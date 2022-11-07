ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The GOP Won’t Moderate. Just Look at Georgia.

Election Day in Georgia came and went much like 2020: with no clear winner in the U.S. Senate race, triggering the campaign equivalent of overtime. The state’s quirky election rules dictate that if no candidate wins at least 50 percent of the vote, everyone gets cut except for the top two finishers — in this case, incumbent Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker — and the race keeps going until that threshold is met in a runoff. This means that, by the likely next matchup on December 6, Georgians will have voted on at least 17 separate Election Days this year, counting the early voting period that started on October 17. More than 2.5 million people cast their ballots before November 8, a state record for early vote turnout in a midterm. The Warnock-Walker race alone has cost $142.7 million so far, the most expensive Senate contest of 2022.
Georgia governor election results | County by county map

ATLANTA — UPDATE: NBC News projects Gov. Brian Kemp will win this race. The polls closed in Georgia in all but a few precincts at 7 p.m. on Election Night, and now election observers are watching as results flow in for races such as governor, U.S. Senate and more.
Live Map Results | Georgia governor's race

MACON, Ga. — The race for Georgia governor is one of the many key races in the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Incumbent Brian Kemp is facing a familiar challenger in Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel. Kemp and Abrams faced of in 2018 in a competitive battle with Kemp winning by a little more than 54,000 votes.
Federal agents break up south Georgia drug ring

ATLANTA — A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in south Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Richmond and Tattnall counties dating back...
Road to Victory: Georgia Republicans leading in all top state offices

ATLANTA—Gov. Brian Kemp was re-elected on Tuesday, Nov. 8, leading Republicans running for every state office headed toward victories on Tuesday, Nov. 8. From the Governor’s Office to the Commissioner of Labor’s Office, Republicans dominated Georgia’s mid-term elections, earning more than the 50 percent needed for wins according to unofficial results posted today at 3:07 a.m. by the Secretary of State’s Office.
Major indictment targets Southeastern drug trafficking conspiracy

Operation Carpet Ride charges 32 defendants from Georgia, Florida, Puerto Rico; 9 defendants from Evans County, 8 from Tattnall County. A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in south Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean. Nine defendants are from Evans County and eight are from Tattnall County.
17 reputed gang members arrested following multijurisdictional investigation

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, and Attorney General Chris Carr were joined by leaders of state public safety agencies, members of the General Assembly, and local law enforcement officials to announce the indictment of 17 alleged members of the 183 Gangster Bloods following a large-scale investigation conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Gang Task Force and the Department of Corrections’ Office of Professional Standards Investigative Division and Security Threat Group Unit.
2 from Jacksonville indicted in south Georgia drug trafficking conspiracy

Two people from Jacksonville and one from Gainesville were among nearly three dozen indicted for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in south Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday. The investigation, dubbed “Operation Carpet Ride,” identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke,...
Voters in Georgia set early voting record

With a Senate seat in play and governorship in contention, Georgia is a pivotal state to watch on Election Night. The former mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, give us some keen insights into her home state, where more than 2.5 million Georgians have already voted, a record.Nov. 6, 2022.
Police arrest nearly 3 dozen arrests in drug trafficking conspiracy

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A targeted operation led to 32 arrests across Georgia, Florida, and Puerto Rico related to a Southeastern drug trafficking conspiracy. According to officials, a newly unsealed federal indictment charges almost three dozen defendants due to their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy that focused in south Georgia reaching into the Caribbean. […]
