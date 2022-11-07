Read full article on original website
Related
WXIA 11 Alive
At 29, she's made history twice after winning a Georgia election seat
DULUTH, Ga. — Around the new millennium, a seven-year-old girl and her family moved from the Middle Eastern country of Jordan to the Peach State. Almost 22 years later, that little girl grew up to make history not once, but twice, in Georgia’s 2022 midterm election. While some...
Nymag.com
The GOP Won’t Moderate. Just Look at Georgia.
Election Day in Georgia came and went much like 2020: with no clear winner in the U.S. Senate race, triggering the campaign equivalent of overtime. The state’s quirky election rules dictate that if no candidate wins at least 50 percent of the vote, everyone gets cut except for the top two finishers — in this case, incumbent Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker — and the race keeps going until that threshold is met in a runoff. This means that, by the likely next matchup on December 6, Georgians will have voted on at least 17 separate Election Days this year, counting the early voting period that started on October 17. More than 2.5 million people cast their ballots before November 8, a state record for early vote turnout in a midterm. The Warnock-Walker race alone has cost $142.7 million so far, the most expensive Senate contest of 2022.
LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on Georgia as last votes come in overnight
ATLANTA — After more than 2.5 million Georgians turned out to vote early in the 2022 midterm election, polling locations across the state saw a steady stream of in-person voters on Election Day. We’ll have all the latest vote tallies as the come in, for LIVE Team 2 coverage...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia governor election results | County by county map
ATLANTA — UPDATE: NBC News projects Gov. Brian Kemp will win this race. The polls closed in Georgia in all but a few precincts at 7 p.m. on Election Night, and now election observers are watching as results flow in for races such as governor, U.S. Senate and more.
Live Map Results | Georgia governor's race
MACON, Ga. — The race for Georgia governor is one of the many key races in the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Incumbent Brian Kemp is facing a familiar challenger in Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel. Kemp and Abrams faced of in 2018 in a competitive battle with Kemp winning by a little more than 54,000 votes.
Albany Herald
Federal agents break up south Georgia drug ring
ATLANTA — A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in south Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Richmond and Tattnall counties dating back...
On Common Ground News
Road to Victory: Georgia Republicans leading in all top state offices
ATLANTA—Gov. Brian Kemp was re-elected on Tuesday, Nov. 8, leading Republicans running for every state office headed toward victories on Tuesday, Nov. 8. From the Governor’s Office to the Commissioner of Labor’s Office, Republicans dominated Georgia’s mid-term elections, earning more than the 50 percent needed for wins according to unofficial results posted today at 3:07 a.m. by the Secretary of State’s Office.
claxtonenterprise.com
Major indictment targets Southeastern drug trafficking conspiracy
Operation Carpet Ride charges 32 defendants from Georgia, Florida, Puerto Rico; 9 defendants from Evans County, 8 from Tattnall County. A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in south Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean. Nine defendants are from Evans County and eight are from Tattnall County.
17 reputed gang members arrested following multijurisdictional investigation
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, and Attorney General Chris Carr were joined by leaders of state public safety agencies, members of the General Assembly, and local law enforcement officials to announce the indictment of 17 alleged members of the 183 Gangster Bloods following a large-scale investigation conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Gang Task Force and the Department of Corrections’ Office of Professional Standards Investigative Division and Security Threat Group Unit.
WJCL
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp projected winner over Stacey Abrams, Abrams concedes
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Kemp wins reelection, Abrams concedes. Update 11:37 p.m.: Gov. Kemp has been projected the winner and Abrams has conceded the race. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Amendment 2 on the Georgia ballot | What is it and what does it do?
GEORGIA, USA — An item on Tuesday's ballot could help victims of natural disasters move forward. It's been over a year and a half after a tornado tore through Newnan. Families are still feeling the damage of the disaster as they rebuild their houses. Dean Jackson and his family...
allongeorgia.com
Federal Indictment Charges 32 in Southeastern Drug Trafficking Conspiracy, ‘Operation Carpet Ride’
A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in south Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean. The primary conspiracy charge in USA v. Morales-Jimenez et. al, dubbed Operation Carpet Ride, carries a statutory minimum penalty of 10 years in...
Voter intimidation concerns especially high in Georgia as Election Day nears
ATLANTA — Voter intimidation concerns at the polls in Georgia are always at a high level heading into Tuesday's midterm election. The Brennan Center for Justice from New York University, a non-profit law and public policy institute, looked at 10 states where disruption at the polls has been especially high. Georgia was one of those.
wabe.org
Groups find ways to hand out free food and water near Georgia polls despite voting law prohibitions
Early Tuesday Cameron Britt stood in the corner of a parking lot across from the Metropolitan Library in Southwest Atlanta, talking into a bullhorn aimed at voters and telling them about free food. “You know what I’m excited about? Free coffee and doughnuts,” he says. Behind him a...
News4Jax.com
2 from Jacksonville indicted in south Georgia drug trafficking conspiracy
Two people from Jacksonville and one from Gainesville were among nearly three dozen indicted for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in south Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday. The investigation, dubbed “Operation Carpet Ride,” identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke,...
MSNBC
Voters in Georgia set early voting record
With a Senate seat in play and governorship in contention, Georgia is a pivotal state to watch on Election Night. The former mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, give us some keen insights into her home state, where more than 2.5 million Georgians have already voted, a record.Nov. 6, 2022.
Police arrest nearly 3 dozen arrests in drug trafficking conspiracy
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A targeted operation led to 32 arrests across Georgia, Florida, and Puerto Rico related to a Southeastern drug trafficking conspiracy. According to officials, a newly unsealed federal indictment charges almost three dozen defendants due to their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy that focused in south Georgia reaching into the Caribbean. […]
Feral pigs are going hog wild across Georgia causing millions in damage each year
ATLANTA — Wild hogs are running rampant in Georgia. As of November 2022, they are in every county in the state. Georgia’s agricultural commissioner says they cause more than $100 million in damage to crops and farms each year. They also carry many infectious diseases. Channel 2′s Tom...
How Much Is Raphael Warnock Worth?
Raphael Warnock (53), the current junior United States senator from Georgia, is up for a spirited debate against Republican candidate Hershel Walker on Oct. 14. The race is very close, with most...
Georgia man arrested for allegedly stealing $50K from elderly woman, possession of guns and marijuana
Georgia police arrested 28-year-old Dillion Ross Stowers in connection to theft of over $50,000 from an 82-year-old woman.
Comments / 0