazeysburg, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Genesis Hospital. Bobbie was born February 12, 1972 daughter of Nancy J. (Henwood) Viney and John S. Anderson. Bobbie was welcomed into Eternity by her grandparents, Betty and Joe Henwood, and Betty and Herb Anderson; as well as her beloved daughter, Hannah Elisabeth Sheets.
Martha Elizabeth Williams
Martha Elizabeth Williams, 94 of Crooksville went home to be with the Lord on Monday November 7, 2022. Martha was born in Crooksville, Ohio on April 22, 1928, to the late Orbie and Geraldine Neff Hull. She was a lifelong resident of Crooksville where she graduated from High School in 1946. Martha was employed by Knight Pottery in Crooksville. Martha was a member of Crooksville Church of Christ. Her greatest love was her family, especially her grandchildren. She was always helping someone around Village Green (Brown Circle Drive) and was a friend to all who knew her.
Robert “Bobby” C. LaMay Jr.
Robert “Bobby” C. LaMay Jr., 64 of Zanesville died at 1:43 AM Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Genesis Morrison House Hospice following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on Sunday, February 23, 1958 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of Robert C. LaMay Sr. and June E. Long LaMay.
Wanda Denise Stanford
Wanda Denise Stanford, 48 of Zanesville passed away Sunday morning, November 6, 2022 at the James Cancer Center, Columbus Ohio under Hospice Care following a long courageous battle with cancer. She was born on Sunday, October 27, 1974 in Augusta Georgia and graduated from Maysville High School in 1993. Wanda...
Lovera Huff
Lovera Huff (92), of Zanesville, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 6, 2022. She was born October 28, 1930, in Zanesville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ernest and Wilma Stall of Blue Rock, Ohio. She worked at Newberry’s for 10 years and Harts for 30 years. She was a member of St. Nicholas and St. Ann’s Catholic Churches, a member of Ladies Auxiliary 1058, a member of the Zanesville Senior Center, the Philo Duncan Falls Homemakers Club, and of the USBC Bowling League.
Retired Lorena Sternwheeler Captain Honored by Muskingum County Commissioners
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Commissioners office presented retired Lorena Sternwheeler Captain Bill Page with a certificate of appreciation this morning. Recently retired from his time spent operating the iconic boat, Page was honored for the 18 years of service and dedication he put into keeping the Lorena up and running.
Mental Health and Recovery Levy Passes
ZANESVILLE, Oh – A Muskingum County Mental Health and Recovery Levy has been passed. The 1 Mill, 10 year renewal of the exisiting levy benefits Muskingum Behavioral Health by providing funding, allowing them to renovate and maintain existing programs and facilities and continue their operations. This includes programs like...
Sawyer Named K-9 Adoption Center Dog of the Week
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Dogs are creatures that seek companionship whether it be from humans or roaming around with other dogs. Muskingum County works to keep strays rounded up to prevent them from packing together and becoming a menace. Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid works with dogs...
Yule Time Seal Campaign
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Holiday’s are right around the corner and soon mailboxes will be filled with cards wishing good cheer. While your sending out those season’s greetings don’t forget to use your “Yule Time” Seals from the Muskingum Respiratory Care Association. This morning 2,600 seals were mailed out to Muskingum County residents. When your seals arrive they’ll be an envelope that you can use to send back a donation to the Care Association, which works closely with Rambo Memorial Health Center. Chairperson and Director of Christ’s Table Keely Warden elaborated on what kind of medical services is provided.
Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Looking for Entries for Festival of Trees
ZANESVILLE, Oh – It’s that time of year again! The Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce is decking the halls and getting ready for the 30th Annual Festival of Trees. The auction is scheduled for Friday December 2nd, and entries open now through Wednesday November 18th. The live, in-person...
